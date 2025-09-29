On September 28th, Switzerland became the latest country to formally adopt digital identification in a slip vote of 50.4% in favor.

The Guardian reported:

In a referendum on Sunday, 50.4% of voters supported an electronic ID card, while 49.6% were against, confounding pollsters who had forecast stronger support for the “yes” vote. Turnout was 49.55%, higher than expected.

The narrow win will come as a relief to Switzerland’s main political parties, which had mostly supported plans for the e-ID. Both houses of the Swiss parliament had backed the measure with large majorities and the government had recommended a “yes” vote.

But voters rejected an earlier version of the e-ID in 2021, largely over objections to the role of private companies in the system. In response to these concerns, the Swiss state will now provide the e-ID, which will be optional and free of charge.

By the end of 2026 all EU citizens should be able to have a digital wallet, allowing people to store ID cards, driving licences and university diplomas in one place online, so they can prove identity and have easier access to government and private business services. The digital wallet is voluntary, based on open-source code and is being tested by 550 public authorities and private companies in the EU, Norway, Iceland and Ukraine.

Swissinfo.ch also noted:

The e-ID bill had been supported by both chambers of parliament with a large majority. However, an opposing committee brought up concerns that privacy couldn’t be guaranteed. The committee collected over 50,000 signatures for a referendum against the law. For that reason, it went to the ballot box.

Interpreting the close result on Sunday, political scientist Lukas Golder told Swiss public television, SRF, that since the Covid pandemic he had observed a growing mistrust of state solutions, particularly in conservative regions.

Olga Baranova, secretary general of the CH association, which campaigned in favour of the e-ID, believed the subject remained difficult to grasp for some sections of the population. “It’s now essential that the government commits itself to better explaining the challenges of digital technology in our country,” she said. She warned that without this effort, Switzerland risked falling further behind in this area.

Surprise at the closeness of the result is also palpable in the camp of those opposed to e-ID. “Guarantees were missing from this law, and a lot of people have realised this,” said Jonas Sulzer, a member of the referendum committee.

He pointed to the discrepancy between the vote in parliament, which was largely in favour of the project, and that of the people, who were much more divided.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Of course it was that .4% that tipped the scales. Convenient. Nothing but fair and votes in Switzerland, am I right?

Switzerland is in a growing line of nations introducing digital IDs. We’re being led to believe that all these world government’s hate each other, yet they are all doing something similar… No conspiracy, I’m sure…

Another brick in the road laid for the coming mark of the beast system.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

