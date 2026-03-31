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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
2h

No other words than good grief.

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Scott Persons's avatar
Scott Persons
2h

Fathers and mothers are to Tran up there children. Not machines!!!

Pro 22:6  Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

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