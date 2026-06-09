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Carol's avatar
Carol
4h

And God shall send them “strong delusion.”

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
5h

That's what they said about The Da Vinci Code. The only people who "left" Christianity after seeing it were lackadaisical pew warmers who seldom attended (forget tithing or volunteering) and were eager for any lame excuse to drop out entirely.

Is this movie supposed to be a work of fiction? If so, I don't see how it differs from Close Encounters or ET. Maybe more religious straw men instead of government bad guys.

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