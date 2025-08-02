Courtesy: Fox Business

Last week, President Donald Trump released the nation’s AI Action Plan, which lays out a roadmap to implement artificial intelligence into everything, permeating every angle of an American’s life. In order to do this, more datacenters will need to be built.

The Plan discusses how a significant amount of energy is required to power these datacenters, and therefore more land and natural resources will need to be dedicated to fuel these mammoth machine warehouses.

“By stabilizing the grid of today, optimizing existing grid resources, and growing the grid for the future, the United States can rise to the challenge of winning the AI race while also delivering a reliable and affordable power grid for all Americans,” the report explained.

Moreover, one of the executive orders Trump signed last week as he debuted the AI Action Plan - Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure - reads:

“My Administration has inaugurated a golden age for American manufacturing and technological dominance. We will pursue bold, large-scale industrial plans to vault the United States further into the lead on critical manufacturing processes and technologies that are essential to national security, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership. “These plans include artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and infrastructure that powers them, including high‑voltage transmission lines and other equipment. It will be a priority of my Administration to facilitate the rapid and efficient buildout of this infrastructure by easing Federal regulatory burdens. “In addition, my Administration will utilize federally owned land and resources for the expeditious and orderly development of data centers. This usage will be done in a manner consistent with the land’s intended purpose — to be used in service of the prosperity and security of the American people.”

However, these datacenters and battery plants come at a cost to the environment.

In June, The WinePress covered how Indiana is already seeing aquifers and waterways dry up because of the amount of water required to cool these datacenters and Bitcoin mining facilities. As noted in the report, industry experts warned that these operations are very energy intensive and unless something is done differently, there are going concerning energy resource problems in the not-so-distant future.

Now more states are seeing the effects of these datacenters.

Techie+Gamers reported earlier this week on the sheer amount of water datacenters in Texas are absorbing, to the point where, apparently, officials are telling residents to reduce the length of their showers.

Citing a report from the Austin Chronicle, the Texas-based paper revealed:

The average, midsized data center uses 300,000 gallons of water a day, roughly the use of a thousand homes. Larger data centers might use 4.5 million gallons a day, depending on their type of water cooling system. Austin has 47 such data centers, while the Dallas-Fort Worth area hosts the majority in Texas at 189. In a white paper to be released this month, HARC estimates that data centers in Texas will consume 49 billion gallons of water in 2025. They also project that by 2030, that number could rise up to 399 billion gallons, or 6.6% of total water use in Texas. Most data centers use an evaporative cooling system, in which the servers’ heat is absorbed by water. The heat is then removed from the water through evaporation, causing the water to be lost as vapor in the air. The cooler water then goes back through the machines, and this loop is regularly topped off with fresh water. After all, evaporation renders the water saltier and unusable after four or five cycles. “Then they dump the water, and it goes down the sewer,” Robert Mace, executive director of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, said. This water loss is significant when, even after the devastating flooding earlier this month, nearly a quarter of the state remains in drought conditions. It seems the sudden rise of data centers in Texas is too fast for the State Water Plan to catch up in a timely manner. “The world just moves faster and faster,” Mace said. “And suddenly, there’s all of these new demands for water.”

The paper notes that since Trump’s purported fallout with Elon Musk, Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI has helped to partially fill the void. Altman was already in Trump’s good graces when on the second day of office he announced Project Stargate, unlocking $500 billion in funding to Softbank, Oracle, and OpenAI to build datacenters, AI infrastructure, and research & development related to AI that spills into other sectors such as new mRNA cancer vaccines.

In a press release, OpenAI said “We will begin deploying $100 billion immediately.” In collaboration with other partners such as Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI. “the buildout is currently underway, starting in Texas, and we are evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses as we finalize definitive agreements,” the company said.

The Austin Chronicle pointed out OpenAI is currently constructing the largest datacenter in the world in Abilene which began over a year ago. “The Stargate campus, when completed, would be about 60 acres larger than New York City’s Central Park. Construction of the campus’ first two buildings is scheduled to finish this summer.”

Meanwhile, Wyoming is also seeing a similar trend: datacenters that are going consume to enormous amounts of electricity. But since the state does not have the electrical grid to handle it these datacenters will be powered with conventional gas resources.

Ars Technica reported:

On Monday, Mayor Patrick Collins of Cheyenne, Wyoming, announced plans for an AI data center that would consume more electricity than all homes in the state combined, according to The Associated Press. The facility, a joint venture between energy infrastructure company Tallgrass and AI data center developer Crusoe, would start at 1.8 gigawatts and scale up to 10 gigawatts of power use. The project's energy demands are difficult to overstate for Wyoming, the least populous US state. The initial 1.8-gigawatt phase, consuming 15.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually, is more than five times the electricity used by every household in the state combined. That figure represents 91 percent of the 17.3 TWh currently consumed by all of Wyoming's residential, commercial, and industrial sectors combined. At its full 10-gigawatt capacity, the proposed data center would consume 87.6 TWh of electricity annually—double the 43.2 TWh the entire state currently generates. Because drawing this much power from the public grid is untenable, the project will rely on its own dedicated gas generation and renewable energy sources, according to Collins and company officials. However, this massive local demand for electricity—even if self-generated—represents a fundamental shift for a state that currently sends nearly 60 percent of its generated power to other states. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon praised the project's potential benefits for the state's natural gas industry in a company statement. "This is exciting news for Wyoming and for Wyoming natural gas producers," Gordon said. Cheyenne is no stranger to data centers, having attracted facilities from Microsoft and Meta since 2012 due to its cool climate and energy access. However, the new project pushes the state into uncharted territory. While Wyoming is the nation's third-biggest net energy supplier, producing 12 times more total energy than it consumes (dominated by fossil fuels), its electricity supply is finite.

Meanwhile, Altman has told ChatGPT users to stop telling the AI words like “please” and “thank you” because it wastes “tens of millions of dollars” in computing power.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 16:22 Understanding is a wellspring of life unto him that hath it: but the instruction of fools is folly.

Isn’t funny how for years we were constantly told that this push towards going electric everything was considered “green” and good for the environment as it would lower caron and methane emissions, and now that language is completely gone and the government and these tech companies are openly admitting it will strain the grid and siphon natural resources?

But instead of wrangling in these projects (and God forbid we halt all operations), they will then charge and tax YOU for not being a good global citizen and a good American, because you used too much water; you showered too long, you flushed the toilet too much, you washed your dishes and clothes too much; you didn’t drink the corporate, poisoned, plastic-contaminated, piss water filtered from sewage plants from China (I am not exaggerating that, by the way).

Nothing I just said is hyperbole, that will increasingly become the “new normal,” you watch; especially when you have creeps such as the current head of the World Economic Forum who openly says water access is not a natural human right, but must be commodified and sold at a price.

You must make a sacrifice and suffer to appease the new god of humanity, or you will be sacrificed instead. You are the carbon they want to reduce.

Hardly enough people care to notice, far too busy distracted by empty headlines and vanity. Eventually people will care, even if it is too late when they do rise up the times to come.

Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

