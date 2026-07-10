South Korea became the latest nation this week to drastically clamp down on speech and the spread of information online and in the press, passing a revision to their Communications Network Act, and transgressors of that law face very steep fines. The government can now determine what is true and what is not.

Broadcasting Media and Commissions Committee Chairman Kim Jong-cheol said, “I hope that these guidelines will serve as a reference point for minimizing on-site confusion and establishing an information environment that both businesses and users can trust.”

“We plan to continue to reflect and supplement on-site opinions that appear during the system operation process, and apply laws and regulations. We will continue to share related cases through the Korea-U.S. Unification Committee website to help the public better understand the system.“.

The Korea Herald reported on what the revised law does:

The revised Information and Communications Network Act allows victims to seek compensation of up to five times the actual damages caused by maliciously spread false or manipulated information. It also requires major platforms to develop procedures for reporting and handling such content, along with hate speech and discriminatory posts. The ruling Democratic Party of Korea says the law is needed to address the social damage caused by disinformation, online hate speech and profit-driven “cyber wreckers” who spread sensational or false claims for advertising and sponsorship revenue. But the main opposition People Power Party, press groups and civic organizations argue that the law leaves a fundamental question unresolved: Who decides what is false? They warn that broad definitions and platform-based enforcement could lead to excessive takedowns, coordinated complaints against unfavorable criticism, and a chilling effect on journalism and public debate. Under the revised law, punitive damages apply to accounts with at least 100,000 subscribers or an average of at least 100,000 monthly views. Administrative fines are limited to “profit-seeking information publishers” who have posted false or manipulated information at least three times over the past three months and earned advertising or sponsorship revenue from the content. Large-scale platform operators with at least 1 million daily average users must establish procedures for reporting and handling false or manipulated information, hate speech and discriminatory content. They are also required to disclose the results regularly.

Repeat offenders could be faced with a penalty fee of 1 billion won, about $660,000

Khan, another Korea-based outlet, revealed that eight different of these larger platforms include Korea’s Naver, Kakao, Nate, and DC Inside, followed by Google, Meta and X from America, and Chinese-based TikTok.

“The eight operators must establish autonomous operating policies to respond to false/manipulated information and operate procedures for receiving and handling reports,” Khan reported, translated to English.

“Platforms will determine, in accordance with their operating policies, whether content constitutes false/manipulated information and will process it. They must also notify both the complainant and the information poster of report receipt and the results of any measures, and publish a transparency report containing operating status.”

Supporters of the change, primarily from the current ruling Democratic Party, say the revision is partly designed to address the spread of AI content.

Acting Democratic Party leader Han Byung-do said in a statement, “Those spreading malicious false information have caused extensive damage while reaping unfair profits. The revised law is the minimum institutional tool needed to prevent the production and distribution of such false and manipulated information and hold perpetrators accountable.”

“Where in this bill is there any gagging of speech or dictatorship?” he added in response to the opposition’s criticism.

Nevertheless, critics still say it is undefined who gets to decide what is factual and approved speech and content, and what is not. Detractors have also expressed worry that each platform forced to comply with this law could treat the same post differently, or will err on the side of removing most things that are in that gray zone lest they have to pay fines.

Shin Young-kyu of the Korea Media and Communications Commission revealed to The Korea Times that these affected platforms will make the judgment call, not the government. “Basically, the platforms will be the first to determine whether a post — including satire and parodies — violates their internal guidelines.” “Ultimately, the courts will hold the final authority on whether any given content violates the law. As rulings accumulate over time, more concrete standards will emerge.”

The Seoul Foreign Correspondents’ Club issued a statement opposing the law before it was adopted:

“We are concerned about the potential impact on freedom of expression, the free flow of information, and the work of journalists and news organizations posed by the amendments. The board hopes that the government and the National Assembly will bear in mind that laws often outlast the administrations that enact them.”

Moreover, People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok (a conservative, right-wing party), said this law is designed to silence critics and dissent of public policy. “If the people’s eyes are covered, their ears blocked and even their mouths gagged, the result will be the completion of Lee Jae Myung’s dictatorship,” Jang said.

The U.S. State Department responded to the decision this week as well and expressed “significant concerns” with the bill. The department stated (in-part):

“The amendment could lead to excessive content regulation and undermine freedom of expression. South Korea should not impose undue burdens on U.S. companies and must not use the law’s implementation as a mechanism to demand censorship of free expression. “We hope for continued dialogue between the South Korean government, key stakeholders, and especially U.S. tech companies to ensure the amendment’s implementation does not stifle freedom of expression. The U.S. will continue to collaborate to foster a free and open digital environment for all.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Another day, another censorship law around the world. What else is new?

South Korea is another technocratic oligopoly ruled by just a handful of corporations that own and control most things in the country, from theme parks to graveyards, Samsung and others dominate South Korea.

For example, if you want to see techno-fascism in action, Samsung has been working with the nation’s central bank since 2023 to design CBDCs. Lee Seung-heon, Vice President of the Bank of Korea, said in a statement at the time: “It is very meaningful that we developed the first offline CBDC technology for a central bank together with Samsung Electronics. I look forward to getting out.”

SEE: South Korea’s Workforce Is Roughly 10% Robots, Most In The World

So it is no surprise that the technocratically controlled government is passing laws to criminalize what people say online, further establishing the country’s technocratic oligopoly as the Orwellian “ministry of truth.”

Plus, these censorship laws are not just for domestic purposes as to what can be said and shared, and what is allowed in, but also what is allowed out for the rest of the world to see.

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE