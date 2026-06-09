Famous Hollywood director Stephen Spielberg recently revealed in an interview with CBS This Morning that his latest alien flick “Disclose Day” is not just any other run-of-the-mill sci-fi, but an actual disclosure of alien life, and the film will most likely challenge the faith of many professing Christians.

About the movie itself, Rotten Tomatoes reported:

Disclosure Day boasts an all-star cast led by Emily Blunt, who was circling the project as far back as June 2024. In August of that same year British actor Colin Firth was confirmed to be in the film, still being called “the untitled Spielberg/Amblin/Universal film.” The rest of the cast would start taking shape throughout 2024, including the casting of Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell.

Domingo revealed after his casting that “I finished reading the script and I bawled. I thought it was one of the most beautiful scripts about our humanity. I think it was just the most beautiful film about our humanity, and I literally cried because Steven Spielberg believes in the possibility of the human beings we could be.”

Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) is a cybersecurity expert who comes to discover the truth about alien life. He decides to become a whistleblower and share the truth with the world, putting him in conflict with the head of a corporation (Colin Firth) who wants the information to stay secret. Daniel and his girlfriend Jane (Eve Hewson) go on the run. Along the way, a Kansas City meteorologist (Emily Blunt) starts experiencing strange phenomenon and believes she and Daniel are linked.

In a video released in February of this year, Spielberg explained his interest in life beyond our own and making the movie: “I’ve always been fascinated with things that cannot be explained, and I’ve made a lot of movies about things that cannot be explained, from sharks to saucers. When I was just a little kid, I remember developing a real curiosity about the sky at night and what’s happening up there, and also not the possibility but the guarantee that there is life off this planet. People’s questions about what is not only going on in our skies, but what is going on in our worlds, in our realities, has reached a critical mass of people’s complete fascination with: Are we alone or are we not alone? And if someone knows we’re not alone, why haven’t we been told?”

As Spielberg said during a first look at the movie, his relationship to extraterrestrial life has changed since working on Close Encounters. “I have seven solid decades of a vast personal interest in what lies beyond our atmosphere, in the cosmos, and what is within our atmosphere right here on planet Earth,” Spielberg said in an interview with Empire magazine. “The question has always remained for me: Are we alone on our own planet? I cannot imagine that we are alone out there. That question has not only haunted me, but it has inspired me. But, I think, it has now resolved itself to my satisfaction in Disclosure Day.” Blunt explains in that same Empire interview that the movie certainly “answers questions posed” by Close Encounters.

In his latest interview, Spielberg told CBS that such a movie would challenge people’s faith:

"There's a faction in the film that represents a pretty good position of why — possibly because of ontological shock, social dislocation — if this truth... were just known overnight, if the government announced, 'Yes, we have been keeping this from you since 1947,' that would mess up a lot of people." Spielberg added that the film “also takes the position of the Church.” “What does this do to the fundamental beliefs that many of us have? Is God, our God, only on this planet, or is God a God for every system where there’s civilization, intelligent life and even developing life?” "Is God our God only on this planet, or is God a God for every system where there's civilization? That would mess up a lot of people."

His remarks received heavy pushback online, with people in various threads immediately calling the movie a psyop and Kabbalistic propaganda targeted at professing Christians.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If this movie shakes your faith, then you never had it to begin with!

Jude 3 Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints. [4] For there are certain men crept in unawares, who were before of old ordained to this condemnation, ungodly men, turning the grace of our God into lasciviousness, and denying the only Lord God, and our Lord Jesus Christ.

Hollywood is another strongarm of the CIA and military industrial complex. Do you not find it more than just a “coincidence” that the Trump administration recently disclosed a number of UFO files (which were hilariously embarrassing, just more blurry images, smudges and pixels, etc.), and supposedly a number of pastors (on the government payroll) were briefed by the government about how there are aliens and UFOs (who are also claiming this ‘disclosure’ would rattle a lot of people’s faiths will be rocked, and then this movie comes out this week and Spielberg, one of the darlings of Hollywood, wants us to question our faith with this movie? Seems pretty coordinated to me.

And then, lo and behold, today members of the house are holding an impromptu press conference discussing “Military whistleblower exposes “non-human intelligence” evidence to congress.” How timely…?

Could an actual UFO and alien encounter be staged? Absolutely. Look into Project Blue Beam some time.

I did a post a number of years ago on my old YouTube channel (before it was terminated) doing a Bible study discussing and proving from scripture that so-called “aliens” and “ETs” are actually spirits and fallen angels; and that most of the ancient idols civilizations made are based on those ‘close encounters’ and worship of devil spirits behind the idol. I probably need to dig up that old study and redo it due to its relevance now.

Read the lyrics to Katy Perry’s song “ET:” she is describing Satan.

“Aliens”:

1 Corinthians 8:4 As concerning therefore the eating of those things that are offered in sacrifice unto idols, we know that an idol is nothing in the world, and that there is none other God but one. [5] For though there be that are called gods, whether in heaven or in earth, (as there be gods many, and lords many,) [6] But to us there is but one God, the Father, of whom are all things, and we in him; and one Lord Jesus Christ, by whom are all things, and we by him. Acts 14:8 And there sat a certain man at Lystra, impotent in his feet, being a cripple from his mother's womb, who never had walked: [9] The same heard Paul speak: who stedfastly beholding him, and perceiving that he had faith to be healed, [10] Said with a loud voice, Stand upright on thy feet. And he leaped and walked. [11] And when the people saw what Paul had done, they lifted up their voices, saying in the speech of Lycaonia, The gods are come down to us in the likeness of men. [12] And they called Barnabas, Jupiter; and Paul, Mercurius, because he was the chief speaker. [13] Then the priest of Jupiter, which was before their city, brought oxen and garlands unto the gates, and would have done sacrifice with the people. [14] Which when the apostles, Barnabas and Paul, heard of, they rent their clothes, and ran in among the people, crying out, [15] And saying, Sirs, why do ye these things? We also are men of like passions with you, and preach unto you that ye should turn from these vanities unto the living God, which made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and all things that are therein: [16] Who in times past suffered all nations to walk in their own ways. [17] Nevertheless he left not himself without witness, in that he did good, and gave us rain from heaven, and fruitful seasons, filling our hearts with food and gladness. [18] And with these sayings scarce restrained they the people, that they had not done sacrifice unto them.

The fact is, this is another coordinated psyop. The usual suspects will fall for this slop, and anyone who was never truly of faith will fall away further. I reckon a lot of people won’t care at this current point because they know it’s hot garbage.

Indeed, there WILL be staged and faked alien arrivals, count on it; scripture appears to hint at that as well:

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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