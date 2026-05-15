AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

The following report is by Reuters (excerpts):

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the abortion pill to be prescribed through telemedicine and dispensed by mail, restoring for now a 2023 federal rule challenged by Republican-governed Louisiana that had made access to the medication easier.

The justices granted requests by two manufacturers of the abortion pill, called mifepristone, to lift a lower court’s block on the rule that was issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during Democratic former President Joe Biden’s administration, while the legal challenge plays out.

The brief order was unsigned and offered no reasoning, as is common with emergency actions by the Supreme Court. Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented from the decision.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 1 had ordered the imposition of a previous federal rule that required an in-person clinician visit in order to receive mifepristone.

Drugmakers Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro appealed the 5th Circuit action restricting access to mifepristone. The Supreme Court in interim decisions on May 4 and May 11 put the 5th Circuit’s May 1 action on hold to give the justices more time to decide how to proceed.

The case has put the contentious issue of abortion back in front of the justices, with the November U.S. congressional elections looming and President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans fighting to retain control of Congress.

The ongoing battles over abortion rights follow the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling that overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that had recognized a woman’s constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy and legalized abortion nationwide.

That ruling, in a case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, prompted 13 states to enact near-total bans on the procedure, while several others sharply restrict access. Those laws have driven a surge in medication abortion.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Western society and the United States is determined to abort us out of existence. Too much money to be made in killing innocents.

Isaiah 49:15 Can a woman forget her sucking child, that she should not have compassion on the son of her womb? yea, they may forget, yet will I not forget thee.

As we’ve covered before, even after a number of states have nearly banned abortion in its entirety, the number of abortions has continued to remain elevated and even rise since Roe Vs. Wade was overturned. The Supreme Court is making it easier to receive murder pills in the mail. On top of that, this high concentration of estradiol women ultimately excrete ends up in conventional water tables and systems, and is not easily removed, thereby poisoning the rest of the population that drinks the water.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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