Last week, the Trump administration inked an unprecedented deal with chip giant Intel by purchasing a 10% stake in the struggling company, providing the White House a say in shareholder meetings and, of course, a slice of the revenue. This, by definition, as defined by Benito Mussolini, is fascism. “Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.”

Moreover, a couple of weeks before this deal was made, the Pentagon broke new ground when it purchased a stake in a small rare-earth metals production company.

According to reports, the Intel deal was only the beginning as the administration is planning to do similar deals. It appears those reports were right.

President Donald Trump revealed today that he is seeking to do more deals similar to the Intel one. Trump made his opinions known in a post on Truth Social that appears to be responding to criticism, revealing he would make more similar deals “all day long.”

“I PAID ZERO FOR INTEL, IT IS WORTH APPROXIMATELY 11 BILLION DOLLARS. All goes to the USA. Why are “stupid” people unhappy with that? “I will make deals like that for our Country all day long. I will also help those companies that make such lucrative deals with the United States States. “I love seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER. More jobs for America!!! Who would not want to make deals like that?”

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the Intel deal is part of a larger plan to form a sovereign wealth fund that could include more companies. He told CNBC:

“The president has made it clear all the way back to the campaign, he thinks that in the end, it would be great if the U.S. could start to build up a sovereign wealth fund. So I’m sure that at some point there’ll be more transactions, if not in this industry then other industries.”

There is a lot to unpack with Trump’s statement, so let’s break it down:

Trump’s claim that he “paid zero for Intel” is something he said last week when the deal was signed. “The United States paid nothing for these shares,” he posted on the 22nd. Obviously Trump himself did not pay a penny, but Intel said in its press release that the U.S. “government will make an $8.9 billion investment in Intel common stock” “to purchase 433.3 million primary shares of Intel common stock at a price of $20.47 per share.” So clearly Trump is not being forthright.

He says, “all goes to the USA.” To us the people? Where’s our dividend stock option from this deal that was purchased with our money? This deal does not benefit you and I; it benefits the state, the shareholders, the corporations, not you and I;

And Trump even admits this is the case because he says he “love[s] seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER.” Not you and I, no, he means the state, he means America the corporation. And “jobs?” What, you mean H-1B visas and imported, migrant labor? H-1Bs that Trump says he loves, after he contradicted previous statements where he admitted that H-1B is an excuse to replace Americans with cheap labor.

Now, if you recall, I pointed out the coded language people such as Trump use to con people in a post I wrote last year. When Trump says “Make America Great Again” and “America” in general, he is referring to the institution, this trans-continental corporation; and you see that here again in his latest post on Truth Social, because this deal does not benefit the average American citizen.

Lastly, he says, “I will make deals like that for our Country all day long.” So, get ready for more mergers of state and corporate power to happen across all sectors, from manufacturing (whatever is left of it), to big-tech, to big-ag, big-pharma, fintech, you name it, it’s coming.

There’s a term for this, coined by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF): it’s called stakeholder capitalism. This essentially is where companies and the powerful elite class not only make profit but also invest in the ‘greater good’ for us all, as they espouse. This concept was broadly introduced to the public by the WEF in 2021 when defining their Great Reset.

As defined by Klaus Schwab in a 2021 piece he wrote, “What is Stakeholder Capitalism,” he wrote:

“The stakeholder concept goes a long way back: more than 50 years. I first wrote about it in 1971, when I was a young business academic. But its roots go even further. In the 1950s and 1960s, it was quite natural for a company and its CEO to consider not just shareholders, but everyone who as a “stake” in the success of a firm. “That is the core of stakeholder capitalism: it is a form of capitalism in which companies do not only optimize short-term profits for shareholders, but seek long term value creation, by taking into account the needs of all their stakeholders, and society at large.”

Schwab went on to say that today the world is facing a slew of catastrophes and because we live in a globalist society connected by technology, domestic problems affect everyone, where the people and the planet are interlinked as one that should benefit us both.

“The planet is thus the center of the global economic system, and its health should be optimized in the decisions made by all other stakeholders. […] The same interconnectedness can be observed for the people who live on the planet. The well-being of people in one society affects that of those in another, and it is incumbent on all of us as global citizens to optimize the well-being of all.”

He goes on to describe how the model works (emphasis his):

To ensure that both people and the planet prosper, four key stakeholders play a crucial role. They are: governments (of countries, states, and local communities); civil society (from unions to NGOs, from schools and universities to action groups); companies (constituting the private sector, whether freelancers or large multinational companies); and the international community (consisting of international organizations such as the UN as well as regional organizations such as the European Union or ASEAN). All these stakeholders crucially consist of people and make use of the planet. It is no surprise then, that they should want to optimize the well-being of all of us as well as that of the environment. But equally, it should be clear they have specific objectives that make them distinct organisms in the first place. Governments focus on creating the greatest possibly prosperity for the greatest number of people

Civil society exists to advance the interest of its constituents and to give a meaning or purpose to its members.

