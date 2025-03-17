The following report was first published on March 27th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has recently announced their plans to launch a central bank digital currency system, set to release roughly a year from now.

SWIFT is the largest international banking network that facilitates transactions and interbank lending between nations. It connects over 11,500 banks and institutions in more than 200 countries and manages trillions of dollars’ worth of transactions per day.

In more recent years, it has been used as a cudgel to sanction countries such as Russia, prohibiting a number of Russian entities from transferring and receiving money through the network.

In a press release published on March 25th, SWIFT said that they worked with “38 global institutions on the second phase of sandbox testing” on their CBDC system, claiming this is “one of the largest known CBDC experiments to date.”

SWIFT claims their “experiments found that our interlinking solution has the potential to simplify and speed up trade flows, unlock growth in tokenized securities markets, and enable efficient FX settlement. And this, all while allowing financial institutions to make use of their existing infrastructure.”

In conclusion, SWIFT says “we plan to extend our solution to support a wider range of emerging digital networks, in addition to CBDCs, such as platforms for tokenized deposits.”

Lewis Sun, Global Head of Domestic and Emerging Payments, Global Payments Solutions at HSBC, said in a statement:

“The ability to interlink emerging and existing market infrastructures is essential to realizing the potential benefits brought on by tokenization and CBDCs. HSBC is excited to continue the collaboration with Swift and other industry peers to incubate an open, inclusive and technology-agnostic model that allows for more efficient payment-versus-payment, delivery-versus-payment, and trade settlement across different networks.”

Nick Kerigan, SWIFT’s chief of innovation, said in a statement that this system should be operational within 12 to 24 months, The Trends Journal reported. “It’s moving out of the experimental stage towards something that is becoming a reality.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lena Petrova, CPA, put it frankly in her video about this development:

So in a year to two years all ducks will be in a row, and every single thing will be ready for us to be under full and complete control of our governments, that’s what this means.

As she has pointed out, all these central bankers have been playing “peek-a-boo” for a while now, pretending as if they were never really sure if they were going to adopt a CBDC, and yet now the invisible veil is being lifted and central planners are not hiding that they are full steam ahead with a CBDC. We knew this already, but the narrative shift is now underway.

It’s also worth noting that the International Monetary [Mafia] Fund (IMF) has introduced their own CBDC and tokenization facilitators as well, including a single unified currency.

SEE: The Digital Currency Monetary Authority Launches An International CBDC Called ‘Unicoin’ At IMF Meeting For All Nations To Transact With

IMF Announces They Are Working On ‘A New Vision’ For A Single Global Digital Currency In Push To Eliminate Cash

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has also of course come out with their own systems to facilitate CBDCs and tokens. The BIS is a very shadowy institution that possesses a ton of leverage and power that you rarely if ever hear about. SEE: Bank For International Services Partners With Central Banks To Launch “Project Icebreaker” To Facilitate Cross-Border Payments With CBDCs

Last year, I wrote a detailed essay on tokenization, and I do plan to update that piece and share it here on Substack, so stay tuned.

But for now, understand that this news is not good, to say the least, but we knew it was coming eventually; and on the “macro” of events this is further laying the necessary pieces for the mark of the beast. This is not that future antichrist system in of itself, but it lays the necessary framework needed for it…

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

