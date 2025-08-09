The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Born Again's avatar
Born Again
4h

This is wrong on so many levels.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by The WinePress and others
R R's avatar
R R
3h

NO "CONFLICT OF INTEREST" THERE! IS THERE?

It is a double "COI" in how it was accomplished, not good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture