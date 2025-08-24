Courtesy: Reason Magazine

On August 22nd, the Trump administration revealed that the White House has directly partnered with computer and chip maker Intel, taking a 10% stake in the company, setting a new precedent in the United States for private companies directly merging with the government.

Intel, once seen as an American tech titan, has been on the decline for many years due to one bad management decision after the next, coupled with corporate greed - piling into stock buybacks instead of proper investment into cutting-edge technologies - drove Intel into the precarious situation that it is. The Institute for New Economic Thinking (IFNET) published a good article documenting the rise, fall, and attempt to resurrect it before it goes belly up.

In April, Intel announced a new round of mass layoffs, letting go of 20% of its staff; which is around 109,000 employees at the end of 2024. Intel laid-off 15,000 employees in August 2024. The size of these layoffs is reminiscent of the layoffs in 2007 that preluded the Great Recession.

Intel also has had a sizeable presence in Israel for many years, yet the company announced a downsizing in the country, too.

Notwithstanding Intel’s predicament, the company still ranked as the third world’s largest semiconductor vendor in 2024, falling from the number one position in 2023. It currently sits behind Nvidia in first and Samsung in second place.

The IFNET explained how the Biden administration attempted to spur growth by launching new semiconductor projects to boost Intel’s chip production and improve its financial outlook, but so far it has not worked. IFNET goes to describe the importance of Intel for the U.S.

American taxpayers have a big stake in Intel. […]

Intel’s collapse would mark a major shift in America’s technological identity and manufacturing dominance, disrupting the tech sector and economy while reshaping perceptions of U.S. competitiveness on the global stage. As [economist and business historian William Lazonick] puts it, “It’s a big problem if the U.S. isn’t creating jobs in cutting-edge tech, especially when Intel is one of the few U.S. companies capable of investing in state-of-the-art fabs. If that’s not seen as crucial, we might as well outsource everything to TSMC and Samsung – but I think this underscores a recurring weakness in U.S. technological leadership and our ability to produce the latest tech domestically, with significant economic consequences.”

He highlights that the U.S. has the capability to produce EV batteries but lacks companies doing so. According to Lazonick, the loss of such capabilities has not only economic but also geopolitical repercussions. “Intel is the only company that possibly has a chance to compete with TSMC and Samsung Electronics. Do we really want to rely on foreign companies for chips?”

Lazonick points out that the choice of Intel’s board to remain in the fabrication business, despite significant pressure, was a key reason for bringing in [Pat] Gelsinger. The company faced a critical decision: continue stock buybacks and fall further behind, or invest in cutting-edge technology.

“They decided to bring in someone who isn’t a finance guy but a production specialist,” says Lazonick. “Let’s not forget that Intel got itself—and the United States—into this situation by blowing enormous amount of money on stock buybacks, a strategy that was never going to work.”

[…] America needs Intel, but only an Intel committed to long-term vision over short-term gains. The myth of shareholder value is crumbling, proving that true social responsibility isn’t just a PR tactic—it’s smart business. Treating employees and taxpayers well isn’t just noble; it’s essential for genuine, lasting success. And Intel’s saga makes it painfully clear: chasing stock prices at the expense of innovation and real productivity is a dead end.

With things apparently not getting any better for Intel, on August 7th, President Donald Trump took the new CEO Lip-Bu Tan to task when he ragged on him for being a bad CEO and called for his resignation. On the 11th, Tan met with Trump and Treasurer Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the White House to discuss working more closely with the administration. After the meeting, Trump praised Tan.

“The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump accused the CEO of having too close of ties with China, adding that Tan "walked in wanting to keep his job and he ended up giving us $10 billion for the United States."

After the meetings, rumors spread that the administration was going to purchase a stake of the company.

That deal was announced and finalized on August 22nd where the administration which purchase 10% shares of Intel.

Lutnick said in a statement: “Intel is excited to welcome the United States of America as a shareholder, helping to create the most advanced chips in the world. As more companies look to invest in America, this administration remains committed to reinforcing our country’s dominance in artificial intelligence while strengthening our national security.”

Trump announced on Truth Social that this is a “great deal for America” as the government “now fully owns and controls 10% of Intel.”

Intel explained the details in a press release, noting that the Trump White House will now have some but limited say in how the company operates. Intel contradicted Trump and said the government’s investment costs $8.9 billion.

Under terms of the agreement, the United States government will make an $8.9 billion investment in Intel common stock, reflecting the confidence the Administration has in Intel to advance key national priorities and the critically important role the company plays in expanding the domestic semiconductor industry. Under the terms of today’s announcement, the government agrees to purchase 433.3 million primary shares of Intel common stock at a price of $20.47 per share, equivalent to a 9.9 percent stake in the company. This investment provides American taxpayers with a discount to the current market price while enabling the U.S. and existing shareholders to benefit from Intel’s long-term business success. The government’s investment in Intel will be a passive ownership, with no Board representation or other governance or information rights. The government also agrees to vote with the Company’s Board of Directors on matters requiring shareholder approval, with limited exceptions. The government will receive a five-year warrant, at $20 per share for an additional five percent of Intel common shares, exercisable only if Intel ceases to own at least 51% of the foundry business. The existing claw-back and profit-sharing provisions associated with the government’s previously dispersed $2.2 billion grant to Intel under the CHIPS Act will be eliminated to create permanency of capital as the company advances its U.S. investment plans.

