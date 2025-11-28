Win McNamee—Getty Images

Government data is spotty and hard to come by these days because of the recent government shutdown, with the White House saying they will not release key economic numbers for the month of October, but there are still third-party sources publishing some statistics.

On Tuesday, a new ADP report found that the U.S. continues to hemorrhage jobs and new hiring continues to slide.

Per CNBC:

The U.S. labor market is showing further signs of weakening as the pace of layoffs has picked up over the past four weeks, payrolls processing firm ADP reported Tuesday. Private companies lost an average of 13,500 jobs a week over the past four weeks, ADP said as part of a running update it has been providing. That’s an acceleration from the 2,500 jobs a week lost in the last update a week ago. With the government shutdown still impacting data releases, alternative information like ADP’s has been filling in the blanks on the economic picture. Government agencies such as the Bureaus of Labor Statistics and Economic Analysis have released revised schedules, but critical reports such as the monthly nonfarm payrolls count won’t come out until December.

This follows the continued monthly trend that The WinePress has documented multiple times this year, before the government shutdown was initiated.

But it doesn’t just stop there.

Blue-collar labor jobs are also on the decline.

President Donald Trump throughout his tenure has continued to reiterate that tariffs would cause manufacturing, industry and physical labor jobs to come pouring into the country. However, per delayed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we do have information that reveals the opposite is occurring.

Fortune reported:

The jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released last week found that while nonfarm payrolls increased by 119,000, there were 6,000 fewer manufacturing jobs, adding to the tally of 59,000 lost factory jobs since Trump’s April vows to ignite domestic manufacturing. The Labor Bureau’s data is consistent with the Institute for Supply Management November report, which indicated an eighth consecutive month of contracting manufacturing jobs. “The US is losing blue-collar jobs for the first time since the pandemic…as manufacturing industries lose jobs at a rapid pace while growth in construction & transportation has nearly zeroed out,” economic commentator Joseph Politano noted in a LinkedIn post last week. In a frozen white-collar job market, blue-collar trade and factory jobs have been seen as a safe haven for not just Gen Z, but antsy office workers more broadly. But fewer manufacturing jobs mean job prospects in this low-fire, low-hire market may be bleaker than even some workers anticipated. The shrinking manufacturing opportunities, meant to be a balm for domestic labor woes, are ironically a result of Trump’s whipsaw tariff policy intended to restore factory jobs, according to Laura Ullrich, director of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab. “It is striking how soft manufacturing has been because in theory, you put tariffs in place to protect domestic manufacturing, so that domestic manufacturing employment grows,” Ullrich told Fortune. “And we have seen the opposite of that.” […] “When you tax the intermediate goods, that’s going to manufacturers directly,” Ullrich said. “That’s part of what we’re seeing.” The latest jobs report doesn’t tell the full story on manufacturing, however. Ullrich cited Indeed data that found job postings for manufacturing jobs have remained resilient, despite a contracting industry. She said while there are fewer job opportunities, the sector is still seeing a shortage of individuals qualified for manufacturing work. “Some of the declines in blue-collar employment could be about labor demand going down,” Ullrich said. “But it also could be about labor supply shortages and a mismatch between the jobs that are available and the skills that people have to fill those jobs.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We said it before Trump was elected that the tariff policy Trump was proposing was ridiculous, and it has borne itself out. Trump’s erratic economic policy surrounding tariffs has been an unmitigated disaster; but I suppose that was the plan all along.

Heavy tariffs and bloviating that we the U.S. are going to ‘make other countries pay their fair share,’ and that will somehow cause countries to come groveling at Trump’s feet and beg for mercy, and foreign investment will come flooding in, is absurd. It has not happened and it will not happen. Other countries will trade elsewhere amongst themselves, as we are increasingly seeing. Just look at the Argentina beef and soybean debacle as a prime example.

But we were told that tariffs were going to make us rich, tariffs were going to pay down the debt, and countries were lining up to kiss Trump’s butt, he said. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The U.S. is a service and consumer-based economy. The country manufactures very little anymore. Only 11% of the nation’s GDP in 2023 was in manufacturing. This country is an importer nation.

We are a consumerist nation; manufacturing left a long time ago, and it will take many, many years for that to come back. Fast and loud will not solve the problem. Things here in the U.S. cost too much, there are too many trade barriers and too many work restrictions, employees want fair wages and companies would rather use immigrant labor if they can. The culture itself needs to change…

As for blue-collar work - they are great, but they are not a panacea and they are not recession proof; and AI and robotics will only accelerate this.

Another paradox that exists is that so many companies in general these days expect employees to have the necessary education and experience to do the work. But in order to get the experience in the first place, that would mean forgoing secondary education to get some of these jobs, but the companies don’t want that; and conversely, while students are trying to get that education, the companies don’t want to hire them because they lack the experience. A number of videos and posts are out there describing this paradox.

The bottom line is that Trump must continue to tell you that everything is great and we are winning, when we clearly are not.

