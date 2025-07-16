Starting today and ending on July 31st, my book "The Lord Of Glory: The Detailed Guide To Who God Is" is on sale for 15% off its normal listing (prices will vary internationally).

The company that prints my book recently announced that they would be raising their prices slightly because of inflation beginning August 1st, requiring me to reset my prices. While the new price will only increase very modestly, I wanted to place my book on sale before this change takes effect.

For those that have been waiting to purchase a copy, whether it is for yourself, a loved one, friend or neighbor, now would be a great time to do so!

You can purchase a copy in three formats: paperback, hardback, and eBook. Click on the links below to order your copy:

For those that have already purchased a copy, thank you very much for deciding to support my work, it truly means a lot! I would humbly ask those who have purchased my book to please leave a kind review on the website so more people can see it and take interest in buying one, too.

If this is your first time learning about the book, allow me to explain why should you absolutely add it to your library:

On one of his missionary journeys, the apostle Paul visited Athens, Greece, where he said he witnessed “the city wholly given to idolatry,” and who were “too superstitious” and worshipped a plurality of gods and deities, though the people acknowledged that there was still one God above all that was a mystery to them. When questioned by the philosophers of Paul’s doctrine, the apostle stated:

“For as I passed by, and beheld your devotions, I found an altar with this inscription, TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship, him declare I unto you” (Acts 17:23).

A similar situation besets the world today: people ignorantly worship and do not comprehend this unknown God.

The Lord of Glory in very meticulous detail reveals who this unknown God is by comparing hundreds upon hundreds of scriptures from the Holy Bible where the Creator God reveals himself and his majesty, in a very easy to grasp format that both beginner and tenured readers will be able to learn.

If you have ever wanted to get to know and believe in the Lord God Almighty above on a personal level, without all the confusing language, this is the book for you!

“For of him, and through him, and to him, are all things: to whom be glory for ever. Amen” (Romans 11:36).

The quality of the book, I must also say, is excellent. So, as long as you treat it well the book should last you a lifetime.

The book also ships internationally, though wait times will vary.

This book will no doubt be an absolute blessing in your life and the lives of others. The book is thoroughly detailed, well-documented and researched, and will answer nearly any question one might have about who the Creator God above all is. This book does not give my opinions and personal conjectures, and philosophies that only confuse and leave more questions than answers, but rather draws conclusions strictly and only from the King James Bible, and everything else is judged by that.

And at a time when so many people are lost, dazed and confused, and unsure of what to believe, this book without question will be a tremendous relief and erase all doubt.

Once again, a big thank you to everyone who helped in making this project a reality. I know it took a lot longer to publish than I would have liked, but it is here now. Your patience and many prayers are most coveted and treasured by me the most!

2 Corinthians 9:15 Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.

I hope you do consider picking up a copy, it would certainly mean a lot!

1 Timothy 1:17 Now unto the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only wise God, be honour and glory for ever and ever. Amen.

