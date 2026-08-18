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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

Tech bros have warped minds. There, I fixed it

IS NOTHING SACRED to these freaks???!!!

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4 replies by The WinePress and others
Char's avatar
Char
5h

Sounds like they have too much time on their hands to do such a dumb thing.

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