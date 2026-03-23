If you needed another reason why the AI-surveillance gray state we are now living in, here it is: a Tennessee grandmother had her entire life ruined — she lost her house, her pets, finances completely wrecked — because AI facial recognition misdiagnosed her as someone else.

From Futurism:

Harrowing reporting by North Dakota radio station WDAY details how the 50-year-old Angela Lipps spent nearly six months in the clink after Fargo cops using an AI facial recognition tool flagged her as a suspect in a bank fraud case in the state. The mother of three — and grandmother of five — says she’s lived her entire life in north-central Tennessee, roughly a thousand miles away from where the crimes she was accused of committing took place. US marshals showed up at her doorstep last July while she was babysitting four kids and arrested her at gunpoint. First, Lipps was booked in a Tennessee county jail as a fugitive from justice from North Dakota. And because she was considered a fugitive, she was held without bail and sat in the jail for nearly four initial months. Lipps received a court-appointed lawyer for the extradition process, WDAY reported, and was told she’d have to travel to North Dakota to fight the charges. “I’ve never been to North Dakota, I don’t know anyone from North Dakota,” Lipps told the station. According to Fargo police department files obtained by WDAY, the error arose from surveillance footage detectives viewed while investigating bank fraud cases in April and May 2025. The footage shows a woman using a fake US Army military ID to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars. To generate leads, the detectives turned to AI facial recognition software, which identified Lipps as the person in the video. The cops seemingly did little to verify the AI’s lead. Court documents showed that a detective agreed that the suspect’s facial features, body type, and hair were a match to Lipps. But Lipps said that no one from the Fargo police department ever called to question her. Adding insult to injury, the Fargo police didn’t pick up Lipps from her Tennessee jail until 108 days after her arrest, after which she was flown to North Dakota to make a court appearance. The first time they interviewed her was in December, when she was being held in the North Dakota lock-up, after she had spent more than five months behind bars.

Read the rest of the story here and here.

This is the sad, sickening country in which we live in now; and we are, unfortunately, going to see more of it. It’s not just the AI that is bad and unreliable, its’s the fact that we have so many mentally conceited and slothful people these days who blindly trust whatever the AI tells them, zero questions or oversight, just letting AI think for them as if it can never do wrong.

Proverbs 10:26 As vinegar to the teeth, and as smoke to the eyes, so is the sluggard to them that send him. Proverbs 21:25 The desire of the slothful killeth him; for his hands refuse to labour. [26] He coveteth greedily all the day long: but the righteous giveth and spareth not.

This is happening in our government when the “lawmakers” ask ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, etc. to write the bills, reports, and policy papers for them.

It’s happening in the military, where Palantir-based systems lock onto targets and no one bothers to check what those targets are.

It’s happening with police, as we are now seeing police blindly following what the AI tells them and not what their own eyes clearly see.

Who cares if AI is slowing down production and increasing the workload because the employees have to work longer to correct the AI’s errors (and then the CEOs and Board of Directors fire their staff because they believe in AI so much or because they’re hemorrhaging cash because they were sold that AI would make them so much more money faster).

People are unable to think and use their own brains — fully dependent on ChatGPT how to think, interact, and live.

We are watching an even worse version of Idiocracy play-out. If you don’t use your brain you’ll lose it. AI in such a short amount of time is turning people’s minds into Swiss cheese.

I’ve said before that in the not-so distant future that globalist power structures will be at the center of world government, finance, health, truth, etc.; followed by a handful of kings to lord over these new unions; governors to reign over the individual nations and states; and then some mayors and other small powers at the bottom, while most things at the ground level will be governed by AI systems and pre-crime surveillance. That’s the play.

No oversight, no truth and justice, just whatever the AI says and that’s that.

Isaiah 59:4 None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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