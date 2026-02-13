The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
7m

This is insane! Thanks Winepress for keeping us updated on the attempt to destroy human relationships.

God’s creation is being manipulated, deceived, and destroyed by transhumanism and AI 😕

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture