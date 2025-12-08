Substack is the latest platform to bend the knee to the United Kingdom’s demands with its controversial Online Safety Act, which forces social media platforms, websites and other select apps to provide a digital ID and age verification to access many forms of digital content, along with the ability for the government to effectively censor so-called mis- and disinformation. The law also grants the government the direct ability to scan messages on private communication apps.

However, the vast majority of popular apps and websites accessed in the West are American-based, and because of that the U.K. has tried to exact dominion over American brands, claiming that the United States’ First Amendment is not applicable and is subject to British authority. Sites such as 4Chan are not willing to obey this and are being dealt with legally at the moment.

But Substack not so, and is yet another platform that has capitulated to the demands of the Keir Starmer government.

As pointed out by independent, British-based The Expose, since-November, British users of the platform have been hit with messages about providing their ID to access certain features of the website, even though the Substack team has claimed it is not in favor of U.K.’s Online Safety Act.

Rhoda Wilson for The Expose wrote:

Substack’s compliance with these rules, despite its stated principles of free expression, marks a notable concession to the UK’s regulatory regime. Paid subscribers with verified payment information are exempt from additional verification steps.

The new restrictions aren’t limited to posts. Substack has warned that chats, direct messages, comments and Notes may also be blurred or blocked if they fall within the Act’s definition of “potentially harmful.”

According to Substack’s Help Centre, age verification will apply to any publication or post containing the following:

Sexually explicit or pornographic content.

Content that encourages self-harm, including eating disorders or suicide.

Bullying or harassment.

Hate targeting protected characteristics (e.g., race, gender, sexual orientation).

Violent or graphic material.

However, this is the type of content that Substack is restricting.

If you are in the UK and select the “Chat” option on the left-hand side menu while on Substack, you will see this message:

Screenshot of the page after clicking on Chat from the side menu

Substack has blocked access to ALL chats.

Also, previously re-Stacked articles have been blocked. For example, THIS article by Laura Perrins. People in the UK who refuse to comply and verify their age can no longer view even the title or image of an article:

A screenshot of how the article now appears for UK users

What was the offensive article that Substack is censoring at the behest of the UK government? You can read the article HERE and judge for yourself if the content is “potentially harmful” or is merely the UK government silencing its critics.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Another one bites the dust… It was only inevitable.

The internet is dead; truth or the simple freedom to share things that are perfectly fine, no crime was committed, lies dead in the streets; only government-approved and big business narratives are allowed to be shared and publicized; while the proliferation of fake commentors and AI slop now constitutes seemingly the majority (or it at least will very soon) of what we see online; the media is fake, the podcasters are plants and paid harlots for hire - it’s all fake.

Yet with all these sales pitches to introduce digital ID prisonry, it comes under the masquerade of ‘safe and fair elections,’ protecting the sweet, dear, innocent children (because parents can’t parent for squat anymore), combating illegal immigration, tackling ‘harmful views’ and misinformation, and so on.

This is why I have said that I will be trying to publish a number of my works I have written into books, just so I can protect some of my best work that I feel are important to preserve; because it is clear our time online is limited, where we either bow down to the new tokenized system or we don’t, if it can even be fought at this point.

