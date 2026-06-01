Last year, the Trump administration broke new ground by taking a 10% stake in chipmaker Intel, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick repeatedly insisting that what they are doing is not “socialism,” while President Trump and other officials signaled that they planned to take stakes in a number of other companies across a variety of sectors; from defense contractors, rare earths, tech, chipmaking, AI, energy, pharmaceuticals and more.

Last month, the White House boasted how much the stock valuation of Intel has gone parabolic, claiming this was “giving taxpayers a direct equity stake in the iconic American company.”

Following that announcement, a number of other companies have since quietly disclosed that they have made similar deals with the White House.

On May 21st, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a subsidiary of the Commerce Department, announced deals with 9 different quantum computing firms valued at $2 billion, the most notable company being IBM, via the CHIPS and Science Act.

According to a press release from NIST:

“The Department of Commerce’s quantum incentives are designed to strengthen America’s position in this critical frontier technology. Quantum computing has significant implications for national defense, advanced materials and biopharmaceutical discovery, financial modeling, and energy systems. A strong domestic quantum ecosystem is essential for U.S. national security, technological resilience and long-term strategic leadership.

“These letters of intent demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to strengthening American leadership in emerging technologies by investing directly in advanced manufacturing, research, and microelectronics innovation.

“The Department will receive a minority, non-controlling equity stake in each company as a condition for receiving the funds to enhance the return for the U.S. taxpayer.”

“With today’s CHIPS Research and Development investments in quantum computing, the Trump administration is leading the world into a new era of American innovation,” said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “These strategic quantum technology investments will build on our domestic industry, creating thousands of high-paying American jobs while advancing American quantum capabilities.”

The structure of these terms with these 9 companies are as follows:

GlobalFoundries will receive $375 million in planned funding to establish a secure, domestic quantum foundry for leading architectures and multiple modalities (superconducting, trapped ion, photonic, topological, and silicon spin) used in large-scale quantum computers.

IBM will receive $1 billion in planned funding to establish a new quantum foundry subsidiary for quantum-grade superconducting wafers by building on its U.S. leadership in superconducting quantum wafer fabrication technology.

Atom Computing will receive $100 million in planned funding to address key technical and manufacturing challenges for neutral-atom quantum computing, including hardware development and systems integration needed to manipulate, control, and address tens of thousands of qubits, and validate their performance.

Diraq will receive up to $38 million in planned funding to develop and scale quantum logic units and accelerate critical manufacturing and integration capabilities for silicon spin quantum computing technologies, including novel designs for large-scale and reliable qubit arrays.

D-Wave will receive $100 million in planned funding for critical advancements in annealing and gate-model superconducting quantum computing systems, including qubit counts, error rates, and coherence through advanced dielectric material optimization, interface control, and high-density advanced packaging.

Infleqtion will receive $100 million in planned funding to develop the underlying engineering systems and integration requirements for large-scale neutral-atom-based quantum computers and architectures, including high-powered optical systems, novel readout and error correction systems.

PsiQuantum will receive $100 million in planned funding to address key photonic quantum computing technical challenges for matured and high-performance electro-optic materials, high-temperature single-photon detectors, and ultra-low-loss photonic packaging.

Quantinuum will receive $100 million in planned funding to address critical technology and manufacturing bottlenecks for scaling of fault-tolerant trapped-ion-based quantum computers, such as low-loss integrated photonics, and reliable optical components at trapped-ion critical wavelengths.

Rigetti will receive up to $100 million in planned funding to address key technical challenges to develop and scale next generation superconducting quantum computing technologies and architectures, such as miniaturizing and integrating novel readout electronics and next generation cryostat architectures.

There are, however, risks to this kind of dealmaking, 24/7 Wall Street argues.

That said, government ownership changes incentives.

Corporate statism — where business and government interests become intertwined — can distort management decisions. Shareholders want returns. Governments often want employment growth, domestic manufacturing, or geopolitical leverage. Those goals do not always align.

Let’s be clear: investors made money following most of these investment announcements. Intel more than tripled this year while MP Materials has doubled. The quantum stocks rallied hard after the investment news surfaced with D-Wave and Rigetti both rising approximately 30% on announcement day. IBM climbed 8%, likely because the $1 billion doesn’t represent as large of an investment to its business.

But savvy investors should ask a tougher question: what happens when political priorities change?

A future administration could redirect funding, pressure companies into unprofitable projects, or prioritize national interests over shareholder returns. Regardless of how you look at it, once Washington becomes a major stakeholder, politics enters the boardroom.

[…] Still, sharp investors shouldn’t mistake political support for guaranteed long-term value. Stocks tied too closely to Washington can benefit quickly — and unravel just as fast when policy shifts. Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) is down 13% since its deal was announced.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“Corporate statism — where business and government interests become intertwined —” is the LITERAL definition of FASCISM, as defined by Benito Mussolini.

Right there, there it is. Right in front. of. your. face. This is blatant technofascism, this is WEF’ian Stakeholder capitalism model that I said this was when the administration made the Intel deal last August. This is what Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink have desired for years, for public-private partnerships for the so-called betterment of society and of its people, by ‘giving back’ to us plebs. Trump is one of them, and always has been.

And again, where then are our dividend checks from all this profit taking?

But remember, criticizing this makes you a potential “domestic terrorist” threat, according to Trump’s and the White House’s dossiers and national strategies.

Make no mistake: this WILL end badly.

Proverbs 22:16 He that oppresseth the poor to increase his riches, and he that giveth to the rich, shall surely come to want. Proverbs 28:22 He that hasteth to be rich hath an evil eye, and considereth not that poverty shall come upon him.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE