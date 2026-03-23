The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
6m

This is a glimpse into the AI, agentic, future.

AI will manage targeting you (often falsely), have you arrested, prosecuted, incarcerated, all with zero due process or lawful oversight.

The AI laws are already seeping in the bills and legislatures of most Western countries.

Get unplugged from the matrix as best you can folks.

Reply
Share
Char's avatar
Char
2h

I hope she wins a nice large settlement from the overbearing corrupt cops.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture