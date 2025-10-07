Last week, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, GOP Senator Ted Cruz from Texas made a controversial gaffe that went viral on social media, where he told his constituents to stop attacking pedophiles. The counsel was discussing President Trump’s actions to stop crime in cities such as the District of Columbia.

The Texas senator commented:

Now, Senator Booker also said, "We should have bipartisan agreement." I think that's a great idea. We should have bipartisan agreement. How about we all come together and say, "Let's stop murders?" How about we all come together and say, "Let's stop rape?" How about we all come together and say, "Let's stop attacking pedophiles?”

No one corrected him when he said that.

In a statement to People, Cruz’s office stated: "It was a verbal slip. Senator Cruz was rattling off a series of crimes we should unite in opposing, started a sentence about opposing pedophilia, and added a stray word while talking it out.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Now I know this might be a stretch, but maybe, just maybe, Cruz is on the list… and his friends in Washington, too… (sarcasm).

But we do know this stuff is more common than people choose to admit.

I saw a clip from comedian Tim Dillion a couple of months ago where he joked politicians would start to be more overt about their fetish, and will boldly declare, “You can’t blackmail me, I’m a pedophile for peace!” Just vote for the pedophile that you align with the most. He’s sadly right, I think.

I mean, hey, some of the creeps in Spain are perfectly fine with this.

Luke 17:1 Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come! [2] It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.

Let’s keep it a buck: even if Cruz really did mess up his words, we know this stuff goes on as sure as you live and breathe in Washington, and in many of these satanic cults and religions. Happens all the time.

It’s become normalized now to the point where people don’t bat an eye. Just look at the atrocity that is the Epstein coverup and look at all the MAGA hats and “Christians” who still defend Trump. But maybe we should just look the other way and do what the “martyr” Charlie Kirk did and “trust my friends in the government,” as he infamously said, right?

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

