In its continued quest to rapidly infuse AI and automation into nearly every fabric of Americans’ lives, the Trump administration yesterday announced the creation of the official US Tech Force to help in modernizing the government and other federal departments.

Overseen by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), in coordination with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the General Services Administration (GSA), the White House Office of Science Technology and Policy (OSTP), and other agency heads, the press release says the OPM has launched “a new, cross-government program to recruit top technologists to modernize the federal government.”

These other officials apart of this project include the Chief AI Officer, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, the Special Advisor to the President for AI & Crypto, the White House Office of Public Liaison, the United States Digital Service, and the National Science Foundation.

This new Tech Force builds upon President Donald Trump’s AI Action Plan published in July.

From the press release:

Tech Force is a critical aspect of this directive – a government-wide effort to surge teams of top engineers, data scientists, and technology leaders to tackle the government’s most complex and large-scale challenges and deliver on the president’s vision. In collaboration with leading private-sector technology companies, participants will receive world-class technical training and work closely with senior managers sourced directly from industry.

This unprecedented cross-government coordination will ensure the federal government possesses the best talent to modernize and strengthen its technology systems.

OPM is proud to announce the initial private sector partners for Tech Force: Adobe, Amazon Web Services, AMD, Anduril, Apple, Box, C3.ai, Coinbase, Databricks, Dell Technologies, Docusign, Google Public Sector, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Robinhood, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Synopsys, Uber, Workday, xAI, and Zoom. OPM welcomes the opportunity to expand this list of partners over time.

People can sign-up on the newly created techforce.gov. The website adds:

The US Tech Force is recruiting an elite corps of engineers to build the next generation of government technology. Backed by the White House, Tech Force will tackle the most complex and large-scale civic and defense challenges of our era – from administering critical financial infrastructure at the Treasury Department to advancing cutting-edge programs at the Department of Defense – and everything in between.

Through a two-year program, participants will work in teams reporting directly to agency leadership. In collaboration with leading technology companies, participants will receive technical training, engage with industry leaders, and work closely with senior managers from companies partnering with the Tech Force.

Upon completing the program, engineers can seek employment with the partnering private-sector companies for potential full-time roles – demonstrating the value of combining civil service with technical expertise.

If you are highly skilled in the areas of software engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, or technical project management and want to build the future of American government technology, join the Tech Force today.

Specifically, Tech Force is looking for people with “strong problem-solving abilities and a passion for public service are essential.” The agency hopes to fill these positions as soon as possible. Most of these positions will be based in Washington, D.C. Annual salaries will be around $150,000 to $200,000, along with health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and eligibility for performance-based awards.

“Participants will work on high-impact technology initiatives including AI implementation, application development, data modernization, and digital service delivery across federal agencies,” the website says.

OPM Director Scott Kupor said in a statement:

“This is a clarion call. If you want to help your country lead in the age of rapid technological advancement, we need you. Tech Force offers the chance to build and lead projects of national importance, while creating powerful career opportunities in both public service and the private sector. I am grateful to President Trump for prioritizing America’s technology leadership and empowering a cross-government effort to close our nation’s critical talent gaps.”

Kupor also told Fox News, “The main objective of this program is there’s a ton of technology modernization work that needs to get done across pretty much every agency in the government.”

“At the end of the program, we’re also going to run a very, very comprehensive job fair with all those private companies coming to meet all these thousand engineers and give them the opportunity if they decide they want to go into the private sector,” Kupor said. “We’re trying to demonstrate that people can come to government, even for a short period of time, even for two years, do great work, and ultimately, that work will present tremendous career opportunities for them.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This is yet another blatant example of techno-fascism the Trump administration is engaging in. Blending corporate power with the state is, by definition, according to Benito Mussolini, fascism; and taking stake in tech and other companies, and bringing all these evil and oppressive companies together to retrofit the government for our own enslavement is obvious techno-fascism.

Mussolini: “Fascism should rightly be called Corporatism as it is a merge of state and corporate power.” “Fascism conceives of the State as an absolute, in comparison with which all individuals or groups are relative, only to be conceived in their relation to the State.”

This latest announcement comes off the heels of Trump signing an executive order that allows the federal government to override state laws in regulating AI, so AI and tech companies can and will be granted any permit they want to build and do what they want, and get bailed-out for their fraudulent investments. Blatant, in your face, techno-fascism.

Proverbs 21:10 The soul of the wicked desireth evil: his neighbour findeth no favour in his eyes.

If you look at the companies that are working with this new Tech Force - the gang is all there: from LLMs, to pre-crime surveillance, to SMART devices and the Internet of Things, to fintech, they’re all there; many of the heads of those companies are friends of Trump and are helping to pay for his new “ballroom.”

Did also notice that Coinbase and Robinhood are working with Tech Force? Why would they be there? Simple: tokenization. “Administering critical financial infrastructure at the Treasury Department,” they wrote. It’s right in front of our faces.

Both the heads of Coinbase and Robinhood were there at the signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act in July. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently had a forum conversation about tokenization with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink (more on that in an upcoming report); and Robinhood CEO said in October that tokenization will “eat the whole global financial system.”

I keep saying it over and over again: it’s all about tokenization, that’s the goal; the rest is all window dressing. The Trump administration is helping to accelerate this agenda very quickly.

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE