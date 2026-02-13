Courtesy: EVA AI

Lonely on Valentine’s Day? Not to worry, one cafe in Manhattan, New York City, is trialing allowing patrons to ‘date’ AI avatars while having a meal.

Wired reported:

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, EVA AI decided to try out an experiment. The app, where users can text or live video call (a new feature) with AI dates, set up a pop-up café at Same Same Wine Bar in Manhattan. Over February 11 and 12, EVA AI’s human users were able to have “in-person” dates with their AI companions on either their personal phones or the ones the company set up at each table. Visitors were also able to speed date with EVA AI companions; the company already has 100 characters to choose from. “This is another step in the company’s long-term strategy to push the boundaries of interaction with AI and make AI relationships a new normal,” EVA AI said in a press invite to the event, noting that people would be able to “enjoy a romantic rendezvous with their AI partners in a cozy, dimly lit atmosphere.”

The company announced their intent in December.

AI dating in general is set to only become more popular.

Tom’s Guide wrote: “It’s the physical-world bridge to a trend that has moved fast. Nearly 1 in 3 men and 1 in 4 women under 30 say they’ve interacted with AI companions.”

Wired added:

“If this seems odd, it shouldn’t be. Increasingly, people are looking to AI platforms for romantic connection. Indiana University’s Kinsey Institute, a leading sex research center, interviewed 5,000 people for its Singles in America survey last year and found that 16 percent of participants were using AI as a romantic partner. Meanwhile, the Reddit community r/MyBoyfriendIsAI has nearly 50,000 members, who share their meet-cutes with their algorithmically created partners and bug fixes for the platforms where they talk with them.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Isaiah 8:19 And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead?

Long-time readers of The WP will recall that we have been following this disturbing trend of these big-tech bros and “futurists” who want to normalize companionship with AI avatars and bots, and treat AI like a god or to make their new God.

There is no new thing under the sun: this is necromancy with technology = technomancy.

But give it a few more years and we’ll start seeing headlines that say, ‘Study Shows That People Who Date AI Avatars Are More Lonely Compared To Those Who Date Real People, May Affect Their Mental Health.’