Lip-Bu Tan added: “President Trump’s focus on U.S. chip manufacturing is driving historic investments in a vital industry that is integral to the country’s economic and national security. We are grateful for the confidence the President and the Administration have placed in Intel, and we look forward to working to advance U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.”

Intel’s deal will likely spell more similar deals in the future.

MarketWatch reported:

The deal may not be the last such agreement struck by the Trump administration and companies receiving money from the 2022 Chips Act, according to the Wall Street Journal — though which other companies, exactly, is not clear.

The administration has no plans to seek shares in bigger semiconductor firms that are increasing their U.S. investments, the Journal reported Thursday, and isn’t eyeing companies like Micron Technology Inc. or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Not everyone is a fan. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said, “If socialism is government owning the means of production, wouldn’t the government owning part of Intel be a step toward socialism? Terrible idea.”

Bloomberg notes that that the Intel deal comes roughly two weeks after the Department of Defense (DoD) quiet yet “unprecedented” purchased shares of “in the little-known US rare-earth producer MP Materials Corp. — a deal that would make the Pentagon the company’s largest shareholder.” Per a DoD press release:

As part of a wider July 2025 agreement between DoD and MP Materials, owner and operator of a U.S. rare earths mine, Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) provided a $150 million loan to add heavy rare earth separation capabilities to MP Materials' existing processing facility in Mountain Pass, California. The funding for OSC's $150 million loan to MP Materials comes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Trump signed into law on July 4, 2025. The bill provides OSC with $500 million of credit subsidy funding, creating up to $100 billion in available loan funds specifically for critical minerals production and related industries and projects.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

How many times have we heard Trump himself and MAGA supporters shout that we don’t want socialism and will never become socialist, and how the Democrats want that and it will destroy the nation? Well, here we are and Trump is performing textbook socialism.

This techno-fascism right in front of your face. Benito Mussolini literally defined fascism as corporatism because it merges corporate and state powers together.

“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.”

How is then what Trump just did with Intel not nationalistic socialism? How is the Pentagon’s deal not corporatism?

How is giving big-tech dorks from Palantir, Meta and OpenAI ranks of Lieutenant Colonel not a blending of corporate and state powers?

Remember the Genius Act that no one paid attention to because they were focused on the Epstein coverup? That act federalizes and establishes a framework for stablecoins, which are nothing more the central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), programmable “money” and tokens, issued and managed by private corporations that are now legally considered “banks;” who work in collaboration with the Treasury and Security and Exchanges Commissions (SEC), and use technology and payment rails created by the Federal Reserve. That is literal fascism.

Yet if we are to point out the blatant Nazism transpiring in front of us, you will be derided as being a woke, sissy libfart that voted for Kamala. If Biden or Harris did this, oh my goodness the outrage would be immense! But since Trump does it we get silence.

Make no mistake: this will happen to more companies. If MarketWatch and the Wall Street Journal are saying, then it will definitely happen. U.S. tech companies are heavily overvalued and are in a massive bubble because of AI investment, and with many of these companies doing what Intel did like the greedy swine that they are, by pouring into stock buybacks, these companies will not rescuing too. Count on it. Big-tech, big-pharma, big-ag, all the bigs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did this a couple of years ago with Disney World when he took away their special tax status and then hand placed several of his own buddies on the board of directors who are Christian Nationalist kingdom builder goofballs who love big government and oppression.

The White House’s actions are a bailout. If they call it a bailout then the public would be upset, it would make Trump look like Obama when he (the public) bailed out all these companies following the Great Recession, and it would highlight that the U.S. economy is failing and not “winning” in the eyes of the masses.

King Trump and his family and friends dynasty: that’s what you are witnessing. Selling us out further up the river, while he obeys his orders from his globalist masters, while he and cronies pocket the money before ‘the crash.’ Indeed, “We’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning, and you’ll say, ‘please, please, it’s too much winning, we can’t take this much winning, we can’t take it anymore.’” But again, he wasn’t talking to you and I. You thought he was. No, no, he was talking to the donor class, his buddies, the corporatists, the elites: you and I don’t count; we are chattel on a giant plantation, collateral.

1 Samuel 8:10 And Samuel told all the words of the LORD unto the people that asked of him a king. [11] And he said, This will be the manner of the king that shall reign over you: He will take your sons, and appoint them for himself, for his chariots, and to be his horsemen; and some shall run before his chariots. [12] And he will appoint him captains over thousands, and captains over fifties; and will set them to ear his ground, and to reap his harvest, and to make his instruments of war, and instruments of his chariots. [13] And he will take your daughters to be confectionaries, and to be cooks, and to be bakers. [14] And he will take your fields, and your vineyards, and your oliveyards, even the best of them, and give them to his servants. [15] And he will take the tenth of your seed, and of your vineyards, and give to his officers, and to his servants. [16] And he will take your menservants, and your maidservants, and your goodliest young men, and your asses, and put them to his work. [17] He will take the tenth of your sheep: and ye shall be his servants. [18] And ye shall cry out in that day because of your king which ye shall have chosen you; and the LORD will not hear you in that day. [19] Nevertheless the people refused to obey the voice of Samuel; and they said, Nay; but we will have a king over us; [20] That we also may be like all the nations; and that our king may judge us, and go out before us, and fight our battles.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE