The Trump White House last week published a new proposed national AI framework which includes the ability to override state laws and establish a singular, federal guideline allowing tech companies to bypass individual state regulations.

In December, Trump signed a controversial executive order that overrides state regulations and allows big-tech companies to operate with impunity, which he referred to as a “One Rulebook.” “You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump later stated during a White House signing event:

“We have the big investment coming. But if they had to get 50 different approvals from 50 different states, you could forget it because it’s not possible to do, especially if you have some hostile – all you need is one hostile actor, and you wouldn’t be able to do it. So it doesn’t make sense. “I didn’t have to be briefed on this, by the way. This is real easy business. I mean, this is simple. “This will not be successful unless they have one source of approval – or disapproval, frankly. You could have disapproval too, but it’s got to be one source. They can’t go to 50 different sources.”

The administration has since built upon that and published a short proposed framework on March 20th.

The framework addresses six primary tenets per the WH factsheet, which are:

Protecting Children and Empowering Parents: Parents are best equipped to manage their children’s digital environment and upbringing. The Administration is calling on Congress to give parents tools to effectively do that, such as account controls to protect their children’s privacy and manage their device use. The Administration also believes that AI platforms likely to be accessed by minors should implement features to reduce potential sexual exploitation of children or encouragement of self-harm. Safeguarding and Strengthening American Communities: AI development should strengthen American communities and small businesses through economic growth and energy dominance. The Administration believes that ratepayers should not foot the bill for data centers, and is calling on Congress to streamline permitting so that data centers can generate power on site, enhancing grid reliability. Congress should also augment Federal government ability to combat AI-enabled scams and address AI national security concerns. Respecting Intellectual Property Rights and Supporting Creators: The creative works and unique identities of American innovators, creators, and publishers must be respected in the age of AI. Yet, for AI to improve it must be able to make fair use of what it learns from the world it inhabits. The Administration is proposing an approach that achieves both of these objectives, enabling AI to thrive while ensuring Americans’ creativity continues propelling our country’s greatness. Preventing Censorship and Protecting Free Speech: The Federal government must defend free speech and First Amendment protections, while preventing AI systems from being used to silence or censor lawful political expression or dissent. AI cannot become a vehicle for government to dictate right and wrong-think. The Administration is proposing guardrails to ensure that AI can pursue truth and accuracy without limitation. Enabling Innovation and Ensuring American AI Dominance: The Administration is calling on Congress to take steps to remove outdated or unnecessary barriers to innovation, accelerate the deployment of AI across industry sectors, and facilitate broad access to the testing environments needed to build and deploy world-class AI systems. Educating Americans and Developing an AI-Ready Workforce: The Administration wants American workers to participate in and reap the rewards of AI-driven growth, encouraging Congress to further workforce development and skills training programs, expanding opportunities across sectors and creating new jobs in an AI-powered economy. Importantly, this framework can succeed only if it is applied uniformly across the United States. A patchwork of conflicting state laws would undermine American innovation and our ability to lead in the global AI race.

From the actual document:

Whether or not this proposed framework in its current form is accepted is another story.

Electronic Frontier Foundation EFF Legal Director Corynne McSherry told Decrypt: “The framework proposes a few ideas that would be disastrous, such as barring states from enacting protections for their residents, imposing age-verification requirements on AI platforms and services, and creating a new federal publicity right. Given the high level of the framework, the devil will be in the details.”

Center for Democracy and Technology Vice President of Policy Samir Jain added:

“Its usefulness to lawmakers is limited by its internal contradictions and failure to grapple with key tensions between various approaches to important topics like kids’ online safety.

“It rightly says that the government should not coerce AI companies to ban or alter content based on ‘partisan or ideological agendas,’ yet the administration’s ‘woke AI’ executive order does exactly that,” he said.

Moreover, the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen said the policy is “a national framework to protect Big Tech at the expense of everyday Americans,” said co-president Robert Weissman.

