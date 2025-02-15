Everyone knows that testosterone is a key hormone for normal everyday function for both men and women, but it is tantamount for men especially, both in their development and overall health. Testosterone is, of course, closely associated with masculinity and manliness. It is absolutely necessary for sexual and reproductive function; bone growth, hair growth, cognitive function, competitiveness, fat metabolism, among other things.

Conversely, low testosterone causes impotence and effeminacy by extension, muscle loss, hair loss, brittle bones and increased risk of fractures, hot flashes, weight gain, irritability, poor concentration and depression. Other studies have shown that low testosterone steadily increases all-cause-mortality and andropause (the male equivalent to menopause), and affects cardiovascular health.

It is no secret that testosterone levels have been dropping drastically year-over-year for some time, particularly in Western nations.

Forbes first reported in 2017, and updated in 2021, a sharp decline in testosterone levels. The magazine wrote:

Studies show that men’s testosterone levels have been declining for decades. The most prominent, a 2007 study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, revealed a “substantial” drop in U.S. men’s testosterone levels since the 1980s, with average levels declining by about 1% per year. This means, for example, that a 60-year-old man in 2004 had testosterone levels 17% lower than those of a 60-year-old in 1987. Another study of Danish men produced similar findings, with double-digit declines among men born in the 1960s compared to those born in the 1920s.

The challenges to men’s health don’t end there. Rates of certain reproductive disorders (like testicular cancer) have risen over time, while multiple European studies have found that sperm counts are sinking. These trends coincide with a decline in musculoskeletal strength among young men: In a 2016 study, the average 20- to 34-year-old man could apply 98 pounds of force with a right-handed grip, down from 117 pounds by a man of the same age in 1985. Though grip strength isn’t necessarily a proxy for overall fitness, it’s a strong predictor of future mortality.

Deficient testosterone levels also have a big impact on cognition and attention span, something that gets significantly less media and medical mention. Healthline notes that “some smaller studies suggest that men with lower testosterone levels tend to have poorer cognitive function than men the same age with higher testosterone levels.”

But it goes beyond just that. Low testosterone, particularly observed in men, makes them more passive and complacent.

In 2023, a study published in Nature by the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, titled, “Testosterone eliminates strategic prosocial behavior through impacting choice consistency in healthy males.”

The study authors observed that lower testosterone can make men more submissive. The authors wanted to see if testosterone levels affect how men act in social settings, whether they are more likely to be more individualistic or willing to be more passive. The abstract reads:

“Humans are strategically more prosocial when their actions are being watched by others than when they act alone. Using a psychopharmacogenetic approach, we investigated the endocrinological and computational mechanisms of such audience-driven prosociality. “One hundred and ninety-two male participants received either a single dose of testosterone (150 mg) or a placebo and performed a prosocial and self-benefitting reinforcement learning task. Crucially, the task was performed either in private or when being watched. Rival theories suggest that the hormone might either diminish or strengthen audience-dependent prosociality. “We show that exogenous testosterone fully eliminated strategic, i.e., feigned, prosociality and thus decreased submission to audience expectations. “We next performed reinforcement-learning drift-diffusion computational modeling to elucidate which latent aspects of decision-making testosterone acted on. The modeling revealed that testosterone compared to placebo did not deteriorate reinforcement learning per se. Rather, when being watched, the hormone altered the degree to which the learned information on choice value translated to action selection. “Taken together, our study provides novel evidence of testosterone’s effects on implicit reward processing, through which it counteracts conformity and deceptive reputation strategies.”

Simply put, low testosterone levels make people more complacent and complicit, thereby demonstrating a correlation between conformity and submissiveness.

The authors cite other research that indicates elevated levels of testosterone increases social dominance and individuality, non-conformity in social settings, in other words.

“Research in the past decade has demonstrated that testosterone is implicated in a wide spectrum of socially dominant behaviors [8, 9]. Exogenous testosterone alleviates subordination to the dominance of others [10,11,12] and reduces the physiological response to being evaluated by others [13]. Given that enhanced submission to audience expectations has been associated with intense apprehension about social evaluation [14], one possible prediction is that testosterone administration will decrease audience effects.”

In the results section of the study, the authors state: “Testosterone eliminates the audience effect.” They went on to note, “Specifically, when participants were observed, testosterone, compared to placebo, reduced the number of correct choices made for another.” Another words, they did not easily succumb to peer pressure and group think. Moreover, they observed “participants in the placebo group displayed relatively higher consistency in choices made for the other (vs. self) when being observed than in privacy. On the contrary, in the testosterone group, observation, compared to privacy, decreased the consistency of choices made for the other (vs. self) (recipient × visibility interaction in testosterone group).”

“Decomposition of the four-way interaction revealed that testosterone reduced the number of correct choices made for others during observation specifically among men with high trait dominance and this effect was weaker and non-significant among those with low dominance.”

Posterior learning rates in relation to the optimal learning rates in the private (A) and observed (C) conditions. Orange dots represent the optimal combination between learning rates for positive and negative PE identified via simulation; red crosses indicate the posterior means of learning rates. The posterior learning rates were employed to perform posterior predictive checks for the main behavioral findings for the private (B) and observed (D) conditions. Simulated data from posteriors were analyzed in a similar fashion as the real data and the model prediction largely matched our main behavioral effect (cf. Fig. 2A).

In conclusion, the authors wrote in the discussion section that testosterone increases dominance, and even indicate that lower testosterone increases susceptibility to deception and lying, and elevated testosterone decreases conformity to “reputational politics:”

The results show that testosterone diminishes the typical audience effect present in the placebo condition. Computational modeling pinpoints this effect to a reduction in the extent to which the performance of prosocial (vs. selfish) choices is consistent with learned reward values. Moreover, the effects are more pronounced in participants with higher trait dominance. Taken together, these findings are in line with the social dominance hypothesis and are thus consistent with the notion that testosterone decreases submission to audience expectations, rather than promoting the strategic display of socially pleasing behavior [45, 46]. Alternatively, it could be speculated that the elimination of the audience effect by testosterone stems from the hormone’s ability to reduce fear in social situations. In consideration of the conformity aspect of the conservation value, it is of interest that in Western societies, nonconforming people are perceived as having higher status and competence than those who conform to the social expectations [51]. Thus, these findings are suggestive of the interpretation that by inducing a non-confirming attitude, testosterone reaches its principle goal - to be observed as having high status and competence [17, 46]. Our results are, furthermore, in line with studies showing that testosterone decreases deception [55,56,57]. Further research is, however, needed to determine whether testosterone reduces lying per se, or only in situations where dishonest behavior may be considered “cheap”, dishonorable, and lower the subject’s feelings of pride and self-image [55]. These findings provide evidence that in the Western student sample, testosterone abolishes audience effects, and therefore does not foster the seeking of social leadership by reputational politics. The present study is the first to specify testosterone’s role in reward processing by revealing that testosterone impacts status-seeking through modulation of how the learned reward values are expressed in behavior.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Corinthians 16:13 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.

There is indeed a conspiracy to weaken both genders, men particularly, and make them inept, fickle, soft and effeminate. Collapsing birth rates and the plans for depopulation is not a “conspiracy theory,” as I have documented a number of times before; but another major agenda is to make people passive and stupid, conforming to social norms, and obeying state propaganda, swallowing fables and fallacies.

This study indicates that low testosterone turns people into sheep. 🐑

And that Forbes I quoted actually tried to say that being married and having children lowered testosterone, which is some of the most pathetic gaslighting I have seen in a while!

From the Forbes article.

The number of contributing factors of low testosterone are massive, too many to list here, but do your own research. From all the chemicals, dyes, heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, poisonous and nutrient-lacking foods, EMF and 5G radiation, sedentary lifestyles, improper sleep, lack of sunlight and vitamin D, social isolation, and so on and so forth - all of that leads to low testosterone.

Then consider other factors such as fluoride in the water. Fluoride has been known for a long time that it makes people dumb and docile. Last year, the United States National Toxicology Program (NTP), a branch of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), published a softball report that admitted fluoride exposure in children decreases their IQ by around 2-5 points, but then tried to say there is no direct correlation in adults; which is ridiculous, but this is the first true admission by the U.S. government that, ‘yes, we are poisoning you and making you stupid.’

Keeping these things in mind, then we have factor to consider the effects this has on the discernment capabilities of the masses. In 2021, I covered a real patent that explicitly stated that television screens are designed to hypnotize and mind control the viewer. A snippet from that 2001 patent reads:

Physiological effects have been observed in a human subject in response to stimulation of the skin with weak electromagnetic fields that are pulsed with certain frequencies near ½ Hz or 2.4 Hz, such as to excite a sensory resonance. Many computer monitors and TV tubes, when displaying pulsed images, emit pulsed electromagnetic fields of sufficient amplitudes to cause such excitation. It is therefore possible to manipulate the nervous system of a subject by pulsing images displayed on a nearby computer monitor or TV set. For the latter, the image pulsing may be imbedded in the program material, or it may be overlaid by modulating a video stream, either as an RF signal or as a video signal. The image displayed on a computer monitor may be pulsed effectively by a simple computer program. For certain monitors, pulsed electromagnetic fields capable of exciting sensory resonances in nearby subjects may be generated even as the displayed images are pulsed with subliminal intensity.

Therefore, combined with the mind-altering affects these screens have (and by extension smart phones espeically), combine that with a population that has low testosterone (and conversely elevated estrogen, which causes passivity and depression), and you have a zombie population of consumers that can be forcibly corralled and manipulated when enough stimuli and fear is administered. Covid hysteria, anyone? Political tribalism and cultism, wouldn’t you say? Mass consumerism and consumption without question.

In case you were curious, the Greek word for ‘witchcraft’ and ‘sorcery’ is Pharmakeia. It’s all about bending, shaping, contorting reality; and it’s done with drugs, manipulating our actions, ensorcelling the masses’ minds with propaganda and lies.

There are ways you can elevate testosterone. Cut out the negatives. Get off the drugs. Eat a clean, organic diet. Reduce using all these fancy chemicals, cleaners and fragrances. Workout, exercise. Get proper sleep. Get some sunlight.

I recommend things such as maca root, ashwagandha, ginger, supplementing or eating foods high zinc or magnesium and boron. Be cautious of low-carb diets because those too can reduce testosterone. Again, do your own research.

