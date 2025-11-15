While the digital ID rollout overseas has grabbed attention online, the United States is quietly rolling out digital ID verification that is set to take place next year, thanks to legislation passed by California and Texas.

In October, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that forces device makers such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google to require users to verify their age to access certain content online. The framework established by the state, according to Politico, “could become a national template for shielding kids from potentially inappropriate or harmful content without drawing Big Tech’s ire.”

In a blog post on Newsom’s website, the Governor stated:

“Emerging technology like chatbots and social media can inspire, educate, and connect – but without real guardrails, technology can also exploit, mislead, and endanger our kids. We’ve seen some truly horrific and tragic examples of young people harmed by unregulated tech, and we won’t stand by while companies continue without necessary limits and accountability. We can continue to lead in AI and technology, but we must do it responsibly — protecting our children every step of the way. Our children’s safety is not for sale.”

The bill contains the following provisions:

✅ New safeguards on AI chatbots by establishing requirements that “companion chatbot” platforms create protocols to identify and address users’ suicidal ideation or expressions of self-harm. Platforms must also disclose that interactions are artificially generated, and minors must be provided break reminders and prevented from viewing sexually explicit images generated by the chatbot. Platforms will be required to share protocols for dealing with self-harm and statistics regarding how often they provided users with crisis center prevention notifications to the Department of Public Health. Legislation also establishes a prohibition against chatbots representing themselves as health care professionals.

✅ Required age verifications by operating system and app store providers to help prevent children from accessing inappropriate or dangerous content online.

✅ Social media warning labels to help warn young users about the harms associated with extended use of social media platforms.

✅ Stronger penalties for deepfake pornography by expanding the cause of action to allow victims, including minors, to seek civil relief of up to $250,000 per action against third parties who knowingly facilitate or aid in the distribution of nonconsensual sexually explicit material.

✅ Guidance to prevent cyberbullying through requiring the California Department of Education (CDE), on or before June 1, 2026, to adopt a model policy on how to address reported acts of cyberbullying that occur outside of school hours, and requires local educational agencies to adopt the resulting policy or a similar policy developed with local input.

✅ Clear accountability for harm caused by AI technology by preventing those who develop, alter, or use artificial intelligence from escaping liability by asserting that the technology acted autonomously.

California has been gearing up for digital ID wallets since 2023. Newsom promised at the time: “Know this, in just a matter of months, we’re finally going to have those digital wallets, where you can get your driver’s license on a digital wallet. And we’re going to do it like no other state has done it. There’s only a few that have. But there’s issues. Ours, we think, will be next level. We’re so excited about what the DMV can look like.”

Meanwhile, Texas passed a similar law but is even more restrictive than California’s.

Starting on January 1st, 2026, Texas will force users to provide legal identity to simply download an app, any app in fact, even if it is rated ‘G’ - from weather, to sports, to news, a simple calculator or calendar, everything will be affected.

In the text of the bill, the Texas App Store Accountability Act, it states:

“When an individual in this state creates an account with an app store, the owner of the app store shall use a commercially reasonable method of verification to verify the individual's age.” “If the owner of the app store determines under Section 121.021 that an individual is a minor who belongs to an age category that is not "adult," the owner shall require that the minor's account be affiliated with a parent account belonging to the minor's parent or guardian.

(b) For an account to be affiliated with a minor's account as a parent account, the owner of an app store must use a commercially reasonable method to verify that the account belongs to an individual who:

(1) the owner of the app store has verified belongs to the age category of “adult” under Section 121.021; and

(2) has legal authority to make a decision on behalf of the minor with whose account the individual is seeking affiliation.'

However, Apple and Google were a bit reluctant to comply.

In a blog post, Apple shared some of its concerns with the bill.

“While we share the goal of strengthening kids’ online safety, we are concerned that SB2420 impacts the privacy of users by requiring the collection of sensitive, personally identifiable information to download any app, even if a user simply wants to check the weather or sports scores.”

Google also expressed its displeasure in March in response to an identical bill passed by Utah.

“The bill requires app stores to share if a user is a kid or teenager with all app developers (effectively millions of individual companies) without parental consent or rules on how the information is used. That raises real privacy and safety risks, like the potential for bad actors to sell the data or use it for other nefarious purposes. “This level of data sharing isn’t necessary — a weather app doesn’t need to know if a user is a kid. By contrast, a social media app does need to make significant decisions about age-appropriate content and features.”

Apple’s Digital ID

Though Apple has said it is not a fan of Texas’ digital ID law, this week the company announced it is allowing users to upload their legal identification onto its devices as proof of ID paired with biometric scans.

Per the press release:

Apple today announced the launch of Digital ID, a new way for users to create an ID in Apple Wallet using information from their U.S. passport, and present it with the security and privacy of iPhone or Apple Watch. At launch, Digital ID acceptance will roll out first in beta at TSA checkpoints at more than 250 airports in the U.S. for in-person identity verification during domestic travel, with additional Digital ID acceptance use cases to come in the future.

Digital ID gives more people a way to create and present an ID in Apple Wallet even if they do not have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID. Digital ID is not a replacement for a physical passport, and cannot be used for international travel and border crossing in lieu of a U.S. passport.

Today, the ability to add a driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet is live in 12 states and Puerto Rico. In the past six months alone, the feature has come to Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia, and launched internationally for the first time in Japan with My Number Card on iPhone.

The Associated Press also explained how to register your ID with an Apple device: “Finally, you will need to verify your identity, first by taking a selfie and then by carrying out a series of facial and head movements, such as turning your head or closing your eyes.”

The ID is local to the device and only on the device.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, remarked:

“With the launch of Digital ID, we’re excited to expand the ways users can store and present their identity — all with the security and privacy built into iPhone and Apple Watch. “Since introducing the ability to add a driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet in 2022, we’ve seen how much users love having their ID right on their devices. Digital IDs brings this secure and convenient option to even more users across the country, as they can now add an ID to Wallet using information from their U.S. passport.”

For now, the Apple digital ID is still limited in scope as it can only be used domestically and is not valid for border crossings.

In 2022, The WinePress reported how Arizona became the first state to allow digital ID wallets to be stored on iPhones and Apple Wallet. That same year, it was revealed Apple had filed patents for “Identity Document Authentication,” creating a system that replaced traditional paper documents for digital ones that can be used at stores.

Japan also began allowing residents to store their IDs on Apple devices in 2024.

Apple’s digital ID adoption comes at a time when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are retrofitting American airports and border crossings to be totally biometric. DHS Secretary Kristi told CNN earlier this year: “Hopefully the future of an airport, where I’m looking to go, is that you walk in the door with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner and go right to your flight. It takes you one minute.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As dangerous as this, this is not the final iteration of what the ruling elite class wants. Eventually, everything will be merged together as one: banking, medical, social media and messaging, biometrics and other important documentation. Nevertheless, this is not a good sign of things to come.

I’ve written a number of articles about digital ID, and here in the United States the Trump administration is quietly working to release one of their own; and, if you read and listen to just about any of these major globalist groups - the UN, BIS, WEF, IMF, BlackRock, etc. - digital ID is absolutely imperative to everything they want to rollout and enforce, especially for the tokenization and digitalization of all assets, identities and “money.” Without that in place, full normalization of tokenization cannot function properly.

The age of a free internet is coming to an end.

I don’t know where Texas got this cliche narrative that they are this big freedom loving state, when it seems like they are one of the more oppressive states in the country, constantly coming out with these draconian laws that even Google is shaking its head at! Everything is bigger in Texas, including oppression.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE