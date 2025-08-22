The WinePress News

User's avatar
David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
2h

SICK!!!! I guess they too are reading the Talmud. Also look at those evil priests of the Roman Catholic Church, miry clay and iron, they work together, until Danial's seventieth week. It is so obvious when ya step back and look at it. Another reason the 1611KJV is trying to be replaced and wiped out; kept your Bibles and guard them as with your life and right them on your hearts.

R R's avatar
R R
2h

Your commentary said it well:

"The wickedness around the world is far-exceeding Sodom when everything else is factored in, but these abominable acts were what was going on in Sodom prior to the Lord burning the city to a crisp."

Genesis 19:4

"The normalization of pedophilia is an “inconvenience” for the LGTBQIA+ community, which is why the media does not promote it very much, yet, but that’ll be one of the next letters added to Pride alphabet soup: just you wait."

Jude 7

I overlooked this verse many a time, then it got my attention:

Genesis 13:13 But the men of Sodom were wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly.

That is where the world is right now.

Also this isn't about love as she claimed, it is about their LUST and they want to add the Letter "P" to their sexual perversion alphabet.

Lust seeks only to please one's self, and will seek such to the detriment of others.

Love is not Love when they say that saying, they attempt to justify themselves in the name of Love when in reality they are speaking of their lusts, and sex is NOT LOVE.

Sex is the result of two who truly love each other and get married as God Requires.

Hebrews 13:4 Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.

The men of Sodom were so consumed by their lusts that after the angels blinded them they:

Genesis 19:11 And they smote the men that were at the door of the house with blindness, both small and great:

"so that they wearied themselves to find the door."

Colossians 2:11 In whom also ye are circumcised with the circumcision made without hands, in putting off the body of "the sins of the flesh" by the circumcision of Christ:

Love is sacrificing one's Self to the betterment of others and NO ONE IS A BETTER EXAMPLE OF SUCH THAN OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST.

I pray the Rapture happens soon and all of the children are put out of these perverts reach, and those pushing to legalize such are pedophiles themselves and support the LGTBQIA+ Agenda.

Woe to those who would harm children!!!!

Millstones are awaiting those who do such.

