Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced his intentions to sign an executive order that would supersede all local regulations and laws in all 50 states for the purpose of allowing the AI rollout in the country to go unimpeded, providing permits, grants and fiscal backstops for big-tech for whatever they wish to do.

Trump defined this as a “One Rulebook,” he said in a post on Truth Social, claiming the U.S. cannot win the AI race if tech companies are forced to navigate each and every other state’s laws and votes. “You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!,” he added.

The WinePress noted that other tech giants such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been advocating for such federal laws. Trump’s top-down AI approach was also alluded to when he introduced the White House AI Action Plan in July.

Last night, President Trump officially signed an executive order titled “Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence.”

In a fact sheet, the White House says, “The Trump Administration supports a common sense approach to AI policy. This means removing unnecessary red tape, updating out-of-date rules created before AI advancements, and clarifying new rules for certain sectors or use-cases.”

Per the text of the EO:

United States AI companies must be free to innovate without cumbersome regulation. But excessive State regulation thwarts this imperative. First, State-by-State regulation by definition creates a patchwork of 50 different regulatory regimes that makes compliance more challenging, particularly for start-ups. Second, State laws are increasingly responsible for requiring entities to embed ideological bias within models. For example, a new Colorado law banning “algorithmic discrimination” may even force AI models to produce false results in order to avoid a “differential treatment or impact” on protected groups. Third, State laws sometimes impermissibly regulate beyond State borders, impinging on interstate commerce. My Administration must act with the Congress to ensure that there is a minimally burdensome national standard — not 50 discordant State ones. The resulting framework must forbid State laws that conflict with the policy set forth in this order. That framework should also ensure that children are protected, censorship is prevented, copyrights are respected, and communities are safeguarded. A carefully crafted national framework can ensure that the United States wins the AI race, as we must.

The order broadly allows for:

The Order directs the Attorney General [Pam Bondi] to establish an AI Litigation Task Force to challenge unconstitutional, preempted, or otherwise unlawful State AI laws that harm innovation.

The Order directs the Secretary of Commerce to publish an evaluation of State AI laws that conflict with national AI policy priorities and withhold non-deployment Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) funding from any State with such AI laws. Other agencies are directed to consider whether to make an absence of similar laws, or a policy of enforcement discretion with respect to any existing such laws, a condition of applicable discretionary grant programs.

The Order instructs the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission to take actions that will limit States’ ability to force AI companies to deceive consumers, including determining whether laws that force companies to embed DEI into their models cause those companies to violate the Federal Trade Commission Act, and considering whether to adopt a Federal reporting and disclosure standard for AI models.

The Order calls for the development of a national AI legislative framework that would preempt State AI laws that stifle innovation.

According to the executive order, this newly created “Task Force shall consult from time to time with the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto [David Sacks], the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology [Michael Kratsios], the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy [Kevin Hassett], and the Assistant to the President and Counsel to the President [David Warrington] regarding the emergence of specific State AI laws that warrant challenge.”

90 days from now, the EO directs these task force members to “publish an evaluation of existing State AI laws that identifies onerous laws that conflict with the policy set forth in section 2 of this order, as well as laws that should be referred to the Task Force established pursuant to section 3 of this order.”

Furthermore, David Sacks and Michael Kratsios “shall jointly prepare a legislative recommendation establishing a uniform Federal policy framework for AI that preempts State AI laws that conflict with the policy set forth in this order.”

The only things that the federal government cannot override are state regulations including “child safety protections; AI compute and data center infrastructure, other than generally applicable permitting reforms; State government procurement and use of AI; and other topics as shall be determined.”

During the official White House signing event, Trump joked that AI should be called “supreme intelligence.”

Trump also claimed that he was not briefed on the reasons why such an EO needed to be signed, claiming that is “simple business.”

“We have the big investment coming. But if they had to get 50 different approvals from 50 different states, you could forget it because it's not possible to do, especially if you have some hostile – all you need is one hostile actor, and you wouldn't be able to do it. So it doesn't make sense. “I didn't have to be briefed on this, by the way. This is real easy business. I mean, this is simple. “This will not be successful unless they have one source of approval – or disapproval, frankly. You could have disapproval too, but it's got to be one source. They can't go to 50 different sources.”

It was also revealed that David Sacks, a member of the original PayPal mafia and major guiding hand in framing the GENIUS Act that establishes digital dollar stablecoins (privatized CBDCs, tokenized currency), played a huge part in getting this EO framed.

