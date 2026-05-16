GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson contends that insider trading amongst members of Congress should be allowed because these representatives need to take care of their families.

Johnson’s controversial statement actually was made last year but resurfaced as of recent.

Johnson said he is not in favor of it, but claimed that he has “sympathy” for the counterargument that says some of them need to do it in order to feed their families.

“I’m in favor of that, because I don’t think we should have any appearance of impropriety. “If you stay on this trajectory, you’re going to have less qualified people who are willing to make the extreme sacrifice to run for Congress. So the counterargument is — and I have some sympathy — look, at least let them, like, engage in some stock trading, so that they can continue to, you know, take care of their family.”

The resurfaced clip comes at a time when President Donald Trump was revealed to have taken several stock positions before his trip to China.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

Remember when Republicans used to whine and cry when Nancy and Paul Pelosi got caught on a regular basis insider trading? Now under Trump 2.0 insider trading, as we have seen, whether it is through Trump’s tweets, Polymarket or Kalshi, or the good old fashioned way, insider trading has effectively become legalized and accepted as normal.

Robin Williams had it right:

Micah 3:11 The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the LORD, and say, Is not the LORD among us? none evil can come upon us.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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