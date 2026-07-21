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The WinePress
8h

Thank you to those who have purchased a copy of my book, I think you will really enjoy it and learn a lot.

To those who have purchased my book, please consider leaving a thoughtful review of my book on Lulu.

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David W's avatar
David W
2h

I've just ordered my copy, looking forward to reading it

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