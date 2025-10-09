Last week, fintech payment giant Stripe announced a new tool called Open Issuance that will allow companies to create their own stablecoins with simple coding skills, expanding the adoption of programmable tokens in more commercial settings and faster transactions.

The move, of course, comes after President Donald Trump signed the Genius Act into law in July, providing a federal framework for the use of stablecoins, digital dollars, programmable tokens, on a blockchain ledger, and function similar to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), but are overseen by private corporations and banks.

Stripe recently filed registration to receive a federal banking charter to meet compliance standards as laid out in the Genius Act, along with a trust license from the New York State Department of Financial Services, The Information reported.

Stripe is the largest fintech company in the world, processing over $1.4 trillion in transactions in 2024. It received early investments from PayPal founders Elon Musk and Peter Thiel.

Stripe explained how its new tool works in a press release published on September 30th:

Today, programmable financial services company Stripe announced new products to help businesses take advantage of AI and stablecoins to grow their revenue.

Announcements included Open Issuance, which empowers businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins with just a few lines of code, and new solutions for agentic commerce, helping businesses and their customers transact via AI tools and agents.

“Across stablecoins and AI, Stripe’s role is to pull frontier technology out of the experimental and into the mainstream,” said Will Gaybrick, Stripe’s president, technology and business. “With the advent of stablecoins and AI, we’re at the dawn of a new online economy. And we’re relentlessly focused on channeling its many opportunities to help our customers grow.”

Businesses are adopting stablecoins quickly, with total supply growing 57% in the last 12 months. But by building on coins issued by external providers, they’re unable to reap all the potential benefits. For example, a neobank that sits on large stablecoin dollar deposits doesn’t retain the yield itself. When its customers want to redeem their stablecoins for cash, they’re subject to burn fees.

The alternative is for a business to launch its own stablecoin, but doing so invites significant operational hurdles: managing reserves, navigating regulatory compliance, and establishing liquidity.

Stripe is solving this with Open Issuance, a new platform powered by Bridge, the leading stablecoin infrastructure company Stripe acquired at the start of this year. Open Issuance enables any business to launch and manage their own stablecoin with just a few lines of code.

Businesses can mint and burn coins freely, and customize their reserves to manage the ratio between cash and treasuries and choose their preferred partners. Treasuries are managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and Superstate. Cash is held by Lead Bank to provide liquidity as necessary.

To establish liquidity, all new coins are fully interoperable with any others issued via Open Issuance, and Bridge’s orchestration API helps with low cost conversions to virtually any other stablecoin. Crucially, businesses can generate rewards for originating stablecoins on their platform, and use earnings from these rewards to incentivize their customers.

“If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stable coins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin,” said Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge. “With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits of this important technology flow directly to the people and businesses using them.”

CASH, an open-loop stablecoin designed by Phantom, is the first stablecoin issued via Open Issuance. Recently announced stablecoins like mUSD for Metamask, and USDH, built by Native Markets for Hyperliquid, will also be issued on top of the platform.

Alongside Open Issuance, Stripe announced a series of product updates that make it easy for businesses to deploy stablecoins for business growth:

Businesses can now accept recurring stablecoin payments, and Stripe’s Optimized Checkout Suite now accepts stablecoin payments by default.

US businesses with Financial Accounts can now hold stablecoin balances, convert between fiat currencies, spend stablecoin balances with a locally issued card, and send stablecoins to crypto wallets cross-border.

As alluded to in the press release, Stripe acquired Bridge earlier this year, a platform that allows stablecoin conversions between a variety of fiat currencies, and transfers these tokens and settles transactions instantly, 24/7, compared to old-fashioned rails. Bridge is “an entirely new payments platform, built with stablecoins, to simplify global money movement,” the company says on its website.

“Bridge works with the US government, aid organizations and creator platforms to disburse payments via stablecoins,” the company adds.

Prior to the acquisition, Bridge announced its launch in August 2024. The creators wrote in a blog post why they created the company:

“If you live in a country with an unstable economy and unchecked hyperinflation—you’re stuck—unable to protect your savings or participate in the economy. Where you’re born shouldn’t dictate your access to opportunity. And yet too often it does. “[…] We’ve long believed that stablecoins present the solution. Much of our team worked at Coinbase and led the development, launch and rollout of USDC, which was the first scaled, regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin in the US. We’ve since seen stablecoins scale to billions in payment volume across hundreds of countries. We saw the potential in 2018, and today have even greater conviction that stablecoins represent a new payment platform that can uniquely solve these global economic problems. “Today we’re very excited to announce Bridge: an entirely new money movement platform that utilizes stablecoins - dollar-backed digital currencies - to solve these global financial challenges. To actually do what people thought was possible with crypto. To pull a more connected world forward. To give everyone more economic choice. “Bridge provides the world’s most scalable, secure and efficient system for re-building financial services with stablecoins. We eliminate the friction and fees of blockchains, wallets and traditional exchanges. We’re creating a new way to move and access money.”

With the launch of Open Issuance, Bridge noted: “Bridge handles reserve management, security, liquidity, and GENIUS-ready compliance so you can focus on your end customers. While Open Issuance will come with a set of simple defaults, nearly every aspect of your stablecoin can be customized, including:

Which blockchains your coin supports

What smart contracts functionality you want

The exact mix of reserves that back your stablecoin (allocations can be balanced between cash and treasuries through top-tier partners including BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and Superstate)

We’re also building a whole suite of tools to help you increase adoption for your custom stablecoin with onramps, offramps, wallets, cards, and more from Bridge, Privy, and Stripe.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Bridge’s sales pitch aligns with what former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chris Giancarlo said, that failing currencies including the dollar will transition into stablecoins and digital tokens. THIS is the play: hyperinflate by design to move us into full-blown tokenization, to get people so impoverished and frightened they’ll take anything. BlackRock has explicitly admitted to this. And who manages Bridge’s debt? BlackRock. Go figure.

Again, as a reminder: stablecoins are not money; they are programmable, permissible, trackable, traceable tokens that are executed by smart contracts that store information about users’ transactions and ownership, and then dictate how those tokens are spent when, where, on what, and how. We’ve examined how, in an official White House document, they couldn’t even call it money, but “money-like” instead.

Moreover, these stablecoins could have social credit scores affixed to them as a further means of control and forced compliance onto the masses.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

More companies will now be working to create their own stablecoins, just as Stripe is seeking registration to issue its own, it appears.

We don’t want programmable “money.” But that is where things are headed, and people are none the wiser and blow this off as “conspiracy.”

