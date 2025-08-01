A tech startup called Gagework has introduced what is essentially a social credit score for employees. Businesses and managers will be able to retroactively update their staff’s performance scores, gift digital awards, provide encouragement and discipline, and then that digital record stays with that employee so other jobs looking to hire will be able to see this detailed record.

The website says, “GAGE helps transform workplace culture by empowering teams with tools that enhance communication, streamline feedback, and support skill development, ultimately increasing retention and creating a positive work environment.”

Gagework boasts that big brands such as Chick-fil-A and Jimmy John’s have used the app with great success.

Founder Justin Henshaw explained in a post last year why this app is needed (emphasis his).

“So the shift and hourly workforce—80 million Americans in vital roles, making up 60% of our labor market. And the businesses that employ them are facing historic challenges: primarily record-high turnover and lowest recorded productivity caused by disengaged, unmotivated employees. The question is... why?! It's actually quite simple. They don't care! I know, it's a harsh reality right?! But their jobs simply don't matter to them. […] Why are businesses struggling? Because their employees simply don't care. Why don’t they care? Because there’s absolutely no reason for them to—no way to measure or showcase their accomplishments. Until now… We're here to change the game! GAGE is the first transferable employment record and recognition community designed specifically for the shift and hourly workforce!”

Joshua Fluke, a popular Youtuber who often discusses issues with the corporate workspace, the dysfunctional jobs market, and business alternatives in the modern world, published a recent review of the app and demonstration by the company’s CEO.

According to the founder of Henshaw - which can be seen here - this app “replaces [the employees] resume.” The app, however, appears to not have ratings for managers and Human Resources, just the employees.

Fluke points out that your resume is yours to own and control would now be replaced by an algorithm that is out of your control. Fluke lists the many ways this could turn into a mess fast, and could quickly create social groups that provide each other fake upvotes and faux engagement to boost their cohesion and workability scores.

And Boomers wonder why Millennials and Zoomers are racing to get out of the corporate rat trap and the modern workspace, because when you have crap such as this getting jammed on them then who would want to work there? The possible scenarios Fluke describes are well within reason and are not over-exaggerations by any means; anyone who has worked in these environments or seen the horror stories online understands this.

Instead of addressing the root causes of why employees “don’t care,” Henshaw, like so many other tech dorks before him who love mitigation and oppression, thinks social credit is what employees need, where everything is tracked and traced; and then you’ll end up with something like this, but with smartphones and permanent digital records:

As for you, here is some practical wisdom:

Colossians 3:22 Servants, obey in all things your masters according to the flesh; not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but in singleness of heart, fearing God: [23] And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; [24] Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ. [25] But he that doeth wrong shall receive for the wrong which he hath done: and there is no respect of persons. Colossians 4:1 Masters, give unto your servants that which is just and equal; knowing that ye also have a Master in heaven.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

