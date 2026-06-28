The following report was first published on June 30th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

The following report is from The Trends Journal (excerpts):

Using deep-learning neural net AI to mine public (and certainly other) data, and report on travelers to government agents?

It’s coming, and it will likely start at the border, as a “tool” to help DHS vet migrants.

An exec at Babel Street, a provider of citizen surveillance software to the U.S. Federal government, has suggested employing a ChatGPT-like AI trained on publicly available data to build risk assessment profiles that could be used by border agents.

Declan Trezise, Babel’s VP of Global Solutions, discussed the idea during a webinar this past week, according to journalist Jack Poulsen, who reported the matter on his substack.

“I love the idea that there could be a model — a risk model — that could be built. A large data risk model. You know, a Border GPT,” Trezise said about the prospect.

Trezise detailed what such a system would involve, noting it would fill a gap where “biometrics” on individuals were not available:

“A [traveler’s] risk can be assessed quite quickly if you have good biometrics. But in the absence of that, you may want to pull together things like publicly available information. You want to get a watch list that can be updated as quickly as possible with as much accuracy as possible. “The border guard wants to know everything they can about a person before that person is in front of them. That’s where we’re going to start to focus some emerging technologies. We’re on the cusp of a revolution in terms of AI. —(“Surveillance firm proposes ‘Border GPT’,” 21 Jun 2023.)

Though the use of powerful AI chatbots was discussed at the webinar only in the context of a border use case involving migrants, Babel Street’s history with U.S. intelligence agencies suggests use of the technology might not stay at the border.

The Trends Journal has previously detailed the controversial use of Babel Street’s “Babel X” AI-powered software by the government, to monitor social media posts, gauge citizen “sentiments,” and screen National Guard troops to ensure “right think.” (See “WATCH THE SNARK: AI CAN NOW DETECT SARCASM ON SOCIAL MEDIA,” 11 May 2021.)

We also identified Babel Street as a “third party” data broker provider to the Federal government of citizen data siphoned from cell phones. (“U.S. INTEL WORKING WITH ‘DATA BROKERS’ TO TRACK AMERICANS, NEW EFF REPORT SHOWS,” 12 Jul 2022.)

Federal Intelligence agencies are (supposedly) barred from directly gathering various kinds of surveillance data on American citizens.

But they have used a loophole in laws to buy data from private companies that gives them privileged info on Americans, including cell phone tracking data and much more.

TrendPost: Babel X was used in 2021 to help ensure the ideological conformance of National Guard troops chosen to deploy in Washington D.C. to supposedly deter “Insurrectionist” threats. That was theater used to bludgeon political enemies, undermine American protest and redress of grievance rights, and turn attention away from truly insidious deep state and elitist driven election manipulation.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Fast forward to mid-2026 and this is already being realized; The WinePress has noted a few times already OpenAI has overturned people’s prompts and conversations with the LLM to authorities. This is on top of the fact that OpenAI has already partnered with the Pentagon for different projects.

Thus, people who use ChatGPT (and other LLMs) are simply providing the government and tech firms with yet another intricate way to profile you, and to then use those words, preferences and predispositions against you.

Proverbs 18:8 The words of a talebearer are as wounds, and they go down into the innermost parts of the belly. Proverbs 6:1 My son, if thou be surety for thy friend, if thou hast stricken thy hand with a stranger, [2] Thou art snared with the words of thy mouth, thou art taken with the words of thy mouth. [3] Do this now, my son, and deliver thyself, when thou art come into the hand of thy friend; go, humble thyself, and make sure thy friend.

Both sides of the political aisle are proposing bills to make the U.S. take stakeholder ownership in these AI companies — Bernie Sanders arguing that since these companies are trained on our data, then we should socialize it and force OpenAI and others to fork over some of their profits; something the Trump administration and MAGA allies are looking into in varying degrees as well.

But instead of prohibiting companies and the government from stealing and profiting from our personal data, Sanders proves that he is once again, like all of the rest, a filthy, greedy corporatist and WEF’ian stakeholder capitalist.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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