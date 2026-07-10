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Tupelo's avatar
Tupelo
3h

Framed differently:

South Korea Outlaws Online Fraud

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

I will read. But wanted to say that yesterday someone/thing claming to be you sent me a Substack message saying that you followed me.

After your message earlier, I went bk to it and when I clicked on it, thinking it would go to your home page, it showed NO PROFILE. fyi

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