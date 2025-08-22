The following report was first published on February 21st, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

The nation of Spain has now officially decriminalized bestiality, sometimes known as zoophilia, as long as the individual does not cause injury to the animal it has relations with. Furthermore, the country will also be criminalizing those who are caught injuring or killing “vertebrate animals,” the law reads, creating a paradox in the legal system that allows Spaniards to have sex with their pet but be imprisoned for harming or killing a wild animal.

The two new pieces of legislature titled the “Project Law for the protection of animal rights and welfare,” and “Project of the Organic Law to modify Organic Law 10/1995, of November 23, of the Penal Code, regarding animal abuse” – were both presented in August, 2022, and then later qualified on September 8th. They recently passed in the Spanish Parliament over a week ago. Both passed with relatively thin margins, with 174 votes in favor, 167 against and 7 abstentions; and 178 votes in favor, 165 against and 5 abstentions.

Read the document here.

The bill was mainly spearheaded by Minister Ione Belarra, the country’s Minister of Social Rights and 2030 Agenda.

Ione Belarra. Courtesy: RRF

Under the previous Penal Code established in 2015, article 337.1 of the law condemned bestiality, which used to read:

He will be punished with a sentence of three months and one day to one year in prison and special disqualification of one year and one day to three years for the exercise of profession, trade or trade that is related to animals and for the possession of animals, which by any means or procedure unreasonably mistreats, causing injuries that seriously impair his health or subjecting him to sexual exploitation, a) a domestic or tamed animal, b) an animal that is usually domesticated, c) an animal that temporarily or permanently lives under human control, or d) any animal that does not live in the wild.

However, the new amendment establishes Article 340 bis, which removes the “sexual exploitation” verbiage from the law. Thus making it only a crime if the animal is injured in any manner.

The new law reads:

It will be punished with imprisonment from three to eighteen months or a fine from six to twelve months and with the penalty of special disqualification from one to five years for the exercise of a profession, trade or trade that is related to animals and for possession. of animals that, outside of legally regulated activities and by any means or procedure, including acts of a sexual nature, causes an injury to a vertebrate animal that requires veterinary treatment to restore its health.

It also further clarifies the various types of things the government would consider abuse.

The Plural Parliamentary Group presented an amendment that would criminalize sexual acts with an animal and enforce a prison sentence of anywhere between six months to two years, but was ultimately shot down.

Spanish outlet Counting Stars says this change is a paradox, writing: ‘Curiously, the government, which has insisted that any non-consensual sexual act is sexual assault – even acts previously classified in the Penal Code as sexual abuse – now allows sexual acts with animals, who cannot give their consent. This is a contradiction that the government, for the moment, has not yet explained.’

But the confusion regarding these changes does not stop. Article 337.3 of the Penal Code also enforces a six to eighteen month jailtime for anyone who kills a domesticated, tamed, animal or one that lives under temporarily or permanently under human control.

The new change now extends this to any “vertebrate animal” and raises the penalty to between twelve and twenty-four months in jail, per Article 340 bis (3).

When, due to the events provided for in the first section of this article, the death of a vertebrate animal is caused, a prison sentence of twelve to twenty-four months or a fine of eighteen to twenty-four months shall be imposed, in addition to the penalty of disqualification. special from one to five years for the exercise of a profession, trade or trade that is related to animals and for the possession of animals.

Furthermore, the update increases the current sentence for injuries to domestic animals from the current maximum sentence of twelve to eighteen months, and establishes the current sentence of three to twelve months in jail for anyone who injures any “vertebrate animal.”

In plainer words, Counting Stars explains what the new laws translate to:

To give an example to make it clearer, now you can be sentenced to a maximum of one year in prison for killing your pet, but with the new law you could go to two years in prison for killing a rat or any other wild animal. But to further refine the cited examples, now you could even go to prison for injuring a rat. You don’t have to go to the extreme of killing her.

In November of last year, the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) published a report discussing the bill, which partly stated:

The option of the pre-legislator to configure the legal good to be protected, which reaches all vertebrate animals, in such a broad way, deserves special attention as it is the most far-reaching modification of the reform introduced. The protection of all vertebrate animals without any limitation in the proposed terms will cause major problems as it is difficult to reconcile with the protection due to other legal rights such as public health or the environment. It is noted that on more than one occasion the defense of these legal rights will conflict with the protection of physical integrity, or even the life of the vertebrate animal, requiring an immediate response that will not always be supported by laws or other provisions. of a general nature dictated in advance that, in light of the proposed modification, justify the conduct.

But the report was ultimately ignored.

Counting Stars concludes its coverage of this new controversial bill by stating:

As happened with the sexual freedom law (known as the “only yes is yes law”), the government ignored that report. Once again, and as happened with the law that has allowed the sentences of hundreds of rapists to be lowered, the authorship of this new law corresponds to a ministry of the far-left party Podemos, the Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, directed by Ione Belarra.

The most striking thing about this law is that the same government that wants to imprison anyone who injures or kills a rat, at the same time considers it a “right” to eliminate human beings in the womb during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, or up to the 22nd week if the unborn baby is disabled. It has gone to the aberrant extreme of giving more protection to a rat than to an unborn baby. A nonsense that hardly fits with the haste of some politicians and the media to close the debate on abortion.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Leviticus 18:22 Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination. [23] Neither shalt thou lie with any beast to defile thyself therewith: neither shall any woman stand before a beast to lie down thereto: it is confusion. [24] Defile not ye yourselves in any of these things: for in all these the nations are defiled which I cast out before you: [25] And the land is defiled: therefore I do visit the iniquity thereof upon it, and the land itself vomiteth out her inhabitants.

Confusion indeed, and you can see why the Lord chose to inspire that word in particular, and you are seeing it on display here.

Proverbs 12:10 A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel.

Needless to say, Spain is just a vomitous pit run by evil and demoniac psychos, who value the life of house pets and dirty rats over a baby, and then have some believe it’s perfectly fine for grown adults to have sex with children! How in the world did the people ever let it get this far!? What a shame.

As I have written about before many different times, America and the West are on a impending collision course of destruction and severe punishment from the Lord soon, and you can see another clear instance why, and why it needs to be done.

Give it more time and Spain, and others too, will legalize pedophilia, and other perverted abominations as well.

Lamentations 4:6 For the punishment of the iniquity of the daughter of my people is greater than the punishment of the sin of Sodom, that was overthrown as in a moment, and no hands stayed on her.

