The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sourapples's avatar
sourapples
4h

Getting ready to force behaviors of the American plebes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lance Neil De Leon's avatar
Lance Neil De Leon
2h

Pernicious Trump's new nickname: Agent Orange

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture