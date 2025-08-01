The following report was first published on January 29th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

A large number of professing Christians say that they would eat fake, lab-grown and cell-cultured meat if it is indistinguishable from actual meat and is cheaper in price.

The survey was conducted by Ready To Harvest – an educational outreach ministry that remains neutral in their Christian beliefs, but teaches on what each denomination, sect, group, believes and teaches.

Christians of all types and from a wide array of denominations participated in the study.

The question was simple: “If lab-grown meat becomes indistinguishable from regular meat in taste and texture and the cost is less expensive, would you consider switching to it?”

After over 24 hours since the question was published, over 17,000 people participated.

A solid 40% said “No, I would not eat it.”

However, 39% answered “Yes, I would eat it.”

18% were indifferent and said that they were “not sure.” The remaining 4% gave a non-answer and asked to just see the results.

Of the hundreds of comments underneath the survey, here is what some of the participants had to say:

“We also have to consider a few additional factors: availability, nutrition, waste products, possible allergic reactions, the business practices of the companies producing it, possible international conflicts, and whether average pay is able to remain above the average cost of living among other things. However, assuming lab-grown meat is at least roughly equal to real meat in all these ways, then yes, I would certainly consider switching to it.” -“Joshua McCarty” wrote, which had one of the most-liked comments.

“I know a couple of dozen people near me who suffer with Alpha-galactose allergy to ALL mammal products as a result of the bite of a lonestar tick. I was struck with this 5 years ago. The number of others afflicted is growing fast. It is no longer rare. “AG+ folks can have nothing from mammals…meat, cheese, milk, medicines, often leather and wool clothing and a HOST of other things. “I have had AG-free manufactured “hamburger” and was damn glad to get it.” -“John Briscoe” said

“You had me at “less expensive.” If your lab-grown dozen eggs cost a dollar, I’ll take them any day over the $6 dozens I’ve been buying lately.” -“Missing Trails” said

“It says that it’s indistinguishable only in taste and texture. But if there are other differences (like lack of protein or big use of hormones) I would not eat it.” -“Miguel Ascanio” added, another one of the more-liked comments

“I feel like I’d find it totally permissible if it was like all McDonald’s burgers switched to lab grown meat. For like a family barbecue though, yeah, I want the real thing.” -“Wasatch Wind” commented

“Depends on the nutritional value of it.” -“Brian Diehl” posted

“I’m very skeptical of having artificial food as a significant part of my diet. I don’t mind eating it in snacks, but the possibility of adverse effects or less nutrition, however small, makes me wary of large meals.” -“Yariel Robles” said

“I’ve been questioning what we’ve been eating since the movie SoylentGreen. Let’s face it, if it says imitation Crab meat or shrimp….then my question is what is it? Where did it come from? Does it have any nutritional value?” -“Rose Hammer” wrote

“If it lessens the suffering of billions of sweet pigs, cows, and chickens then absolutely. I eat meat but I think factory farming is one of the most disgusting things about modern society. I know it’s necessary but it’s heartbreaking.” -“Enemy Helicopters” shared

“As long as it doesnt kill me, I’m all in.” -“Killmeister2271” said

“I’m curious why people would object even though it tastes the same and is cheaper. Sounds like a win-win to me. Sure it’s unnatural, but they’ve been making GMO foods and they’ve been giving animals hormones for a good while and people still eat them. “EDIT: I did miss that the original prompt did not say they were nutritionally identical. I can understand why people wouldn’t switch if this was so. However, if they were nutritionally identical I don’t see a reason not to switch besides any emotional hangups.” -“Pokestar 999” wrote

“I’m broke, better than eating locusts.” -“Robert Bach” added

“You are what you eat. I personally don’t want to be lab grown 🙄” -“D Aldridge” posted

“Oftentimes when we try to make food synthetically it involves a BUNCH of chemicals that are horrible for you. Best to eat food from its natural source the way God made it.” -“FrontLineTexan 21” said

“The amount of ppl willing to eat things produced in a lab, after all the known health problems caused by other foods grown in a lab over the last 80 years is…disconcerting.” -“D W” wrote

“Would it be cheating if you eat on Fridays.” -“Sean Mousley” added

“As long as it’s healthy, cheaper, and tastes great, why not? I’m a proud meat eater, but if we can afford to get rid of industrial slaughterhouses, that would an advancement for our civilization.” -“Staut Shumack” said

“I wouldn’t eat it at gunpoint.” -“Joseph Brandenburg” said

The lab-grown meat industry is certainly on the rise all over the world. For example, cell-cultured meat is forecast to finally reach restaurants in 2023 across the United States. The Israeli government has even funded lab-grown meat production.

The Dutch government, after resisting farmers’ protests to protect their farmland and livestock the government wishes to sequester and destroy, are funding cell-cultured meat as a replacement.

SEE: Netherlands Announces That They Will Seize And Close 3,000 Farms, As Government Looks To Create Metropolitan Smart City

Reportedly, plant-based meats in The Netherlands are already cheaper than the real stuff.

Meanwhile, other nations like Ireland are poised to enact the same laws as the Dutch government has been doing.

Some governments are already banning meat consumption, such as the case in the capital of Finland where government parties and public events cannot serve meat.

Multibillionaire investors like Bill Gates are urging the public to adopt faux meats as well. The World Economic Forum prophesizes that the masses living in smart cities will be eating plant-based and lab-grown meat by 2030.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Prophecy is being fulfilled:

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. [6] If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

Peradventure I missed it, but going through the comments on that survey, I did not see one person quote or refer to that passage. Go figure. Be that as it may, I don’t believe most of these people are born again anyways, but, as 1 Timothy 4 says, “some shall depart from the faith,” and that is clearly on display here.

As far as I am concerned, it’s more like 60% would eat this lab experiment slop. People who are unsure or are indifferent WILL be easily coerced when push comes to shove, and probably a lot of people who say they will not probably will cave-in. As the economy gets worse, more will change their tune.

UPDATE: Since publishing this report - the U.S. continues to give approvals for these fake meat companies. It may not get a lot of advertising, but it is still occurring.

Then we have these transhumanist nutcases who openly talk about engineering people to be smaller and not eat meat to save the environment. Only someone with devils in them and whispering to them would come up with such an idea!

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

