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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
9h

They don't want to spend one penny more than they have to. I'm glad I'm no longer in the job market, at least for now. This disgusts me.

Thanks Jacob! You're a hard worker.

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Marie's avatar
Marie
10h

I have a very small online business. I signed up for my items to be shown in Google when my product is searched (free Google ads version). Not too long ago, they started telling me when my prices are too high or too low compared to my competitors. I find it interesting how that can be used to fix the market.

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