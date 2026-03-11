With the Republican party facing a potential bloodbath and blue wave in the midterms, members of the GOP are now openly rolling back more of Trump's campaign promises in order to try and salvage some votes.

In a sign of things to come, last week Texas held some of its early primary voting and a number of Republican-leaning counties that voted for Trump the last several times flipped blue. If the trend continues, there is a possibility that Texas could flip a Senate seat Democrat.

With the effects of the Iranian war weighing heavily on Americans and the economy already, the GOP is looking for ways to garner votes. Now it appears they are completely axing mass-deportations.

Last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, widely ridiculed online and in the media, infamously referred to as "ICE Barbie” by the cartoon South Park, was fired and transferred to a new position at the Shield of Americas board, a new body that oversees the U.S.’s western hemispheric hegemony.

Trump announced he was replacing Noem with Rep. Markwayne Mullins (R-OK) in a Truth Social post.

Mullins has also been criticized for ‘stolen valor’ having never served in the Armed Forces, yet continues to prattle on about the horrors and tenacity of war. He has also tried to pick fights, physical ones, with people in Congress with whom he does not agree. He is known for making obscure remarks during interviews and congressional hearings. Mullins is the only Congressman without at least a Bachelor’s degree, has no law degree, no law enforcement background, or skills in security, intelligence or emergency management.

But as far as Mullins is concerned, with Noem gone and Mullins in, the GOP is preparing to shelve mass-deportations.

Speaking at a forum hosted at President Donald Trump’s club in Doral, Florida, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson revealed that the GOP ostracized the Latino vote with all the attention surrounding ICE and deportations, so Johnson insinuated that under Mullins mass-deportations will go away.

The host asked about the midterms and how in 2024 the GOP and MAGA built up a new “coalition” comprised of Hispanics, Blacks, Jews and union workers voting for Trump. But early polls show that Hispanic voters are swinging back in the other direction, mainly because of ICE and the fear of deportation. When asked how the GOP plans on retaining and winning back their vote, Johnson said:

“We got a little hiccup with some of the Hispanic and Latino voters for certain because some of the immigration enforcement was viewed to be overzealous and, you know, everybody can describe it differently. “But here's the good news: We're in a course correction mode right now. We're going to have a new Secretary of Homeland Security. Mark Wayne Mullen is going to do a great job in that role. I'm sure that he'll be confirmed by the Senate. He's a thoughtful guy. He'll bring a thoughtful approach.”

AF Post, a news channel based on X — with alleged ties to influencer Nick Fuentes — said that sources within the DHS told them “Mullin is going to shelve “mass” deportations.”

This was later affirmed according to a report by Axios that said the White House is telling House Republicans to shut up about deportations.

Axios reported: “White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair privately urged House Republicans on Tuesday to stop emphasizing "mass deportations" and instead focus their messaging on removing violent criminals, according to sources in the closed-door briefing.”

The White House denied this in a statement to Fox News.

But the numbers tell a different story.

The Trump administration was not deporting relatively that many people; much below that of even President Obama’s numbers, who also had Homan has Border Chief during his presidency.

GZero reported in June 2025:

Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigration, targeting the removal of millions of undocumented immigrants in what he has pledged will be the largest deportation in American history.

But as debates – and protests – over that policy rage on, the title of “deporter in chief” still rests, in fact, with another president, Democrat Barack Obama. He earned that epithet by removing some 3 million people during his time in office, the largest number of any president.

The WinePress repeatedly pointed out in 2025 and so far in 2026 that the Trump administration was never serious about carrying through on its lofty campaign promise to perform mass-deportations. Trump repeatedly said that he was not going to deport illegal and over-stayed visa holders in the agricultural and hospitality sectors; he backtracked on H-1B loopholes before he even took office; openly boasts that he uses many H-1Bs for his businesses; and promised to import 600,000 Chinese students to help keep the college system afloat.

All of this came to a head last month when Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan announced a “drawdown” of operations in Minnesota and elsewhere. Trump instead then said his focus is on violent criminals, and will send in more austere ICE forces to cities if the governors and mayors “ask” him to.

Reinforcing this backtracking, in January Trump held a press conference at the White House reflecting on his first year back in office and purported achievements his administration accomplished. He reiterated his unwillingness to deport illegals in the country because they are “good people” and his base needs to “lighten up” on the issue.

“We have nobody coming in and we're getting the murderers out, murderers, people from prisons and jails, many countries opened up their prisons and dropped them into the United States. Those are the people we're getting out. “And we have a lot of heart. They said, ‘You got to lighten up on this.’ We have a lot of heart for people. They came in illegally, but they're good people and they're working now on farms and they're working in lunchonets and hotels and all. And we're not looking — We're looking to get the criminals out right now. The criminals and I think it's very important. “I mean I every once in a while you see a story we take somebody he should be out because they came in illegally. So in theory they should be, but we're focused on the murderers, the drug dealers, the mentally insane. We have a lot of mentally insane killers.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

This is not a surprise at this point. I said from the get-go we were not getting mass-deportations. Why? Because, contrary to what all the Democrats and raging liberals would have you to believe, Trump did not deport that many the first time, and is set to significantly deport even less than last time, meanwhile their hero Obama deported way more people.

The fact is, once again, Trump ran his mouth about something he was never sincere about stopping.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, whatever he says the opposite is almost always the truth.

He is an orange snake who told you that he was a snake; but people hoped against hope that their christened king — who convinced themselves that he was David, but is actually Saul, Ahab and Manasseh all rolled into one — would save them, wave a wand, and everything would be better again.

The corporations need that cheap labor. That’s it. They want to increase the bottom line. They took their business overseas and replaced the next generations to follow at home with illegals. Wages can’t keep up, families can’t support themselves, birth rates sink… leaving sports, gambling and prostitution as decent paying gigs.

Isaiah 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers. Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. [4] We have drunken our water for money; our wood is sold unto us. [5] Our necks are under persecution: we labour, and have no rest. [8] Servants have ruled over us: there is none that doth deliver us out of their hand.

Long-time readers know that I have repeatedly said for years that the illegal alien and immigration pandemic would not come to an end, there were no plans to wrangle it in; and now it has become perfectly clear that Trump is indisputably the worst of them all. The land has been cursed, God has written it.

Deuteronomy 28:43 The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.

Though I did not vote for Trump, and while I have been critical of ICE for a number of valid reasons, I have no issues at all with mass-deportations. But, like everything else Trump says and does, it was a lie and a ruse.

There is not much more for me to add, the evidence is all there.

Promises made, promises kept?

Trump, being the agent of chaos that he is, is doing the will of the central bankers and the Talmudists who are bent on turning the U.S and Europe into a wasteland of something worse than feudal serfs and plebs.

As for the elections — who cares at this point? Both wings belong to the same evil bird. All this tripe of, ‘Could you imagine if Kamal was in charge?’ It’s all just cope.

Unless Trump declares martial law and suspends elections (and I think that there is a very high possibility of that happening), there will be a blue wave and Trump will get impeached. A lot of now former-MAGA people have had enough and will not even show up.

