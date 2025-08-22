The following report was first published on September 28th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

Irene Montero, the Minister of Equality of Spain, told the Spanish Congress last week that kids should legally be allowed to have sexual relations with grown adults.

NOTE: Montero is no longer the Minister of Equality, ending her tenure in December 2023.

According to Spanish outlet Contando Estrelas (Counting Stars) Montero was reportedly squaring off with Lourdes Méndez Monasterio, deputy of the conservative party Vox, where she then went on a tirade about how the youngest of the population should be permitted to fornicate with adults.

She stated:

“The exercise of sexual and reproductive rights, not only the voluntary termination of pregnancy for it, that’s why it is, in its original 2010 and also this new abortion law is a law of sexual rights and reproductive rights, not only to guarantee effective access to voluntary termination of pregnancy, “– but to talk about sex education, for example, which is a right of boys and girls, sir, regardless of who their families are, because all boys, girls, niñes [invented sex], of this country have the right to know their own body, to know that no adult can touch their body if they don’t want to, and that is a form of violence. “They have the right to know that they can love or have sexual relations with whoever they want, based, yes, on consent. And these are rights that they have recognized, and if you don’t like them, nothing happens, admit it openly, if you don’t like the rights.”

Counting Stars points out that Montero’s statement is in violation of Article 181 of the Penal Code, which states that “Whoever performs acts of a sexual nature with a minor under sixteen years of age, will be punished with a prison sentence of two to six years“.

Many other Spanish politicians have pushed back against these statements.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid and president of the Popular Party of Madrid, responded to this by stating:

“The Ministry of Equality attacks children with intolerable messages about sexual relations between children, skipping to the families themselves and not to mention the rights of children… and meanwhile, it is children and youth that are most attacked.”

“This is corruption of minors and apology for pedophilia. Period,” Vox deputy Carla Toscano said.

First Vice President of Political Action and a member of Vox, Jorge Buxadé, said: “With crystal clear clarity, Mrs. Montero discovers what hides a part of that gender ideology: the hypersexualization of minors and the promotion of sexual acts between minors and adults; corrupting their innocence.”

“Since when can children have sex with consent?,” added former deputy and writer for the Ciudadanos party, Sonia Sierra, said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 21:10 The soul of the wicked desireth evil: his neighbour findeth no favour in his eyes.

The wickedness around the world is far-exceeding Sodom when everything else is factored in, but these abominable acts were what was going on in Sodom prior to the Lord burning the city to a crisp.

Genesis 19:4 But before they lay down, the men of the city, even the men of Sodom, compassed the house round, both old and young, all the people from every quarter: [5] And they called unto Lot, and said unto him, Where are the men which came in to thee this night? bring them out unto us, that we may know them.

The normalization of pedophilia is an “inconvenience” for the LGTBQIA+ community, which is why the media does not promote it very much, yet, but that’ll be one of the next letters added to Pride alphabet soup: just you wait.

Jude 7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.

