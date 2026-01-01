From the very beginning of his second administration, President Donald Trump has worked overtime to rapidly rollout and implement AI into every facet of Americans’ lives, from datacenters, to private data harvesting, to tokenization of all assets and programmable digital dollars in the form of stablecoins, from robotics and automation, to moratoriums allowing tech companies to override state sovereign laws, all while banqueting with titans of the industry. It’s been a big year for this administration in this regard.

To cap-off 2025, Trump signed a memorandum to usher in the underpinnings of all these aforementioned things, to get them to all work together seamlessly: 6G.

What is 6G?

What is 6G? It is the next evolution in communications technology, a step above 5G.

According to telecommunications and electronics company Nokia, 6G will be as follows:

The 5G era has turned its focus on connecting the Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation systems.

In the 6G era, the digital, physical and human world will seamlessly fuse to trigger extrasensory experiences. Intelligent knowledge systems will be combined with robust computation capabilities to make humans endlessly more efficient and redefine how we live, work and take care of the planet.

Literally, every single improvement in network connectivity that 5G will bring to the end-user will get further perfected with 6G. Whether it’s smart cities, farms or factories, and robotics, 6G will take it to the next level. Much of that will be facilitated by 5G-Advanced, the next standard enhancements for 5G. It comes with improved efficiency and extended capabilities and improved user experience.

We will connect the physical world to our own human world, thanks to the massive scale deployment of sensors and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) with digital twin models and real-time synchronous updates. These digital twin models are crucial because they allow us to analyze what’s happening in the physical world, simulate possible outcomes, anticipate needs and then take productive actions back into the physical world.

Digital twin models are already being used with 5G. With 6G, we can expect these technologies to operate at a much larger scale. Digital twins will be found not only in factories but also in wide area networks of cities and even digital twins of humans which will have a major impact on the network architecture.

While the smartphone will remain a key device in the 6G era, new man-machine interfaces will make it more convenient to consume and control information. Touchscreen typing will gradually get replaced by gesture and voice control. Devices will come embedded into clothing and even transform into skin patches. Healthcare will be an important benefactor as wearables facilitate 24/7 monitoring of vital parameters.

The maturing of AI and machine vision and their capacity to recognize people and objects will turn wireless cameras into universal sensors. Radio and other sensing modalities like acoustics will gather information on the environment. Digital cash and keys may become the norm. We may even start relying on brain sensors to actuate machines.

6G will also promote sustainability in a variety of ways. By enabling faster and lower cost per bit connectivity, it would be able to support data collection and closed-loop control of numerous appliances. The data can be analyzed using sophisticated tools to improve energy efficiency in industries. The advanced multi-sensory telepresence that is created with very high data rates will reduce the need for travel through the introduction of multi-modal mixed reality telepresence and remote collaboration.

The most notable aspect of 6G would be its ability to sense the environment, people and objects. The network becomes a source of situational information, gathering signals that are bouncing off objects and determining type and shape, relative location, velocity and perhaps even material properties. Such a mode of sensing can help create a “mirror” or digital twin of the physical world in combination with other sensing modalities, thereby extending our senses to every point the network touches. Combining this information with AI/ML will provide new insights from the physical world, making the network more cognitive.

This is what a 6G would like look:

During the 2022 World Economic Forum summit meeting at Davos, Switzerland, the then Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark (who stepped down in 2025) said that smartphone technology will be hardwired into people’s bodies by 2030, made possible by 6G.

“It will definitely happen. I was talking about 6G earlier, which is around 2030. I would say that by then definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the usual kind of the most common interface. “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

Winning The 6G Race

On December 19th, President Trump signed a memorandum simply called “Winning The 6G Race.” The executive memo hardly received any meaningful press coverage.

The memo was sent to a dozen Trump cabinet officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Sec. Pete Hegseth, Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick, Sec. of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, and others.

The memo states:

The next generation of mobile communications networks (6G) will be foundational to the national security, foreign policy, and economic prosperity of the United States. This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies. 6G will also provide faster, more resilient, and more secure communication networks that can be utilized for national security and public safety purposes.



It is the policy of the United States to lead the world in 6G development. Certain steps are necessary to achieve the goal of this policy, including steadfastly advancing American interests in the international standards bodies that will play a crucial role in 6G development, and identifying a significant volume of radiofrequency spectrum that can be harmonized for 6G networks internationally. My Administration has been studying multiple spectrum bands this year to determine what Federal spectrum can be reallocated to commercial use for 6G development without undermining national security missions that occur in those bands. Consistent with the preliminary conclusions of those evaluations, I am hereby directing the following actions to ensure America’s leadership in 6G development.

