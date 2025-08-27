Courtesy: Lockheed Martin

Building on the White House’s historic public-private merger with chip giant Intel to purchase a 10% stake in the struggling company, yesterday Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick revealed the Department of Defense is heavily eyeing indentical deals with defense contractors, citing Lockheed Martin as a prime example.

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Lutnik was asked if the administration would do similar deals like the one with Intel, to which Lutnick replied, “Oh there’s a monstrous discussion about defense.” The Secretary said companies such as Lockheed Martin are “basically an arm of the U.S. government.”

“But what’s the economics of that? I’m going to leave that to my secretary of Defense and the deputy secretary of Defense. These guys are on it and they’re thinking about it,” he said.

“I tell you, the way it has been done has been a giveaway,” Lutnick claimed. As CNBC put it, ‘His remark could suggest that the Trump administration is considering a major overhaul of Pentagon appropriations, which are approved annually by Congress.’

Lockheed Martin has been the number one defense contractor for the U.S. for many years. Lockheed manufactures fighter and transport aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II strike fighter, the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, and the C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft, along with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), among a slew of munitions. and weaponry.

Intel has had its share of criticism, chiefly for its overt socialist overtures, as many online and some politicians have pointed out, as previously noted by The WinePress.

For example, in a post on X, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that “if socialism is government owning the means of production, wouldn’t the government owning part of Intel be a step toward socialism?”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said in a video interview, “I don’t care if it’s a dollar or a billion-dollar stake. That starts feeling like a semi state-owned enterprise a la CCCP,” he said, referring to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Lutnick has since had to defend and justify the administration’s pivot to buying stake in companies.

During yesterday’s White House cabinet meeting, Lutnick said this deal - without being questioned about the deal directly by reporters - is “not socialism but capitalism.”

“So it's not socialism. This is capitalism. “If you give someone $11 billion who's just building an America, they're not doing something special. They're building in America and their CEO told the president he didn't need the grant. And you said, ‘Well, then why don't we get something for it?’ So, it's amazing.”

Later that night, Lutnick defended the Intel deal and other future deals on Fox News with Laura Ingraham.

Lutnick argued that the U.S. has continued to hash out grant money for many years and received nothing in return, so this administration is pivoting and with the Intel deal, and more to come, “at least the U.S. gets the benefit of the bargain.”

Ingraham brought up Sen. Paul’s socialist remarks and Lutnick claimed that he “has got it backwards.” He argues that when the Biden administration gave $11 billion last year to Intel as a grant that is “beyond socialism,” Lutnick contended.

“C’mon, let’s take of the American taxpayer. How about you give us the equity equal to that amount of money? That just sounds fair and smart. “That is not socialism. I’ll tell you what that is: that’s the best businessman in the [U.S] in the Oval Office doing fair things for us, the American taxpayers. Look, I helped [Trump] structure the deal, this is exactly what we’re supposed to do, get the benefit bargain.”

Trump, of course, has been very defensive about the Intel deal, pushing back that this isn’t socialism and that he (the U.S.) paid nothing for it, even though Intel has admitted otherwise, as covered by The WP in earlier reports.

During his cabinet meeting yesterday, Trump blamed “fake news” for the socialist claims and called this deal the “American way.”

I was criticized by some of the fake news media. ‘That's not the American way.’ Actually, it is the American way. “Now, if I can help other countries or do those deals with I would do that. I think it's great. It's good. Builds up our balance sheet. Let me tell you, our country is becoming very rich again. You don't see it.”

Though the Intel deal and prospect of mergers with defense contractors dominated the headlines, Lutnick has already been working to establish other similar deals. The Secretary alluded to in his interview with Ingraham, the administration will formally announce another deal soon with Japan over minerals.

Bloomberg also notes that that the Intel deal comes roughly two weeks after the Department of Defense (DoD) quiet yet “unprecedented” purchased shares of “in the little-known US rare-earth producer MP Materials Corp. — a deal that would make the Pentagon the company’s largest shareholder.” Per a DoD press release:

As part of a wider July 2025 agreement between DoD and MP Materials, owner and operator of a U.S. rare earths mine, Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) provided a $150 million loan to add heavy rare earth separation capabilities to MP Materials' existing processing facility in Mountain Pass, California. The funding for OSC's $150 million loan to MP Materials comes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Trump signed into law on July 4, 2025. The bill provides OSC with $500 million of credit subsidy funding, creating up to $100 billion in available loan funds specifically for critical minerals production and related industries and projects.

ZeroHedge also acknowledged that a company called Centrus Energy could become one of the next companies the White House does a deal with.

The company announced yesterday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) and POSCO International to explore potential investment in expanding its enrichment plant in Piketon, Ohio.

The signing ceremony drew high-level attention, with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan both in attendance. The deal underscores a growing U.S.–Korea partnership in civilian nuclear energy — and highlights the demand for secure, non-Russian sources of uranium enrichment.

Centrus CEO Amir Vexler emphasized moving business back to the U.S., one of the key goals of the Trump administration's global trade realignment. He didn’t mince words about what the deal represents: “We are proud to be strengthening our relationship with our partners in Korea in support of our work to restore America’s ability to enrich uranium at a large scale. This agreement reflects strong demand for a U.S.-owned uranium enrichment capability and another potential avenue for private investment capital to bring added supply diversity and competition to the marketplace – and meet Korea’s need for affordable, reliable fuel supplies for both new and existing reactors.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lutnick was actually telling a partial truth during the cabinet meeting when he said that it wasn’t socialism but capitalism. Kind of; he really meant stakeholder capitalism that Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF) and globalist elites love and adore, and have declared that this will be the new economic model going forward since 2020 and the Great Reset.

I went into great detail about this in this report here:

As I covered in that report, my warnings about how the Trump administration was defining “America” and “America first” were true; that they were not referring to the people but the corporatocracy, the elites, the central banks. People fail to understand this. Some get it, but not enough understand.

And as we are seeing with more of these rare earth companies cozying up to this administration, it is just like we saw with Japan’s Nippon purchasing U.S. Steel, buying it for $14.1 billion dollars; of which Trump got a piece of the action as well, granting him and the administration veto power on certain aspects of the company - another example of stakeholder capitalism.

The government profits, the politicians profit, the shareholders profit, the business profit; but the workers, the wagies, get peanuts, and will now work for a foreign entity on U.S. social. That’s what Trump calls “winning.”

Jeremiah 2:14 Is Israel [America] a servant? is he a homeborn slave? why is he spoiled?

Going back to Lutnick’s statements during the cabinet meeting, he helped to define what “America first” really means:

“So, making America great again is one of the key statements and people don't always understand what you [Trump] mean. “So, we always talk about 1870 to 1913. But in the mid 1980s, America owned more of the rest of the world than they owned of us. We owned $140 billion of the rest of the world, net of what they owned of us. And when you came into office this time, the rest of the world owned 24 trillion dollars more of our assets that we owned of theirs. “And so when people argue with you about, you know, the trade deficit is nothing. The trade deficit sends 1.2 trillion of our dollars to them. And what do they do with it? They buy the great America.”

Once again, it’s not about you and I; it’s about private interests and enriching themselves.

Epstein’s next-door neighbor is being granted more powers in the administration to make strategic deals, according to Mining Technology:

The White House plans to give Lutnick a greater role in funding decisions for critical minerals, overseeing the process within the administration, the Reuters report said.

Lutnick will now coordinate funding decisions, taking the lead from the Pentagon and other agencies. Before joining Trump’s cabinet, Lutnick led Cantor Fitzgerald, a significant shareholder in Critical Metals, which is under consideration for a loan from the US Export-Import Bank.

Those of you who have been following The WinePress for a while are not surprised by what the Trump administration is doing because he and his cabinet members clearly signaled this was the direction they were going. “America First” and “Make America Great Again” are globalism and stakeholder capitalism by another name.

And the fact that Lutnick and Trump have to keep lying about the details of the Intel deal, and pretend that this isn’t nationalistic socialism, blatant fascism, tells you that it absolutely is. Of course, the MAGA crowd is quiet these days. Trump kept saying for years we’d never be socialist, and Biden and Harris would send us down that route; yet Trump 2.0 especially has been everything Biden/Harris and much more.

Galatians 3:1 O foolish Galatians [Americans], who hath bewitched you, that ye should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been evidently set forth, crucified among you?

On a separate issue, Ingraham did confront Lutnick about the administration’s plan to import 600,000 new Chinese students into the country. Ingraham was not afraid to challenge this move and asked “how is this putting America first?” Lutnick argued the same thing Trump did, that the colleges would essentially go belly-up if not more students are brought in from abroad.

Laura asked why the administration is helping institutions such as Harvard or UCLA because they are essentially “factories for anti-American propaganda.” Lutnick didn’t really answer the answer, but referenced how the administration is changing the visa programs, but Laura said she still thinks American engineering students “need to be given the first role at every job.”

Just like with Intel, this administration is bailing out the failed college system instead of prioritizing Americans. Classic globalism.

