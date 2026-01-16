The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joshua daniel's avatar
joshua daniel
5h

The demons will never stop pushing unless fully stopped themselves. That requires brave men and women to stand up and arrest all of the traitors. How many crimes against humanity are people going to accept? Where is everyone's line in the sand? It was crossed long ago and I feel many are living in fear, mind control and cannot or will not fight back. Where does this lead humanity? Not to a good place.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture