The following report is by The Hill:

The Trump administration revoked six visas over comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to the State Department.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the State Department said Tuesday in a thread on the social platform X.

“The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. Here are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the U.S,” the department added.

According to the department’s thread, an Argentinian national, a South African national, a Mexican national, a Brazilian national, a German national and a Paraguayan national all had their visas revoked over comments about Kirk’s assassination.

In a post on X, the State Department said the Argentine national said in an online post that Kirk “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric” and deserves to burn in hell.

In a separate post, the department claimed the South African national had “mocked Americans grieving the loss of Kirk” by saying in a post online that “they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom” and alleging “he was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash.”

“@POTUS and @SecRubio will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws,” the State Department said in their X thread. “Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.”

From the Associated Press:

Vice President JD Vance and other top U.S. officials have encouraged people to call out offensive language about Kirk that they see online. In an unusual tweet last month, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau asked social media users to copy him on any relevant posts, saying he was personally “disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.”

In addition to Tuesday’s action, the administration has ramped up efforts to identify and potentially expel thousands of foreigners in the United States, notably students, who it says have either fomented or participated in unrest or publicly supported protests against Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The administration has also denied visas to applicants whose social media histories have been critical of its policies.

Among the higher-profile cases, the administration has expelled South Africa’s ambassador to the United States for comments critical of Trump, revoked a visa for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to attend the U.N. General Assembly and yanked the visas for British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan. It said it is reviewing the status of the more than 55 million current U.S. visa holders for potential violations of its standards.

Those actions have been criticized by civil rights groups as violations of constitutional protections for freedom of speech, which apply to anyone in the United States and not just to American citizens.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

While I certainly am not taking the side of these vulgar people who are making these statements, nor do I think we should be admitting in more of these types of people, I bring this up because it is another step by the administration to start censoring Americans and foreigners alike who do not agree with and challenge Trump, Charlie Kirk, and this administration.

For years those on the collective right have made plenty of comments against its enemies it does not like, and lashed out when their vitriolic comments were censored. Now that has flipped and cancel culture is cool as long as it is not “woke.”

I warned that Kirk would be made into the next George Floyd for the right, and that continues to bear itself out. It starts out with the type of remarks the State Department highlighted, and then it evolves into any real criticism, harsh remark or satire against the administration and its allies.

When Trump signed the TAKE IT DOWN Act, a law that takes down AI deepfake porn, he said he might use it to take down content coming after him; and in the AI Action Plan, the document said the Act would be expanded to remove more undesirable content beyond AI porn.

Plus, we’ve seen what these Christian Nationalists have said, who laud Palantir and call it a blessing - Palantir, the firm’s technology being used to build a pre-crime surveillance state to stop crime before it happens by scanning every little thing that is posted online. Everything.

Moving forward especially, use extra care and discernment when posting anything online.

Ecclesiastes 5:1 Keep thy foot when thou goest to the house of God, and be more ready to hear, than to give the sacrifice of fools: for they consider not that they do evil. [2] Be not rash with thy mouth, and let not thine heart be hasty to utter any thing before God: for God is in heaven, and thou upon earth: therefore let thy words be few. [3] For a dream cometh through the multitude of business; and a fool’s voice is known by multitude of words. Proverbs 17:27 He that hath knowledge spareth his words: and a man of understanding is of an excellent spirit. [28] Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise: and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding.