Companies aim to generate an economic surplus, measurable in profits in the short run, and long-term value creation in the long run

And the overarching goal for the international community is to preserve peace It leads to the stakeholder model as we know it today, valid anywhere in the world. When the well-being of people and planet are at the center of business, the four remaining key groups of stakeholders contribute to their betterment. As all of these groups and their goals are interconnected. One cannot succeed if the others fail. The model is simple, but it immediately reveals why shareholder primacy and state capitalism lead to suboptimal outcomes: They focus on the more granular and exclusive objectives of profits or prosperity in a particular company or country rather than the well-being of all people and the planet as a whole.

In a separate piece written by Schwab explaining the differences between conventional capitalism and state capitalism with stakeholder capitalism.

Stakeholder capitalism, first of all, is also a form of capitalism: individuals and private companies make up the largest share of the economy. This is, we believe, a requirement for a sustainable economic system: Private individuals and companies must be able to innovate and compete freely, as it unleashes the creative energy and work ethic of most people in society. The economic activities of such private actors must also be protected and guided, to ensure the overall direction of economic development is beneficial to society, and no actor can freeride on the efforts of others. This is the kind of capitalism we ought to endorse. But stakeholder capitalism does fundamentally differ from the other forms of capitalism we saw, in a way that overcomes much of their shortcomings. First, all those who have a stake in the economy can influence decision-making, and the metrics optimized for in economic activities bake in broader societal interests. Moreover, a system of checks and balances exists, so that no one stakeholder can become or remain overly dominant. Both government and companies, the main players in any capitalist system, thus optimize for a broader objective than profits: the health and wealth of societies overall, as well as that of the planet and that of future generations.

In other words, it’s a merger of public and private investment that ensures profits for both entities for our own good; ‘we’re the elite, we got here because we’re better than you, and we’re going to use our “philanthropy” to help you peasants for the benefit of us all.’

Moreover, Schwab said that “people are social animals, and their absolute well-being is less important than their relative well-being.”

And there you have it. We are nothing more than grazing cattle chewing cud on a giant plantation, and they are the shepherds and ranchers to prod us about for their benefit, and then slaughter us when we have been made well fat.

That’s what Trump is doing right now and is bragging he is going to do more of it, and you’re “stupid” for daring to question this blatant fascism and national socialism transpiring.

This harkens back to what I wrote about in my article last year, ‘None Saith, Restore’ – Politicians Deceive With Coded Language, And No One Really Wants Change; as I pointed out how Trump was defining America and what his plans were, both during his first tenure and now in the second.

I wrote:

For example, take one of the many phrases President Donald Trump loves to say: “America First.” Now, at first glance the average American would not think too much of that, especially his voter base; who interprets this as a grassroots populist, pro-worker, nationalist and jingoist message that is simple and direct.

But if you think about it, taken at surface level, as most people do when they hear these soundbites in the media, what does that actually mean? I guess another question should be, how are we defining “America?” Do you mean the institution? Do you mean the transcontinental shopping mall, this consumerist, corporate, soul-sucking wage-slave society, where everyone hates each other, the food stinks, and everyone is on drugs, is sick and dead inside and out? Do you mean the military industrial complex and its endless conquest and colonialism, its bloodthirsty and greedy warmongering and genociding? You mean that “America?”

Trump speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018. Courtesy: AFP

Have you ever pondered why isn’t the message, ‘The people first?’

Some are going to say I am splitting hairs and straining at a gnat, but I ask these questions to get you to really think about what we are being told. Of course, those locked into their echo-chambers have already made up their minds and will not be swayed. But I pose these questions considering what we know of Trump (and not just him, as I will also address in a moment), his track record and the things that he has said.

For example, when Trump addressed globalist elites in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018 at the World Economic Forum – whose daughter Ivanka is an honorary WEF Young Global Leader – he basically clarified what “America First” really meant:

“The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America. I’m here to deliver a simple message: There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest, and to grow in the United States. America is open for business, and we are competitive once again. “[…] America is the place to do business. So come to America, where you can innovate, create, and build. I believe in America. As President of the United States, I will always put America first, just like the leaders of other countries should put their country first also. “But America first does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world. American prosperity has created countless jobs all around the globe, and the drive for excellence, creativity, and innovation in the U.S. has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and far healthier lives. “[…] So I just want to thank you all, and all those that are pouring billions of dollars into our country, or ten dollars into our country, we thank you very much. Thank you.”