“It is an extraordinary payback to the Big Tech companies that have lined up to throw pocket change at Trump’s inauguration, and for his ballroom, and for the Melania movie, and to settle bad faith lawsuits and more. “This is a disgraceful proposal that, happily, will be dead on arrival in Congress. It does, however, show yet again that Donald Trump aligns his interests with the biggest corporations and the billionaire class, not those of the American people.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Let’s hope this proposal is DOA because it is indeed draconian and is technocratically authoritarian in nature. But we’ve also seen that the GOP-controlled Congress and Senate do nothing to wrangle in this administration whatsoever (like all other administrations in recent memory that participate in this tribal partisan football).

As I said back in December when Trump signed his initial executive order to create this “one rulebook,”

“I didn’t have to be briefed on this, by the way. This is real easy business. I mean, this is simple.” - “Out of thine own mouth will I judge thee, thou wicked servant” (Luke 19:22). Oh, so you didn’t have to be easily swayed to write this abomination of a bill? Sacks and his friends and you yourself, Trump, are salivating at all the money you will continue to make for yourselves whilst burning down the Constitution and enslaving the masses with the rapid rollout of the AI control grid?

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people. Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. [4] The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it.

Constitution and state sovereignty be darned!

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” - Amendment X

Trump has shown once again that he does not care what the Constitution says, nor does he understand what is written.

In January of this year, Trump declared, “My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” And of course, that same month he called himself a “dictator” as he yucked it up with the Davos elite at the World Economic Forum.

This is who we are dealing with, ladies and gentlemen. But I guess this is fine for MAGA; the man who promised that he would drain the swamp and is ‘God’s anointed child’ to restore America, is running around saying he is a dictator, does not need to adhere to the Constitution, and follows his own moral code.

But fret not, this is that 20D chess, right?

Putting aside the insidious side of AI for just a moment — strictly from a government perspective, this is a blatant overthrow of the Constitution, federalizing power from the top-down, stripping away a state’s sovereign rights. It is authoritarianism, plain and simple.

By definition, according to Benito Mussolini, fascism is the merger of corporate powers and the state:

“Fascism should rightly be called Corporatism as it is a merge of state and corporate power.” “Fascism conceives of the State as an absolute, in comparison with which all individuals or groups are relative, only to be conceived in their relation to the State.”

Then you add the tech aspect, along with the President taking stock in tech companies and other industries and you have blatant, in your face, techno-fascism.

The White House’s latest proposed framework should be wholly rejected. Besides the blatant overthrow of the Constitution (again) and the suppression of state rights, the first tenet provided in the documents is not good either.

The devil is in the details and it is what is not explicitly stated that is the problem. What is described is DIGITAL ID to settle age verification and safety protections. We know that it is because the administration is actively working to create a national digital ID system along with these tokenized-everything economy. Tenet 1 is mass-censorship and biometric checks everywhere, make no mistake. Meanwhile, other states are passing their own laws to enforce digital ID in operating systems and computers by next year, which forces digital ID that way, too.

It’s always about protecting the children, they tell us… “As for my people, children are their oppressors […]” (Isaiah 3:12).

As for “free speech,” that’s a crock. Last year, Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the administration was cracking down on hate speech, which she defined as speech the administration doesn’t like. She said:

“There’s free speech, and then there’s hate speech — and there’s no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society. We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech. Anything — and that’s across the aisle.”

So we have “free speech,” as long as it doesn’t contradict or criticize anything the Trump White House does, which is no freedom at all.

This administration has been racing to implement the AI control grid at rapid speeds, which I have written about many other times before:

🤖AI Enslavement: Trump Publishes ‘AI Action Plan’ And Signs New Executive Orders To Lead World In Artificial Intelligence, Overrides State Laws

Trump Signs Executive Order Launching The ‘Genesis Mission’ To Accelerate AI Slavery And Tokenized Economy

Techno-Fascism: Trump Quietly Signs Memo To “Win The 6G Race” To Power ‘AI, Robotics, And Implantable Technologies’

Techno-Fascism: Trump Forms Council On Science And Technology, Features Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg And Others. Melania Says Robots Can Replace Teachers

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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