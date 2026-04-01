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Elle's avatar
Elle
4d

Since when did these technorats care about the safety of children?! They eat them to appease the devil but all of a sudden they switched allegiance? It is April fools day after all I guess....

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HopefullyDevoted's avatar
HopefullyDevoted
4d

Do you remember in 2016 when FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said "unlike some countries, the United States does not believe we should spend the next couple of years studying what 5G should be, how it should operate, and how to allocate spectrum." Instead, he emphasized that the commission would "make ample spectrum available and THEN rely on a private sector-led process for producing technical standards," noting that "if the Commission approves my proposal next month, the United States will be the first country in the world to open up high-band spectrum for 5G networks and applications. And that’s DAMN IMPORTANT (his emphasis) because it means US companies will be first out of the gate." Sounds so much like the same playbook. Force it through because it's "Damn Important." We have been under the thumb of these scoundrels for so long that we could not see it. . . But when they started being belligerent, it became obvious (to some of us) that we have been lied to about what this country (and world) is. . . dis-illusioned. Thank God for the dis-illusionment that leads us straight into His arms. . for He knows all. Vengeance belongs to Him, and He WILL repay. Overcome evol with good (love). Romans 12:19-21

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