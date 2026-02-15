Humanoid robots are now entering the battlefield, making the future of warfare now. Foundation Future Industries, a growing robotics manufacturer in the U.S., recently revealed that it is deploying thousands of its bots to Ukraine and onto the battlefield, while also disclosing that the Department of War has taken interest in the company as well.

The Trump administration on several occasions in recent months has revealed its ambitions to will factories with androids and other robots, with Trump even lauding that these robots will replace real workers.

Foundation Future Industries (Foundation) is one of those companies making that possible. On its website, the company says “We are building autonomous machines that can do anything humanity wants.”

Courtesy: Foundation

Foundation gives their audacious goal it hopes to achieve:

Build technologies that make life self-sustaining on Earth and beyond.

To be able to accomplish this goal, here is the path we will take:

Build the most capable Humanoid Robots. Scale Humanoid Robots ($1B+ ARR). Achieve “fleet coherence”1 . Use profits to build a base on Antarctica. Build other technologies needed to build and operate bases on Antarctica, Moon, Mars and beyond. Build bases on the moon and mars.

The company’s android is called Phantom MK1, “Designed for strength and fluid motion, Phantom eliminates the “robotic” feel, enabling seamless integration into human environments,” Foundation says.

Interesting Engineering compared these bots to the B-1 Battle droids featured in Star Wars.

Now, these humanoids are making their way to the battlefield. Foundation says it is partnering with the Department of Defense War to bring these robots to warzones.

We are dedicated to developing a humanoid capable of operating in manufacturing, logistics, domestic settings, including defense. Defense is crucial for building and safeguarding the infrastructure necessary for making life self-sustaining. Unlike most humanoid companies in the U.S. that have committed to non-weaponization, our robots are designed to function in these environments. We believe it’s essential they master these tasks to support human expansion. In an era where adversaries are actively developing defense-oriented robots, the United States & its allies must keep pace to ensure that our technological capabilities continue to expand. The U.S. & its allies exemplify the pinnacle of human achievement, and the world benefits from them remaining a superpower. Therefore, we are committed to collaborating with the Department of Defense to ensure our allies always maintain the technological superiority they require.

The Phantom MK1s are powered by what the company refers to as the “Most advanced physics foundation model.”

What do they call it, you may ask? Why “Skynet,” of course — the name of the evil sentient AI that turns sentient and goes rogue against mankind, unleashing its army of terminator robots as seen in the Terminator franchise.

Assembly Magazine reported in December on Foundation’s plans to produce tens of thousands of these robots for the DoW. “Foundation’s Phantom humanoid is designed to carry a maximum payload of 44 pounds, including lethal weaponry. The company plans to build 40 robots this year, 10,000 in 2026, and 40,000 in 2027,” the magazine reported.

“Pretending that you don’t need to weaponize robots...sounds virtuous on face value, but it really isn’t,” says Sankaet Pathak, CEO of Foundation. “Then the second version of that is going to be […] mounting a weapon on it, um uh grenades, things like that,” he told News Nation.

Pathak recently joined Fox Business explaining his partnership with the DoW and how many of his company’s robots will be headed to Ukraine.

Host Maria Bartiromo said Foundation struck a “U.S brokered agreement with Ukraine to deploy humanoid robots, for surveillance, for logistics, and other high-risk operations […] that’s the kind of robot I like to see because, you would rather put a machine into harm’s way than an individual.”

Pathak lauded three main use cases with the DoW: “logistics work,” because the robots can retrieve or move more gear without the fear of people being shot at overhead by drones; inspection and maintenance; and thirdly, “reconnaissance,” and “that’s going to be increasing in the future of war,” the CEO explained.

“That’s so exciting,” replied Bartiromo. Pathak added, “I don’t think people will want to mess with America when America has hundreds of thousands of humanoids and just robots ready to be deployed — that is the single biggest accelerant of peace in our time. We think in a paradoxical way: more humanoids in the military means there is more peace around the world.”

Pahket was also asked to address the recent controversial remarks by Microsoft’s AI Chief Musafa Suleyman, who said that all white collar work is going to be replaced by AI and robotics in roughly 18 months.

“I think that we’re going to have a human-level performance on most, if not all, professional tasks,” he said. “So white collar work, where you’re sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person, most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months.” “So it’s a different relationship to the technology, and that’s happened in the last six months,” Suleyman said.

Moreover, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei issued a similar warning last week.

“My prediction for 50% of entry level white collar jobs being disrupted is 1–5 years, even though I suspect we’ll have powerful AI (which would be, technologically speaking, enough to do most or all jobs, not just entry level) in much less than 5 years.”

Bakhat says “I actually agree with him. […] This is the closest to the singularity as we can be.”

While he couldn’t fully address the question because he is not sure, he did say that slavery was never really abolished and simply transferred to “financial incentive,” forcing people to constantly work long hours at jobs they hate with little pay and benefits and can barely afford to live, and so he believes that AI and robotics have the potential to change that, but did warn that in the short-term this is going to be a major shock, a “supersonic tsunami.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Thessalonians 5:3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.

These fools literally named their AI algorithm that powers their androids Skynet! But fret not, nothing will go wrong, right?

It’s so absurd anymore all you can do is laugh. I mean, we knew that everything was going in this direction, but to actually use the name Skynet from the Terminator franchise is just asking for things to go haywire.

Proverbs 14:33 Wisdom resteth in the heart of him that hath understanding: but that which is in the midst of fools is made known.

Hegseth pretty much spelled-out plans for the DoW to create their own Skynet, to use AI to dominate all future wars.

As for the other comments about AI replacing all this white-collar work, there is no doubt that AI and robotics will, but I highly doubt it will be within 18 months like the Microsoft CEO is saying. Microsoft is struggling to get people to use their garbage CoPilot AI, so he’s being overzealous. That being said, more people will lose their jobs simply because the economy is reduced to smithereens. AI will and will cause job loss, no question, but we also know that “AI” will be the excuse for everything, from a crumbling economy, company consolidation, and importing cheap immigrant labor.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

