For better or for worse, politicians around the world are no longer using their brains to craft policy, but are now running to AI models for help. Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson admitted in a recent interview that he used ChatGPT to help him make decisions.

In an interview with a Nordic news website, the PM admitted, “I use it myself quite often,” Kristersson said. “If for nothing else than for a second opinion. What have others done? And should we think the complete opposite? Those types of questions.”

Gizmodo reported:

Predictably, Kristersson was immediately dragged for his comments. “The more he relies on AI for simple things, the bigger the risk of overconfidence in the system,” Virginia Dignum, a professor of responsible artificial intelligence at Umeå University, said while chatting with the same outlet that interviewed the PM. “It is a slippery slope. We must demand that reliability can be guaranteed. We didn’t vote for ChatGPT.”

The PM was also criticized by a variety of other outlets, all of whom seemed to feel that governance via chatbot was not the ideal route for Western civilization. “Too bad for Sweden that AI mostly guesses,” wrote Aftonbladet’s Signe Krantz. “Chatbots would rather write what they think you want than what you need to hear.”

Krantz makes a good point, which is that chatbots can be incredibly sycophantic and delusional. If you have a leader asking a chatbot leading questions, you can imagine a scenario in which the software program’s algorithms only serve to reinforce that leader’s existing prerogatives (or to push them further over the edge into uncharted territory). Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like a whole lot of politicians feel the need to use ChatGPT as a consigliere yet.

Whether Kristersson really relies on a chatbot while navigating his leadership duties or whether he was, in reality, just trying to seem hip by namedropping a popular tech product during an interview, it’s clear that AI is increasingly being used by all sorts of people to outsource intellectual capacities that, only a few years ago, were exclusively the domain of the human mind. That’s a dangerous situation to be in, as the tech industry has already been atrophying our ability to think for two decades now. How much stupider can we all get? I suppose we’re all about to find out.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Just yesterday, I reported on how the Trump administration has contracted OpenAI’s ChatGPT - which just released its fifth iteration yesterday - to be retrofitted across federal agencies for only $1. In other words, the politicians and public sector staff are now going to rely upon and consult ChatGPT to manage many of their tasks. If you think our mess and corruption of a government is terrible now, then just wait…

Again, as I said in jest,

I can’t wait for the inevitable mainstream headline that says the AI “hallucinated” and regurgitated Americans’ private tax filings and healthcare records on the dark web. I can’t wait for the policymakers to say, ‘Don’t blame me for the failed policies, blame Chat-GPT; it told me what to do and gave some good suggestions I thought were great and trusted it. We need to hold OpenAI accountable!’