When it was time for Sacks to speak, he reiterated the President’s message.

“We have over 1,000 bills going through state legislatures right now to regulate AI. Over 100 of them have already passed. 25% of them are in California, New York, and Illinois. You've got 50 states running in 50 different directions. It just doesn't make sense. “We're creating a confusing patchwork of regulation. And what we need is a single federal standard. And that's what the EO says, sir, is it basically states that the policy administration is to create that federal framework. “In the meantime, this EO gives your administration tools to push back on the most onerous and excessive state regulations.”

Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz was also in attendance, and he too lauded the bill, reiterating Trump’s message that America must win the AI race at all costs, especially beating China.

“It’s a race. And if China wins the race, whoever wins, the values of that country will affect all of AI. We don’t want China’s values of surveillance and centralized control by the communist government governing AI. We want American values of free speech, of individual liberty, of respecting the individual.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“I didn’t have to be briefed on this, by the way. This is real easy business. I mean, this is simple.” - “Out of thine own mouth will I judge thee, thou wicked servant” (Luke 19:22). Oh, so you didn’t have to be easily swayed to write this abomination of a bill? Sacks and his friends and you yourself, Trump, are salivating at all the money you will continue to make for yourselves whilst burning down the Constitution and enslaving the masses with the rapid rollout of the AI control grid?

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people. Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. [4] The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it.

Constitution and state sovereignty be darned!

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” - Amendment X

Trump has shown once again that he does not care what the Constitution says, nor does he understand what is written.

Putting aside the insidious side of AI for just a moment - strictly from a government perspective, this is a blatant overthrow of the Constitution, federalizing power from the top-down, stripping away a state’s sovereign rights. It is authoritarianism, plain and simple.

By definition, according to Benito Mussolini, fascism is the merger of corporate powers and the state:

“Fascism should rightly be called Corporatism as it is a merge of state and corporate power.” “Fascism conceives of the State as an absolute, in comparison with which all individuals or groups are relative, only to be conceived in their relation to the State.”

Then you add the tech aspect - along with the President taking stack in tech companies and other industries 0 and you have blatant, in your face, techno-fascism.

Ecclesiastes 4:13 Better is a poor and a wise child than an old and foolish king, who will no more be admonished.

Yet the red hats will cheer.

As I said earlier this week, it’s right in front of your face that he is going full-on authoritarian and is following the script laid-out by the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the Bank for International Settlements, BlackRock, and so on. It’s the WEF’s, Klaus Schwab’s, 4th Industrial Revolution, hidden under the guise of defeating China. It’s all nonsense and lies, as he is helping to further the AI control grid, tokenization slave state. But we warned that Trump was going to do this heading into this year.

So all those datacenters that are siphoning the water tables and straining the grid, while increasing your energy and utilities bills tenfold, well, under Trumpian law these companies can do whatever they want and Trump will bankroll them. If Tesla and others want to build fleets of robots to take over whatever is left of our jobs, that’s fine with him. If fintechs want to tokenize every and all assets, including us, go right ahead.

During the signing event, Trump, per usual, did his usual narcissistic self-aggrandizement; bragged that the economy is doing amazing, the stock market is at new record highs, tariff revenues are flooding in and will pay down the national debt, business is booming and investment is pouring in, we’re beating China at AI, blah, blah, blah… it’s all nonsense and lies, all of it.

Of course, he can’t talk about the glaringly obvious AI bubble we’re in as none of these companies are turning a profit, yet we’ve wasted trillions into this as all these companies are reinvesting in each other, driving up false value upwards to enrich those at the top; and when the bubble finally bursts then this EO would essentially guarantee them a bailout.

Read more about it here:

Ultimately, these executive orders are not about “winning.” We’ve already lost the race we shouldn’t be in against China, racing off the cliff to mankind’s demise. It’s about establishing a new tokenized economy, the 5G/6G AI control grid, all the energy-sucking datacenters and automated factories, etc., by hook or by crook.

Again, as I said previously, I suspect this executive order will get shot down by the courts. If they don’t, then we know that got paid-off (again); but assuming they do, it will offer up yet another pretext to create another right vs. left debate, and when the bubble bursts Trump can use this to pass the buck on to Dems; but when that happens I don’t think people are going to care as they watch their finances get obliterated (again), and Trump signs a big, beautiful bailout to rescue the “too-big-to-fails.”

