Companies looking to hire are secretly trying to determine how little you are willing to accept. With the help of AI, companies are now deploying so-called “surveillance wages.”

MarketWatch first detailed this practice in April, explaining how "a growing number of employers are using surveillance wages to negotiate your next paycheck. Algorithms are increasingly using personal data to determine the minimum pay a worker is willing to accept, consumer watchdogs say.”

The report goes on to explain the process (excerpts):

We’re living in a world where your purchase history, browsing speed and even your ZIP code increasingly dictate the cost of your life. And as companies get better at collecting and analyzing personal data, they aren’t just gunning for the money coming out of your wallet - they’re controlling how much goes into it, too. Experts describe “surveillance wages” as a system in which wages are based not on an employee’s performance or seniority, but on formulas that use their personal data, often collected without employees’ knowledge. Companies already try to get new hires to accept the lowest possible wage offer. But while that once meant sizing up a candidate’s experience and credentials against the going market rate, it increasingly means feeding the candidate’s personal data into an algorithm. According to Nina DiSalvo, policy director at labor advocacy group Towards Justice, some systems use signals associated with financial vulnerability - including data on whether a prospective employee has taken out a payday loan or has a high credit-card balance - to infer the lowest pay a candidate might accept. Companies can also scrape candidates’ public personal social-media pages, she said, to determine if they are more likely to join a union or could become pregnant. The data can be used to determine wage increases after an employee is hired, and the practice can veer into discrimination, experts say. “If you’re a company who’s messing around with these types of practices on consumers, you’re watching how well they work,” said Lindsay Owens, executive director of Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive think tank. “Workers are consumers, too. If it works on consumers, it works on workers. It’s the same psychology.” A first-of-its-kind audit of 500 labor-management artificial-intelligence companies by Veena Dubal, a law professor at University of California, Irvine, and Wilneida Negrón, a tech strategist, found that employers in the healthcare, customer service, logistics and retail industries are customers of vendors whose tools are designed to enable this practice. Published by the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a progressive economic think tank, the August 2025 report identified major U.S. employers as being among these customers, including Intuit (INTU), Salesforce (CRM), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Amwell (AMWL) and Healthcare Services Group (HCSG). […] Surveillance wages don’t stop at the hiring stage - they follow workers onto the job, too. The vendors that provide such services also offer tools that are built to set bonus or incentive compensation, according to the report. These tools track their productivity, customer interactions and real-time behavior - including, in some cases, audio and video surveillance on the job. Nearly 70% of companies with more than 500 employees were already using employee-monitoring systems in 2022, such as software that monitors computer activity, according to a survey from the International Data Corporation. “The data that they have about you may allow an algorithmic decision system to make assumptions about how much, how big of an incentive, they need to give to a particular worker to generate the behavioral response they seek,” DiSalvo said. […] One of the clearest examples of surveillance-driven wage setting appears in on-demand healthcare staffing. […] Rather than offering a fixed wage, the platforms adjust pay based on what they know about each worker - including how often a nurse accepts shifts, how quickly they respond to postings and what pay they have accepted in the past, according to the Roosevelt Institute report. Nurses interviewed for the report said this often resulted in nurses being paid different amounts for the same work, even within the same facility.

Read the full story here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Do even need to tell you how dystopian this?

Ezekiel 33:31 And they come unto thee as the people cometh, and they sit before thee as my people, and they hear thy words, but they will not do them: for with their mouth they shew much love, but their heart goeth after their covetousness.

We live in clown world. Companies are spending thousands, perhaps millions of dollars on AI suites and programs just so they can shortchange employees on what they are worth.

From targeted advertising, to digital price tags and surveillance pricing at stores, to now surveillance wages — it is just sickening. Existing is becoming a subscription. It makes the plantation fields look like a luxury.

And people wonder why so many people and the younger generations are checking out of society…

Proverbs 15:6 In the house of the righteous is much treasure: but in the revenues of the wicked is trouble.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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