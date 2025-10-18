The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn Finniss's avatar
Dawn Finniss
4h

So MAGA retaliates the way the demokkkrats did to them...despicable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Waitingfortheblessedhope's avatar
Waitingfortheblessedhope
2hEdited

This is not a problem for me that the US is discouraging foreign nationals for using a public forum to criticize the United States and its representatives. Let them criticize their own respective countries. If they look hard enough, there is probably enough fodder there in their own governments' policies. The last thing I worry about is the internal affairs of foreign countries or what their visa-holders have to say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture