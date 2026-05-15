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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

We live in a culture of death and convenience. This is an example which those whose bodies (and choice) demand it. Those who would supply these poisons are more than glad to oblige. 👹

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
5m

That s a very dangerous precedent, not only for the foetus but Mother also , heamorraging , the visual impact of the aborted foetus etc .

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