So, Trump did not actually mean the American people first, he really meant the influential interests first. And lest you still doubt this, then consider what Trump said very recently that made it very plain that he and his administration are going to be favoring big business, both domestically and implicitly with hefty foreign investment.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social:

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

So basically, if you have sick money (which is none of us) and you are willing to invest it in America, Trump will let you run buck wild and bypass previous regulations, including environmental stuff. In other words, for example, if Big-Ag and Big-Pharma want to start investing even more into GMOs and gene-edited crops – which, the last time Trump was in office, he extensively deregulated GMO crops and plants – then based on this vague post, Trump’s administration will allow anything of the sort to occur, across any sector for that matter. In other words, if the likes of, say, Larry Fink and BlackRock (which manages over $12.5 trillion in assets) want something done, they are going to get their wish because they have bottomless blank checks they can write.

Trump is not “draining the swamp.” He is fulfilling the WEF’s Agenda 2030; he just says a lewd and crude way of presenting it that does not come across as overtly progressive and globalist.

When Trump concluded his 2020 speech in Davos, Schwab praised Trump.

“Mr. President, thank you for your speech, and congratulations for what you have achieved for your economy, but also for your society – we discuss here very intensively the question of inclusiveness, but all your politics certainly are aiming to create better inclusiveness for the American people. “I want to thank you particularly for injecting optimism into our discussions. We have many problems in the world, but I think we need, as you said, we need dreams. And we have all the capabilities, technology, leadership, to realize those dreams.”

While he was there in Davos, standing next to Schwab, Trump told reporters:

“We’re here meeting with world leaders, the biggest, most important people in the world, and we’re bringing back tremendous business in the United States, […]. “We look forward to being here. Klaus has done a fantastic job.”

And speaking of Larry Fink, it was Fink who touted the benefits of stakeholder capitalism in his annual letter to CEOs in 2022.

“Stakeholder capitalism is not about politics. It is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not ‘woke.’ We focus on sustainability not because we’re environmentalists, but because we are capitalists and fiduciaries to our clients. “It is through effective stakeholder capitalism that capital is efficiently allocated, companies achieve durable profitability, and value is created and sustained over the long term. Make no mistake, the fair pursuit of profit is still what animates markets; and long-term profitability is the measure by which markets will ultimately determine your company’s success.”

Trump has had a good relationship with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Prior to becoming President for the first time, Fink had helped manage Trump’s finances, and after a 2017 meeting with his administration, Fink acknowledged his relationship with Trump, noting: “In every meeting we had, he talked about doing more… I didn’t think ‘doing more’ meant [being] the president.” Three years later, Trump called upon Fink once again to oversee the stimulus distribution programs alongside former majority BlackRock shareholder, Bank of America. “I do believe it’s going to continue to bring opportunities for us,” Fink stated during a 2020 earnings call, referring to government assignments.

Trump said during that 2017 meeting:

“Larry did a great job for me. He managed a lot of my money. I have to tell you, he got me great returns.”

Trump speaks with WalMart CEO Doug McMillon (left) and BlackRock’s Larry Fink (right) at the White House in February 2017 – Source

Earlier this year, Trump and BlackRock performed more of this stakeholder capitalism when Trump bragged that a “great American company” (he did not name the entity during his State of the Union address) bought 41 ports in the Panama Canal. That turned out to be BlackRock, and Fink reportedly called Trump to help make the deal. The deal was eventually blocked, but it was still a blatant example of stakeholder capitalism.

Oh, and who is the current co-chair of the WEF now that Schwab has been removed? That’s right, Larry Fink.

The WEF said in a statement regarding his and Andre Hoffman’s appointments,

“This moment marks a pivotal transition for the World Economic Forum. The Board will now focus its attention on institutionalizing the Forum as a resilient International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. This next chapter will be guided by the original mission developed by Klaus Schwab: Bringing together government, business and civil society to improve the state of the world.”

In other words, stakeholder capitalism is about to go into overdrive; a mass-consolidation of power and money, corporations making affinity with the government, eliminating the remainder of small and medium business, banks, farms, etc. for the global good; and as United Nations Secretary Chief Antonio Guterres said, “nature needs a bailout.”

And that’s what this deal with Intel was all about, a bailout. As I explained in my report covering the deal, Intel was in deep trouble. The company, among other issues, had leaned heavily into corporate stock buybacks that inflated its value while enriching its shareholders. That’s why Trump was saying CEO Lip-Bu Tan needed to resign, and then later made nice. That little manufactured kerfuffle was the signal that their shareholder capitalism is coming to an end and will be reformed into stakeholder capitalism, in my opinion anyways.

Proverbs 30:14 There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their jaw teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.

We are that generation. We are being exterminated. As the WEF has said, “You will own nothing and be happy” by 2030. Trump is working around the clock to help usher this in.

If this were Biden or Kamala doing this, the MAGA crowd would have aneurysms and go into convulsions. But since Trump is doing it, silence; so blinded by manufactured hatred and envy they cannot see what is happening to them.

But this is what happens when you pin all your hopes on a man to save you.

Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. [6] For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited. [7] Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is. [8] For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

Read more about what is happening big picture and what you can do about it.

