The complete and total destruction of national culture, art, thought, religion, knowledge, freedom and more are nearly finished, and artificial intelligence is the mechanism as to how it is being achieved.

If you have never heard of it, in the 1960s two Marxist sociology professors teaching at Columbia University, Robert Cloward and Frances Fox Piven, put forward a joint work called “Poor People’s Campaign: A Strategy for Effective Action,” in the liberal magazine The Nation.

The controversial plan, later to be better known as the Cloward-Piven Plan, put forth a radical scheme to foment systemic crisis and turmoil to force a greater welfare state and wealth redistribution, at both the federal and local levels.

They stated that full enrollment of those eligible for welfare “would produce bureaucratic disruption in welfare agencies and fiscal disruption in local and state governments” that would: “... deepen existing divisions among elements in the big-city Democratic coalition: the remaining white middle class, the working-class ethnic groups and the growing minority poor. To avoid a further weakening of that historic coalition, a national Democratic administration would be constrained to advance a federal solution to poverty that would override local welfare failures, local class and racial conflicts and local revenue dilemmas.”

They went on to write:

“The ultimate objective of this strategy – to wipe out poverty by establishing a guaranteed annual income – will be questioned by some. Because the ideal of individual social and economic mobility has deep roots, even activists seem reluctant to call for national programs to eliminate poverty by the outright redistribution of income.”

In 2001, Michael Reisch and Janice Andrews, two academics who wrote a paper in the journal The Journal of Sociology & Social Welfare, said that Cloward and Piven “proposed to create a crisis in the current welfare system – by exploiting the gap between welfare law and practice – that would ultimately bring about its collapse and replace it with a system of guaranteed annual income. They hoped to accomplish this end by informing the poor of their rights to welfare assistance, encouraging them to apply for benefits and, in effect, overloading an already overburdened bureaucracy.”

In the years to follow, despite the social unrest that occurred in the 60s, Cloward and Piven felt that their strategy did not achieve their full goals. Nevertheless, their ideas did help to bring a lot of change and their philosophy still very much lives on.

In 2011, Piven was a guest at the “Fight Back USA” event in New York City, described as a “60s-style Teach-In Meets the Digital Age in Live Stream Webcast,” featuring a number of progressive political figures including Dr. Jeffery Sachs; who is director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a SDG Advocate for UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Sachs, who has received great praise from pretend populist pundits such as Tucker Carlson, is a major promoter of top-down world government with the UN at the center, and a slew of international taxes including carbon, to shipping, to transactions and more.

Now, depending on who you ask, how the Cloward-Piven plan is implemented might vary a bit, but there are loosely 8 tenets to achieving the end goal:

Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people. Poverty — Increase the Poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty. Gun Control — Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives. (Food, Housing, and Income) Education — Take control of what people read and listen to us“ take control of what children learn in school. Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.

With this in mind, consider also the statements made by former Soviet KGB propaganda agent Yuri Bezmenov (his penname known as Tomas Schuman), who defected to Canada in 1970. He provided a number of interviews and seminaries detailing Soviet propaganda and how it was being implemented all throughout Western societies. He said around that time, “I was engaged in something much more unpleasant than espionage. I was engaged in ideological subversion, which is seldom explained to people by your media, because the media is part of that process.”

As a side note: I have covered some of these manipulation and subversion tactics before, and how they are still very much being used to this day, in particular with the MAGA movement in the United States.

In one of his lectures, Schuman stated:

“Only about 15% of time, money, and manpower is spent on espionage and such. The other 85% is a slow process which we call either ideological subversion or active measures [meaning] psychological warfare… What it basically means is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that, despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interests of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.”

Schuman described how this is accomplished in four main steps:

Demoralization. For this step in the process, 15 – 20 years are needed. That is the amount of time required to educate a generation. Helping along the way are media and teachers who have become sympathetic (consciously or unconsciously) to the theoretical causes of the subverting nation. Bezmenov claims that the USSR was surprised at how easy this phase was in the US. Destabilization. Following the earlier phase, this is a two to five year period to change the target country’s foreign relations, defense, and economy. Crisis. Perhaps six weeks of chaos as a climatic turning point. Normalization. This stage changes the appreciation of what the status quo looks like. Bezmenov’s description of this phase also includes military take over.

He also provided a chart further detailing “The Subversion Process.”

All of this has happened for a number of decades; we’ve all experienced the results of it.

This is where artificial intelligence comes in.

Taking these things together, the AI revolution and the process of shoving AI into everything is, I believe, the end stages of the Cloward-Piven Plan and the Subversion Process.

There is more to these AI companies than meets the eye.

Consider OpenAI. Look at its logo:

Doesn’t seem like much… that is, until an inverted copy of that same logo overlaps each other and creates a hexagram — one of the most satanic symbols in existence, used heavily in black magic sorcery and esoterism. Observe (video is not mine):

This is what the picture for this post is, by the way: I literally just took the OpenAI logo, duplicated, flipped it and put it on top of itself, and viola! A hexagram.

Acts 7:42 Then God turned, and gave them up to worship the host of heaven; as it is written in the book of the prophets, O ye house of Israel, have ye offered to me slain beasts and sacrifices by the space of forty years in the wilderness? [43] Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon.

So here we have OpenAI BaalAI — and it’s not just them, it’s all the rest of these AI startups and big-tech corporations in the U.S., China and elsewhere — that are flooding the world with AI. AI this, AI that, AI here, AI there, AI everywhere. It’s kind of annoying just hearing ‘AI’ on a constant basis.

This occultic and esoteric connection is not too surprising, as The WinePress has documented the very overt statements made by a number of these big-tech bros in the space of describing AI, quantum computing, their data centers, and so on. Among other things, the dorks from Silicon Valley have openly said that “we’re creating God.” Or the founder of D-Wave Solutions describing quantum computers as their “altar to an alien god” and possessing the ability to tap into “parallel universes.”

But in the context of what we have examined so far, consider this:

Last year, President Donald Trump unveiled the AI Action Plan. Biometric Update also said at the time that “the plan lays out a future where AI permeates every dimension of American life, but its safeguards hinge on voluntary compliance, fragmented oversight, and an ideological litmus test framed as neutrality.”

When he announced it, Trump also revealed that AI companies will effectively be allowed to plagiarize and siphon existing materials and other data to train the latest AI models.

“You can’t be expected to have a successful AI program when every single article, book, or anything else that you’ve read or studied, you’re supposed to pay for. Gee, I read a book, I’m supposed to pay somebody. And we appreciate that, but you just can’t do it because it’s not doable. And if you’re going to try and do that, you’re not going to have a successful program. “I think most of the people in the room know what I mean. When a person reads a book or an article, you’ve gained great knowledge. That does not mean that you’re violating copyright laws or have to make deals with every content provider. “So when you have something, when you read something and when it goes into this vast intelligence machine, we’ll call it, you cannot expect to every time, every single time say, “Oh, let’s pay this one that much. Let’s pay this one.” It just doesn’t work that way. Of course, you can’t copy or plagiarize an article, but if you read an article and learn from it, we have to allow AI to use that pool of knowledge without going through the complexity of contract negotiations, of which there would be thousands for every time we use AI.”

And we’ve seen this happen, to the point where these tech companies are buying up swaths of old and antique books, tearing them apart so the contents can be scanned, and then those books are then destroyed.

This process, even after it has been exposed, is still ongoing. 404 Media recently reported how they tracked a shipment of rare books that eventually found their way to an Amazon AI training facility; after an anonymous rare book seller, who had received a purchase order for nearly 1,000 physical books, allowed reporters to sneak an Apple AirTag inside one of the books in transit.

The symbol for Amazon’s VGT3, the Las Vegas facility where it scans book for AI training data.

Per a recent report by Forbes:

Court documents unsealed during the Anthropic case revealed the company planned to scan between 500,000 to 2 million books over a single six-month vendor contract. Internal documents said it planned to "destructively scan all the books in the world." 404 Media sources reported anonymous orders ranging from 1,000 to 1 million books per purchase. Used booksellers in the U.S., U.K., and Europe report bulk orders for seemingly random non-fiction and out-of-print books routinely range from hundreds to thousands of titles per transaction.

“Project Panama is our effort to destructively scan all the books in the world,” an internal Anthropic planning document said. “We don’t want it to be known that we are working on this.”

It is a page taken straight out of the dystopian novel Fahrenheit 451.

Continuing further, the actual AI Action document states:

“Winning the AI race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people. AI will enable Americans to discover new materials, synthesize new chemicals, manufacture new drugs, and develop new methods to harness energy—an industrial revolution. It will enable radically new forms of education, media, and communication—an information revolution. And it will enable altogether new intellectual achievements: unraveling ancient scrolls once thought unreadable, making breakthroughs in scientific and mathematical theory, and creating new kinds of digital and physical art—a renaissance. “An industrial revolution, an information revolution, and a renaissance—all at once. This is the potential that AI presents. The opportunity that stands before us is both inspiring and humbling. And it is ours to seize, or to lose. […] Simply put, we need to “Build, Baby, Build!” “And the breakthroughs in medicine, manufacturing, and many other fields that AI will make possible will increase the standard of living for all Americans. AI will improve the lives of Americans by complementing their work—not replacing it.”

Now, some of this is big-tech bravado: the tech bros have a long resume of grossly overstating their capabilities and promises. On the other hand, what is being described is many of the same things that hinged upon the Cloward-Piven Plan and The Subversion Process succeeding.

All these things for years (language, history, the arts, media and news, science, religion, education and intelligence) have been completely destroyed little by little each year, to where it is now. But with the advent of commercialized AI in the hands of companies, governments, and the people, this cultural collapse has hit the afterburners.

In such a short time the internet and social media — which was already a toxic mess to begin with — has become a sewer of AI slop.

In a recent report covered by The WP, discussing USA Today’s and Western news companies’ partnering with Palantir to handle their API and readership data, I wrote:

All of that collected data is then fed back into their APIs and into the data centers, where that will build and affect one’s digital ID in the future. “A common intelligence layer,” he called it. They’ll know everything about you, that’s the idea, and then monetize it on the back end.

Besides that, these news propaganda sites can now leverage that data to target you with curated AI garbage. That’s what I think we are headed towards: a “Mandela Effect” type of scenario where these outlets will start curating articles based on your browsing history. In other words, as these AI algorithms continue to get better and better at knowing your habits and predispositions, these websites will subtly start altering the information presented to you to fit your worldview, spin the news and truth the way you want it spun. That’s my prediction (if it isn’t already happening to a degree).

With knowledge and actual physical intelligence being consumed like food to feed the new AI God, and analog and physical records being destroyed, truth, history, news, science and more can all be manipulated. You won’t be allowed to know the truth or history of a thing: that information is manufactured and re-spun on the spot. People won’t be able to know any different; whatever the AI tells you, then it must be so, and you won’t have many good ways to disprove it; and if you could, who would believe you in the midst of the AI fog and cognitive dissonance? It’s AI, after all: it must be smarter than us all, right? ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and more were all trained on human emotion, experience, knowledge and intellect, and things that we created, so who is to say that the AI is wrong?

As the AI Action Plan states, “[…] creating new kinds of digital and physical art—a renaissance.” No, this is not a rebirth and revival of culture: this is a destruction and an impoverishment. If you have ever played with these AI models (I have for my own research purposes to see how it works), they all have presets that are designed to mimic the real thing; i.e., oil paintings, pencil sketches, photorealism, etc. Yet they all have an uncanny valley look to them. The natural, real world is being redesigned and re-pictured quite fast. Indeed, as the AI Action Plan explained, we are seeing new “art” forms arise. You can quickly tell (for the most part) from posts, thumbnails, memes, charts, artworks, videos, if AI was used because it just doesn’t look right. You know the look; and the internet is being flooded with it. This will only get worse as the AI models improve over time. Or maybe perhaps this is the new “art” that the tech giants and the powers that be want us to consume and become accustomed to. And just as with news and history, narratives, truth and history can be redesigned to push a narrative, a retroactive Mandela Effect.

George Orwell in his novel 1984 wrote:

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” “There will be no loyalty, except loyalty towards the Party. “There will be no love, except the love of Big Brother. “There will be no laughter, except the laugh of triumph over a defeated enemy. “There will be no art, no literature, no science. When we are omnipotent we shall have no more need of science. “There will be no distinction between beauty and ugliness. “There will be no curiosity, no enjoyment of the process of life. “All competing pleasures will be destroyed. “But always – do not forget this, Winston – always there will be the intoxication of power, constantly increasing and constantly growing subtler.” “‘The proles are not human beings,’ he said carelessly. ’By 2050 earlier, probably -- all real knowledge of Oldspeak will have disappeared. The whole literature of the past will have been destroyed. Chaucer, Shakespeare, Milton, Byron — they’ll exist only in Newspeak versions, not merely changed into something different, but actually changed into something contradictory of what they used to be. Even the literature of the Party will change. Even the slogans will change. How could you have a slogan like “freedom is slavery” when the concept of freedom has been abolished? The whole climate of thought will be different. In fact there will be no thought, as we understand it now. Orthodoxy means not thinking — not needing to think. Orthodoxy is unconsciousness.’”

It’s sobering to think about, but it’s true. It’s happening.

Another author, Andrienne Bell, wrote in a fiction novel that I stumbled upon called “Jake,” said:

“[...] By destroying a culture’s art, you destroy the people. [...] If you erase every reminder of their history, their symbology, everything everything that made them special and distinct in this world, then you can make those people forget who they really are. And that’s what conquerors truly want. [...] “Because only after that can the conquerors get down to the business of really taking over. Of substituting their own history, their own symbols, their own meaning, on another. Of casting the conquered as outsiders in their own land. [...] “Sure there are other things that go—language, clothes, food. But people have to eat. They have to clothe themselves. They need to talk. Those things can take generations to eradicate. Art on the other hand is wrongly seen as a luxury, easily stolen without consequence. But those baubles you’re talking about are far more valuable than money. And don’t you believe for a second that the people buying and selling them don’t understand that better than anyone else.”

Very true. We’ve watched this erosion of culture, history, religion, the mind, for years, and AI is now here to finish it off.

The studies continue to come in: people’s minds are rapidly atrophying and leaking out of their ears like candle wax. Many people pitifully cannot think or operate without AI telling them how to think, what to think. Even most of the content that is “natural” was probably scripted or partially generated with the help of AI. We see it in the art direction, the scripts of videos and books have their common arrangements, the music has familiar patterns, people’s thoughts are not organic.

For example, in the case of AI-generated articles and books, there are a number of identifiable signs you can use to determine if the text is AI. AI loves to use the rule of three, and noticeably excessively use em dashes (—) and ellipses (…). Already reports are indicating that the excess use of AI is changing how people write.

I saw another meme that perfectly exposes the folly of AI and how it is replacing all creativity and skill with sensual slop and vanity.

Don’t practice art skills to be an artist, AI will do it. Don’t learn how to sing or play an instrument: AI will write the song. Don’t practice scribing or writing stories or putting together reports: ChatGPT will write the narrative. But when everyone becomes a pretend virtuoso, no one will be.

This funny animated video perfectly describes the new world disorder we are already marching straight into headlong.

Furthermore, religion will be replaced with a new AI one, or at least that’s what the tech bros want. Religion, more specifically professing Christianity, has been a circus tent joke for years (and the rotting culture and deception reflects that), but AI will be the finisher that paves the way for and will be used intimately by the coming beast system, with the antichrist, false prophet and Satan in open control.

Lastly, AI will revolutionize income and social welfare.

Now the tech bros are telling us that since AI and robotics will replace our jobs and automate most things for us, work will be seen as a hobby, Elon Musk says, and money will be irrelevant. At a forum in 2025, Musk stated:

“My prediction is that work will be optional. It’ll be like playing sports or a video game or something like that. If you want to work, [it’s] the same way you can go to the store and just buy some vegetables, or you can grow vegetables in your backyard. It’s much harder to grow vegetables in your backyard, and some people still do it because they like growing vegetables. “That will be what work is like, optional. And between now and then, there’s actually a lot of work to get to that point. I always recommend people read Yen Bank’s culture books to get a sense for what a probable positive AI future is like. “And interestingly, in those books, money is no longer, doesn’t exist. It’s kind of interesting. And my guess is, if you go out long enough, assuming there’s a continued improvement in AI and robotics, which seems likely, the money will stop being relevant at some point in the future. “There will still be constraints on power, like electricity and mass. The fundamental physics elements will still be constraints. But I think at some point, currency becomes irrelevant.”

The Wall Street Journal also reported last year:

AI is making ever more jobs obsolete. The solution from Silicon Valley? A universal paycheck, no work required.

Technology titans including Elon Musk and Sam Altman see a future flush with wealth generated by artificial intelligence. Some tech heavyweights have endorsed no-strings cash distributions for a decade, so-called universal basic income, or UBI.

While many think of UBI as a taxpayer-funded system, Silicon Valley’s elite envision AI doing humans’ work, from mundane factory jobs to highly skilled white-collar roles, and funding payouts through cost savings and more revenue. Tech leaders say that revenue can be shared under a massive wealth-redistribution system.

Suddenly, an idea once seen as a socialist policy that would reward idleness is one of the AI boom’s hottest acronyms.

Musk touts “universal high income,” the concept that AI will automate most production and the public can share in the revenue.

Musk said at a forum in May that universal income could create a “Star Trek future” with “a level of prosperity and hopefully happiness that we can’t quite imagine yet.” (He also warned that if handled incorrectly, we could end up with a “Terminator” future.)

Politicians are already working to legislate it. The Trump administration has been taking stakes in these tech and quantum companies, and there are bipartisan plans to socialize stakeholder investment in OpenAI and other AI startups.

As I have written and warned about repeatedly, the world is being thrust into a tokenized economy; where everything, including your very identity, is being reduced to digital lines of code contained in tokens, tracked and managed by these data centers, collected from SMART devices, surveillance cameras and more, acting as the new form of “money” and programmed permissions. This is what Jeffrey Sachs and the United Nations, BlackRock, the Bank for International Settlements, and so on are promoting.

Moreover, AI will become like a utility. If this dystopian infrastructure is built, where the whole of society has become dependent on AI in everyday life, if all the aforementioned rot is allowed to spread unabated, AI will be treated like a meter of sorts, a utility just as you would treat water or electricity.

When announcing the AI Action Plan, Trump stated:

“And every company will be given the right to build their own power plant. So when you build, you can build your power plant with it, and you are essentially going to become your own utility. It’s a utility to yourselves. And as I said, any excess energy, you’re going to sell back to the grid and make plenty of money doing it. As a result of these pro-American policies, since my election, we’re seeing trillions and trillions of dollars in new investments.”

This is the same thing Sam Altman has called for. In March, Altman spoke at the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit in Washington, DC, saying:

“Fundamentally our business and I think the business of every other model provider is going to look like selling tokens. We see a future where intelligence is a utility like electricity or water and people buy it from us on a meter and use it for whatever they want to use it for.”

And there it is, there is your wealth redistribution and social reform that Cloward and Piven have dreamed of, with the help of the old Soviet Subversion Process that Schuman described, and brought to you by the international central banking cartel and the globalist institutions like the UN, BIS, IMF, WEF, BlackRock and more; built upon an empire of ashes and destruction. There is no renaissance: it is total apathy and enslavement, a blackhole devoid of all creative thought, intellect, inspiration and truth.

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

It is furthermore part of the larger plan and end game of “You’ll own nothing and be happy” by 2030, a phrase coined by the World Economic Forum. As money continues to fail, economies collapse, society is further eroded and destroyed by vanity and slop, our loving ‘elites’ will swoop in with their solution.

All in all, the end result of AI is what God has always thought of man’s worldly wisdom:

1 Corinthians 3:18 Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise. [19] For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness. [20] And again, The Lord knoweth the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain. Proverbs 10:21 The lips of the righteous feed many: but fools die for want of wisdom. Proverbs 17:16 Wherefore is there a price in the hand of a fool to get wisdom, seeing he hath no heart to it? Proverbs 26:16 The sluggard is wiser in his own conceit than seven men that can render a reason.

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false” — William Casey, former CIA Director, said in 1981.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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