Furthermore, the White House fact sheet adds:

The Memorandum directs immediate planning to relocate Federal systems currently using the 7.125-7.4 GHz band of spectrum so it can be cleared for full-power commercial 6G use. Federal incumbents have 12 months to submit relocation plans that protect national security missions while freeing this prime spectrum for American industry.

The Memorandum directs immediate study of two other critical spectrum bands—2.69-2.9 GHz and 4.4-4.94 GHz—as part of an effort to free up even more spectrum for full-power commercial 6G use.

The bold spectrum reallocation plan identified in this Memorandum will give American and allied companies the immediate certainty they need regarding which bands will be available to plan their 6G network developments.

One week before the President signed the memo, Trump hinted at the rollout of 6G during a roundtable meeting on December 10th.

During the meeting, Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, a world-leading American multinational company specializing in semiconductors and wireless technologies, discussed the rollout of 6G in the country.

He remarked:

“So, I think we're going to see the proliferation of AI. The other one is 6G. We had made commitment working with your administration, working with FCC, we're going to accelerate 6G. We're working to launch first in the world in LA Olympics [in 2028], and I think that's another opportunity for America to lead in the next wireless evolution. So, thank you. I thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for the partnership, and we're going to be hard at work, I think, driving that agenda.”

Trump then provided some peculiar remarks where it appeared he didn’t fully understand what 6G is, but at the same time implied that 6G will be used for spatial penetrative surveillance.

“So, we're into 6G now. I just finished 5G. I was a leader on 5G, getting that done, and now they're up to six. Let's do it again. “What does that do? Give you a little bit deeper view into somebody's skin. See how perfect that is? I like the cameras [from] the old days. So, they just had a nice feature. Now they cover every little…”

Though Trump appeared to not really know much about 6G, during his first administration Trump signed an executive order to become world leaders in 5G and 6G.

On October 25th, 2018, “President Donald J. Trump took decisive action by signing a Presidential Memorandum to develop a national strategy for spectrum policy that will advance America’s development of 5G,” according to an archived press release on an old White House website.

In April 2019, Trump declared that the U.S. “now leads the world with by far the most secure and reliable commercial 5G deployments, with 5G trials in multiple cities.” In a media release, he also referenced a future rollout of 6G as well, but 5G was the main focus at the time.

The statement came two months after President Trump tweeted that he wanted the further rollout of 5G and 6G technology. He tweeted:

“I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on……… “….something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!”

The day after he made that tweet, Trump met with Vice Premier Liu He to discuss a variety of topics, and one of them was 5G and 6G; and when asked by a Chinese press reporter about his tweet, Trump said,

“We want to have great 5G. Ultimately, that’s going to morph into 6G. And probably 6G will be obsolete in about two months, the way it’s going — you know, the way that whole world moves. But 6G, at some point in the future, will be obsolete.”

And once again later that year in October, in a joint statement with the Finnish President, the two wrote:

“In order to improve the competitiveness and productivity of our societies, the United States and Finland will strengthen our bilateral and Transatlantic cooperation in innovation, technology, and research, especially in new technologies such as 5G and 6G, artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing. “Acknowledging the importance and transformational power of these technologies, especially telecommunications, we will work together to ensure that they are developed and deployed to be a force for good. We will effectively address the security challenges stemming from them by using only technology providers, components, and supply chains that are reliable and trustworthy.”

While there have been those online who have derided Trump as someone who has no clue what he is talking about, Trump was indeed telling the truth (per Nokia’s description of 6G), but also what has been previously documented and admitted to already.

In 2023, The WinePress cited a study from the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass) that revealed people can become a living antenna that will allow 6G to operate more smoothly. Jie Xiong, senior author of the paper and professor of information and computer sciences at UMass, said,

“Visible Light Communication (VLC) is quite simple and interesting. Instead of using radio signals to send information wirelessly, it uses the light from LEDs that can turn on and off, up to one million times per second. “Anything with a camera, like our smartphones, tablets or laptops, could be the receiver.”

In April 2023, the Biden administration was also quietly in the works to build on Trump’s previous actions to further the rollout of 5G and 6G.

Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information at NTIA, provided some opening remarks about 6G and how it will affect all of society and industries, namely hinting at the idea that 6G will be integrated with people, unlocking new senses and interactions with our environments.

Davidson also warned, however, that in the wrong hands, 6G could be used by “authoritarian governments” to oppress their people with more surveillance and “control of their citizens.”

