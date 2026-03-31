Last week, the Trump administration appointed the first members to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), featuring a number of notable big-tech CEOs who are heavily involved in AI, social media, chip-making and more, some of them controversial figures due to their exploits and involvement in direct censorship of Americans online.

PCAST was established in the first week of the second administration on January 23rd, 2025, via executive order. The EO states:

“Today, a new frontier of scientific discovery lies before us, defined by transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced biotechnology. […] To secure our future, we must harness the full power of American innovation by empowering entrepreneurs, unleashing private-sector creativity, and reinvigorating our research institutions. “At the heart of scientific progress lies the pursuit of truth. But this foundational principle, which has driven every major breakthrough in our history, is increasingly under threat. “Today, across science, medicine, and technology, ideological dogmas have surfaced that elevate group identity above individual achievement, enforce conformity at the expense of innovative ideas, and inject politics into the heart of the scientific method. These agendas have not only distorted truth but have eroded public trust, undermined the integrity of research, stifled innovation, and weakened America’s competitive edge.”

The most recent news release adds that “Under President Trump, PCAST will focus on topics related to the opportunities and challenges that emerging technologies present to the American workforce, and ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation.”

PCAST is not new and was first created by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933. It was later disbanded by President Richard Nixon, but was later reintroduced in 2001 by President George W. Bush several weeks after the 9/11 attacks, and has been maintained by all his predecessors since then.

The council will be co-chaired by Special Advisor for AI and Crypto David Sacks and Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios.

The initial members appointed to the Board include:

Marc Andreessen (billionaire venture capitalist and renowned software engineer, and advisor to Trump in 2024)

Sergey Brin (centi-billionaire co-founder of Google)

Safra Catz (Israeli-American executive vice chair and former CEO of Oracle)

Michael Dell (founder and CEO of Dell Technologies)

Jacob DeWitte (co-founder and CEO of Oklo, a modern nuclear reactor company)

Fred Ehrsam (co-founder of Coinbase)

Larry Ellison (founder and CTO of Oracle, top 5 richest men in the world, major donor to the Israeli Defense Force)

David Friedberg (podcaster with David Sacks, investor and businessman, founder of The Climate Corporation which was later acquired by Monsanto and sat on its advisory board for years)

Jensen Huang (founder and CEO of Nvidia)

John Martinis (winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2025)

Bob Mumgaard (Co-founder and CEO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), the world’s largest and best-capitalized private fusion energy company, has received funding from Google and Bill Gates)

Lisa Su (president and CEO of the American semiconductor company AMD, cousin of Jensen Huang)

Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta, one of the richest men alive)

The WH release says this council can expand to 24 members at the President’s discretion.

Reuters noted that “the latest appointments signal closer alignment between the administration and major technology companies.”

Engadget also pointed out:

Barack Obama’s advisors included then-Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt and former Microsoft chief research and strategy officer Craig Mundie, while ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger served on PCAST during Trump’s first term. Joe Biden’s panel included Su.

The tech CEOs all have a personal and professional stake here, given the potential impact of federal rules on them and their businesses. It’s worth noting that Meta, Google and Huang all chipped in to help pay for the construction of Trump’s White House ballroom. Google, Meta and NVIDIA were among the companies that each donated $1 million to the committee for Trump’s second inauguration.

Meanwhile, Ellison — whose family has spent much of the last couple of years building a media empire that includes Paramount and potentially Warner Bros. Discovery — has close ties to Trump. Oracle is also one of the companies that backed the takeover of the US version of TikTok, a deal that Trump approved with an executive order. It was reported this month that the Trump administration is receiving $10 billion for brokering the buyout.

Melania’s Bots

Meanwhile, last week First Lady Melania Trump turned eyeballs when she walked out to a conference with a robot beside her, and then addressed the audience about its capabilities. “I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education,” said the bot in a female voice.

The appearance was part of the Fostering the Future Together initiative, which “is the largest international assembly hosted by a United States First Lady at the White House,” a WH press release says.

What Melania wants to use them for has stirred up more concern as she alluded to using these robots as teachers and tutors, and emulating scientists and philosophers of old to teach children.

She stated in part:

“The future of AI is ‘personified’ – it will be formed in the shape of humans. Very soon, artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility. Since our environment is designed for people, humanoid systems are uniquely suited to navigate and operate within our world. They ‘fit’ well. “Imagine a humanoid educator named “Plato.” Access to the classical studies is now instantaneous – literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics, and history – Humanity’s entire corpus of information is available in the comfort of your home. “Plato will provide a personalized experience, adaptive to the needs of each student. Plato is always patient, and always available. Predictably, our children will develop deeper critical thinking and independent reasoning abilities. The AI-powered Plato will boost analytical skills and problem solving and adapt in real time to a student’s pace, prior knowledge, and even emotional state. “The biproduct – a more well-rounded lifestyle for our children – freeing-up time for being with friends, playing sports, and developing interests beyond school. A more complete person. But as discussed yesterday, we must balance our tech optimism with caution. The safety of our next generation is always paramount. “Yesterday’s meeting at the State Department was an impressive showing of how tech innovation is modernizing our communities. It’s powerful to be a part of our future in the making, particularly with best-in-class companies like Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, X, Palantir, Google, Zoom, and Adobe. Each serves as a catalyst for discovery. “This technology may reset the modern world order and rebalance power. Your children must be prepared to ascend within this framework. Our coalition can make this vision real by supporting concrete initiatives that equip young people with the skills they need – invest, expand access, and foster new opportunity.”

Melania’s remarks come as the administration continues to go after and consolidate the Department of Education.

Tech Crunch noted:

Secretary of Education Linda E. McMahon, who is in the midst of abolishing the very agency she is tasked with running, has also found the time to visit an Alpha School campus, where she recently praised the “opportunity” promised by the educational chain.

“Alpha School is reimagining K–12 education by equipping students with practical AI skills and preparing them for a rapidly evolving technology-driven workforce,” the administration recently said of McMahon’s visit.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 7:29 Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.

I have said repeatedly for years that AI would be worshipped and idolized as the new gods of the masses and even seen as the new Supreme God of superior intelligence, one that can divine and knower of all. It’s madness, but this is the mentality; and Melania, playing her little role in this globalist and technocratic takeover, has reaffirmed this sinister plot.

Isaiah 44:17 And the residue thereof he maketh a god, even his graven image: he falleth down unto it, and worshippeth it, and prayeth unto it, and saith, Deliver me; for thou art my god.

We know that the education system has deliberately dumbed us down in many more ways than one for many decades, turning Americans and those in the West into functionally illiterate, godless perverts and psychopaths. But replacing that with robots and AI will only make the problem worse.

As for Trump’s PCAST, this is a group of technocrats who are direct allies and donors of Trump, so they are going to want their kickbacks and favors too.

Yet if you look at this list, how many of them are actually involved in science as the name states it is? Yet we see it is mostly tech bros, individuals with agendas and wicked ambitions, none more so than Larry Ellison who wants omni-AI and pre-crime surveillance to spy on us everywhere including in the bathroom. He along with Zuckerberg, for example, are big into censorship and narrative control. Then we have Sacks and Ehrsam who are very much into tokenization of all assets. Or how about a guy from Bayer’s Monsanto? I guess we can expect more prioritization of glyphosate and other poisons, too.

This is another blatant techno-fascist agenda to build the AI control grid and tokenized economy, that’s what all of this is about; and Trump has assembled a group of people that will help further establish this.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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