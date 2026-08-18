Nicholas Charriere, the CEO of an AI-powered website builder called Mocha, recently posted on social media that he discreetly recovered his young children’s private conversations, then uploaded those recordings to Anthropic’s Claude AI model, and then took that content and made a private website out of it.

But he didn’t get the reaction that he wanted, with many people (rightly) calling him out.

Another commenter wrote: “I’d hate my parents if I found out they did this. No respect for privacy. Those are people, not miniature versions of yourself made for the purpose of amusing you.

Mike Duncan, history podcaster and author, also chimed in: “Why preserve the sanctity and privacy of late night sleepover chats when you can secretly record everything and feed into the AI slop machine and post about it.”

As Futurism pointed out:

Any time parenting and AI intersect is going to be divisive, and it’s a topic we’re going to keep hearing more about. (This incident went viral enough that it ended up on X’s trending tab under the incredible AI-generated headline, “Tech Exec Uses AI to Clip Toddler Chats for Family Memories.”)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that he heavily relies on ChatGPT to care for his kid and recently mused about using AI to generate podcasts on a child’s favorite topics that they can listen to on their way to school. (A comedian’s rejoinder, “What if you just talked to your children,” went mega-viral.)

Other parents say they use ChatGPT’s voice mode to speak to their kid for hours on end. There’s apparently enough demand for this niche that Meta is building an app that uses AI to regale children ad hoc, sloppified bedtime stories.

While those are rejecting AI, there are many others who are fully embracing AI.

In a separate example, a major fitness influencer, “Dr” Mike Israetel (his doctorate is scrupulous at best), was recently put on blast after getting caught for publishing a book that was heavily written by AI. The book itself openly promotes transhumanism and fully embracing vanity by paying for life-altering surgeries to make oneself feel better, as the “doctor” has repeatedly lauded how much he loves Chat-GPT, and would go on a rampage if it were ever shut down and taken away from him.

People’s embrace of AI is truly terrifying.

Ecclesiastes 7:29 Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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