“It is so important for policymakers to look ahead to this next-generation technology and how we can harness the innovations it will bring. “To start, 6G will be deployed at a time when mobile connectivity has become centrally important in our daily lives. But in a 6G world, our phones may not be the most important device we carry. “The possibility of ubiquitous connectivity with 6G could enable the ability to sense the environment, people and objects. This could usher in a new era of situational awareness as well as sustainability and sector efficiencies. But it also raises questions about how authoritarian governments could deploy this technology for further surveillance – and control — of their citizens.”

Interestingly, the administration at the time criticized the Trump administration for not doing enough to combat China. Former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Tom Wheeler told Yahoo Finance in a statement: “6G is not just 5G-plus. 6G will facilitate much more than just better use of your smartphone, and we need to consider it in that kind of a context.” Yahoo News added: “Wheeler, who was chairman of the FCC during the Obama administration and is now a visiting fellow at The Brookings Institution, criticized the Trump administration’s approach to 5G, saying it ceded too much to China.”

In 2025, China announced a commitment to commercializing 6G by 2030, Shanghai Eye reported in April.

China-based Huawei is currently operating with 5.5G.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ah yes, more “winning.” Aren’t you excited, red hats, that Orange Messiah is building the beast system, and brags they’ll be using the technology for spatial penetrative surveillance?

Could it be any more obvious that this wicked man is antichrist and is directly helping to usher in a total surveillance AI control grid in the U.S. and abroad? 6G is the underpinning communications technology that ultimately is needed for total 100% tokenization of all physical and living “assets.” Everything must be controlled and turned into a tokenized datapoint and asset, everything. It starts with the IoT and then quickly turns into the Internet of Bodies (IoB).

And the ‘best’ part? Drumpf just got done signing an executive order that overrides state sovereign laws and lets big-tech run buckwild. If they want a datacenter, they’ll get it. They want a battery factory, sure. If they need a backstop of cash because they are running an unprofitable, zombie corporation pyramid scheme, here’s a blank check. Want to put 5G/6G towers wherever? Have at it.

People online have been throwing around the mark of the beast - well, 6G (666) technology is indeed the basis for the future antichrist beast system. We are not there yet, we still have some years yet, but there is no question we are getting closer to the ‘final solution.’

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17]And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

We also know about the debilitating health effects created by 5G. 5G is incredibly dangerous to people’s health; and there are plenty of studies out there that show just how bad this stuff is.

There are plenty of resources out there, and I have reported on the effects at different times. It will never get mainstream coverage, but the studies are there:

5G Radiation Dangers – 11 Reasons To Be Concerned

5G’s Crimes Against Humanity

10 Studies Detail Health Risks of 5G

More Scientists Are Now Sounding The Alarm On 5G’s Effects On Wildlife, Calling For EMF Regulation

There are two books I recommend on this subject if you really want to get into the weeds of it: The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life, by Arthur Firstenberg (the definitive book on this issue, it is extremely well-documented); and EMF*D, by Dr. Joseph Mercola (a shorter and easier to understand book with health tips to combat EMF).

It is also superfluous to note that every time a new generational tech is released a major “pandemic” or flu outbreak occurs.

1918 (Radio) – Spanish Flu

1981 (1G) – Influenza outbreak

1991 (2G) – Influenza outbreak

2003 (3G) – SARS

2009 (4G) – Swine Flu

2020 (5G) – Covid-19

The WinePress reported on a 2022 study that was published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Research - “Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G” - discussing how 5G was activated in high concentration in Wuhan, China, in 2019, and the next thing you know people got sick. There is another book out there called Truth About Contagion: Exploring Theories of How Disease Spreads, by Thomas S. Cowan, Sally Fallon Morell, which gets into the ordeal with “Covid” emanating from China because of 5G.

Psalm 106:29 Thus they provoked him to anger with their inventions: and the plague brake in upon them.

Long-term readers of The WP know that I have repeatedly said for years that the “next pandemic” we keep hearing about will come down to 5G towers being cranked up higher. Right now, here in the U.S., 5G rollout has been slow due to limitations and some public pushback. In many places, the country is only using 4G+ enhanced; so AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are being disingenuous about their 5G coverage.

However, with more 5G and 6G, you can expect people to become more sick. Moreover, I have warned that in all likelihood the Covid-19 vaccine recipients will become lightning rods because of biotech conductor technology (plenty of reports I have written about that, too) they now have in their bodies, and so when the next wave of EMF signals is unleashed people will become sick.

Will that be the “bird flu” we keep hearing about? I think there is a high probability for that to occur.

In the end, nothing good can come of this.

I would also note that it is also very likely that little will come of Trump’s latest memo and instead is another excuse to prop-up market valuations, and these CEOs and board members will make out with more cash as the whole economy collapses.

