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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
2hEdited

This proves that there is the God of the Bible because God's prophecy is true 2000 years ago. The Vatican (her fornication Revelation 18:3) controls the United States.

Revelation 18

[3] For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
2h

I’ve said fascism after Trump trotted Larry Ellison out on day one. Looks like the democrats were right about Trump all along. Crazy

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