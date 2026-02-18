The following report is by Business Insider (excerpts):

[Meta] was granted a patent in late December that outlines how a large language model can “simulate” a person’s social media activity, such as responding to content posted by real people.

“The language model may be used for simulating the user when the user is absent from the social networking system, for example, when the user takes a long break or if the user is deceased,” the patent says.

Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s CTO, is listed as the primary author of the patent, which was first filed in 2023.

“We have no plans to move forward with this example,” a spokesperson for Meta told Business Insider.

If you’re no longer posting online — whether that’s because you need a break from social media or … you … die — your followers’ user experience will be affected. In short, they’ll miss you.

“The impact on the users is much more severe and permanent if that user is deceased and can never return to the social networking platform,” the document says.

To fill that void, Meta would essentially create a digital clone of your social media presence, training a model on “user-specific” data — including historical platform activity, such as comments, likes, or content — to understand how you would (or rather, did) behave.

That clone can then respond to other people’s content by liking and commenting, or responding to DMs. For influencers or creators who make their livelihoods on Meta’s platforms and need to take a break from social media, such a tool could be useful.

Meta’s patent also references tech that would allow the LLM to simulate video or audio calls with users.

The Meta spokesperson said that while it files patents to disclose concepts, a granted patent does not always mean the company will pursue, develop, or implement that tech.

About a decade ago, Facebook launched tools that let people designate a “legacy contact” to manage their accounts if they died. And back in the company’s metaverse days, in a 2023 interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Mark Zuckerberg discussed virtual avatars for deceased people.

“If someone has lost a loved one and is grieving, there may be ways in which being able to interact or relive certain memories could be helpful,” Zuckerberg said at the time.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

There is no new thing under the sun; and all these big-tech dorks can do is repackage witchcraft and sorcery via new mediums.

Isaiah 8:19 And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead?

The last thing we need is accounts of deceased people continuing to post long after they have died. But anything to farm more revenue somehow. And remember: datacenters are being built so fake accounts and profiles can operate. That’s the level of stupidity we are dealing with.

Hopefully this idea dies like the metaverse.

Meta and Zuckerberg burned $77 billion into the metaverse, even changing the name of his company, and now it is absolutely dead, the division at Meta that is supposed to work on virtual reality is getting laid-off in large chunks, Futurism reported last month.

