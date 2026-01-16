After the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer aggressively introduced a mandatory digital ID for all citizens last year, Britcard, and after a large public backlash both domestically and abroad, this week the U.K. announced they are no longer making it compulsory. After initial public pushback, the Labour Party doubled-down and essentially told them they are implementing it regardless if the people want it or not.

As a reminder, British citizens and illegals would have to receive a digital ID in order to work as a proof of verifiable identity.

However, the U.K. is only repealing parts of their initial scheme and digital ID is still in place in many ways.

Reported by The Guardian:

This will mean that the IDs, announced to some controversy in September, will no longer be mandatory for working-age people, given that the only planned obligatory element was to prove the right to work in the UK. While officials said this was not a U-turn, just a tweak before a detailed consultation on how the system will function, it will be viewed as the latest in a series of policy changes, including on business rates and inheritance tax for farmers. When Keir Starmer announced the proposal for digital IDs by 2029 they were billed as voluntary, with the exception that they would be mandatory for people to show they were legally allowed to work. This was portrayed by the prime minister as a main benefit of the plan. “Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK,” he said. “It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.” People will still be required to verify their ID digitally, by a process still to be finished, but this could involve existing documents such as a passport. The hope is that this would crack down on illegal working while avoiding the controversy of an in effect compulsory ID system. It is understood that one of the motivations for the change was to allow people who wanted to use digital ID to do so, while avoiding the PR hurdle of a mandatory element. As one official put it: “We will no longer have the conspiracy nonsense about state control.” A government spokesperson said: “We are committed to mandatory digital right to work checks. We have always been clear that details on the digital ID scheme will be set out following a full public consultation which will launch shortly. “Digital ID will make everyday life easier for people, ensuring public services are more personal, joined up, and effective, while also remaining inclusive.”

Though it is evident that the government is not abandoning the digital ID scheme, group such as Big Brother Watch welcome the change. Director Silkie Carlo said: “We welcome Starmer’s reported U-turn on making intrusive, expensive and unnecessary digital IDs mandatory. This is a huge success for Big Brother Watch and the millions of Brits who signed petitions to make this happen.

“The case for the government now dropping digital IDs entirely is overwhelming. Taxpayers should not be footing a £1.8bn bill for a digital ID scheme that is frankly pointless.

“The proposal to make right to work checks digital could raise similar cybersecurity, fraud and privacy risks that digital IDs carry. The devil will be in the detail but this whole digital ID debacle smacks of incompetence.”

But the government is not shying away from digital ID. chancellor Rachel Reeves told BBC Breakfast:

“On the digital ID, for starters, I do think this story has been a bit overwritten. We are saying that you will need mandatory digital ID to be able to work in the UK. “Now the difference is whether that has to be one piece of ID, a digital ID card, or whether it could be an e-visa or an e-passport, and we’re pretty relaxed about what form that takes … I don’t think most people mind whether it is one piece of digital ID or a form of digital ID that can be verified. “The key thing is where you’re trying to go. Our government, this government, our focus is on growing the economy and improving living standards for working people.”

Moreover, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations Darren Jones told PoliticsHome: “I’m confident that this time next year, the polling will be a much better place on digital ID than it is today.”

The Tony Blair Institute (BTI) in November 2025 published a new paper - Rebooting the UK’s Tech-Diffusion Ecosystem to Drive Growth - calls for business digital ID by 2027, and be mandatory by 2029; which is what the current U.K. government has indicated is their plan.

The authors noted in their paper:

A business digital identity makes UK business far more visible to government. The value to policymaking is multifaceted: as set out in the recent TBI report, A Pro-Growth Roadmap for Business-Tax Reform, by enabling smarter regulation, simplifying compliance and reducing administrative costs, a digital ID can provide a broader basis for business dynamism. Within the diffusion ecosystem, its role is equally critical: it would allow government to greatly expand the number of firms it engages and deliver support tailored to each company’s stage of adoption and sector context. A digital identity would allow support to be personalised by linking data about each firm – sector, size, region, digital maturity, adoption journey – to enable delivery in ways that match the firm’s context and potential. Combined with the technology-compass diagnostic, a digital identity would generate a real-time profile of each firm’s needs and opportunities, surfacing relevant finance, training and advisory options, while tracking progress and managing applications securely.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The so-called U-turn by Starmer’s draconian police state is not surprising: we predicted this was going to be the case. In October, I said: “But since people are so opposed to this, a crisis will need to be set up; more gimmicks and tricks to get people to sign-up. Or, worse yet, the government could come out and say, ‘we are no longer pursuing digital ID after careful consideration and public feedback,’ only to then quietly implement it on the backend when no one is watching.”

The hard, fast approach was bound to be rejected by the people, but that was the idea.

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.

The so-called alt media and gatekeepers have done a good job of making sure people don’t understand the whole story. Use, the digital ID apps and passports are bad, but that is not all of digital ID.

Most people still do not fully understand that digital ID is more than just an app: it is entirely new digital environment that monitors search and spending habits, the app being just one aspect of it that consolidates that information.

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is absolutely emphatic about digital ID, so much so that he and his institution call it the “great enabler.”

“This great enabler is digital identity. Not just a new piece of identity, but a new system for managing the information we share with government that is suited to the way we live our lives today. It is a digital wallet for every individual that gives them access to their documents (for example, driving license) and control of their data. “The new ecosystem should make life easier for people and allow them to use their digital identity in many different contexts – not only to log in to government services but also to access commercial goods and services. This could enable them to prove they have a driving license when renting a car or verify their age online. It should also be accessible to everyone, regardless of whether they own a smartphone.”

And if you have ready my reports about digital ID in relation to tokenization, digital ID is absolutely needed to make that system work properly on a commercial scale. Why? Because spending habits and everyday actions are what help to create a social credit score, and those tokens and the digital ID wallet can then have those tokens coded to reflect that.

SEE:

Digital ID has not gone away, it simply is being implemented in another way and in effect is already here; but if they can get the public to focus on the wrong thing then they will accept the real thing more easily. The U.K. did a hard and fast approach to gauge the response. It was bound to be negative across all aisles, and now they have their data, and can then slowly implement it on the back-end as people think they won. This same thing happens very regularly and works every time because the masses are so fickle.

Stay vigilant.

Psalm 12:1 To the chief Musician upon Sheminith, A Psalm of David. Help, LORD; for the godly man ceaseth; for the faithful fail from among the children of men. [2] They speak vanity every one with his neighbour: with flattering lips and with a double heart do they speak. [3] The LORD shall cut off all flattering lips, and the tongue that speaketh proud things: [4] Who have said, With our tongue will we prevail; our lips are our own: who is lord over us? [5] For the oppression of the poor, for the sighing of the needy, now will I arise, saith the LORD; I will set him in safety from him that puffeth at him. [6] The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times. [7] Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever. [8] The wicked walk on every side, when the vilest men are exalted.

