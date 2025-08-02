The WinePress News

Bassehound
5h

Sometimes wonder if “ignorance is bliss” is the way to go, especially with duper donny.

Knowing what is coming down the road, via donny, not looking forward to it. Stories of some who are around data centers. Not pretty.

28 May 2025

‘It will destroy this place:’ Tucker County residents fight for future against proposed data center • West Virginia Watch

https://westvirginiawatch.com/2025/05/28/it-will-destroy-this-place-tucker-county-residents-fight-for-future-against-proposed-data-center/

Similar situations in Georgia and Virginia. ﻿ The first video has some good info of how dangerous to health data centers are.

﻿A video by Dan Lieberman, More Perfect Union﻿

Another Warp Speed Deployment-Massive DATA CENTERS to store your every move-13.5 min

https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/your-utility-bills-are-subsidizing-facebook-and-amazon.-heres-how:7

More Data Centers Spark Concerns for Virginia Residents-5.5 min https://youtu.be/WGRXcOhky9g

Bob
5h

The shifting narratives

People are blind to everything unless it directly affects them

49 billion gallons of water usage this year???????????????????

399 billion in 5 years??? People have lost their minds

Obviously there was no forethought into any of this

Where are they going to get that much water in that area

The flooding that happened is southwest of that general area

Now it makes sense why they are cloud seeding in this area

If you look on a map, I-35 is sort of like a demarcation of the semi arid start of west Texas from the Red River to San Antonio.

I was raised in this area.

There is not a lot of water in that area

Huge aquifer underground tho

Build them on the ocean and use seawater to cool them

Better yet turn the computers off

