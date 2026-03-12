Intermittent fasting is something everyone should be doing. It is simple and cost effective; and comes with a myriad of benefits physically, mentally, spiritually and even monetarily.

Paul talked about how he was in “fastings often” (2 Corinthians 11:27, 6:5), and this was done both for the spiritual benefit and out necessity because he and the other brethren had to.

As for the spiritual aspect, fasting in both in Old and New Testaments is listed as an important thing to do.

Matthew 6:16 Moreover when ye fast, be not, as the hypocrites, of a sad countenance: for they disfigure their faces, that they may appear unto men to fast. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. [17] But thou, when thou fastest, anoint thine head, and wash thy face; [18] That thou appear not unto men to fast, but unto thy Father which is in secret: and thy Father, which seeth in secret, shall reward thee openly.

Fasting, particularly when combined with prayer, is something that you ought to do when really seeking answers and truth, answers to prayer, and intimate fellowship with the Lord; and there are many different verses on this (see: Ezra 8:23; Esther 4:16; Psalm 69:10; Daniel 9; Mark 9:14-29; Acts 10:30; 1 Corinthians 7:5; etc.).

As for the physical and mental benefits, they are amazing.

For the majority of my life and in my early youth I have been overweight. From the time I can remember, I ate so much junk food and fast food. I lived a very nutrient deficient lifestyle. I did not know when to quit and no one really stopped me. I would get so full it felt like my stomach was going to burst, especially at restaurants, where I would scurry off to the bathroom and belch and “release some air,” and return to the table for even more food. I used to remember the times when I would slam 3-4 cans of Diet Dr. Pepper in the morning as a young child not even in middle school yet. I remember the days when I would pack my cheeks full of Cheez-Its like a chipmunk and try not to choke on them, while I was sitting on the toilet! And no, that is not an over-exaggeration in the slightest. (Thank God Jesus Christ saved me and turned my life around!)

Intermittent fasting is how I was able to lose a lot of weight naturally and safely. Now, along with eating a clean and organic diet, exercising regularly, getting proper sleep, plenty of sunlight, I am in the best shape of my life.

Proverbs 23:2 And put a knife to thy throat, if thou be a man given to appetite.

It’s not just weight loss. Your mental clarity will drastically improve, you will get sick less, testosterone will increase, your hormones will rebalance, and you will be less stressed over time, and more.

There is a lot of research you can do, and I recommend that you do, but I have linked a bunch of videos below to help get you started.

Why a 36 Hour Fast Might be the BEST Thing You Do

36+ Compelling Intermittent Fasting Benefits You Must Know

What Is Autophagy? 8 Amazing Benefits Of Fasting That Will Save Your Life

One thing that can often happen when fasting is headaches, and they can get very severe. Try to reduce caffeine intake, and drastically increase your electrolytes (sodium, chloride, potassium, magnesium) and increase your saturated fat intake (butter, coconut oil, tallow, lard, olive oil), and make sure you keep the blood flowing and stay active.

Besides the many physical and spiritual benefits, it is also financially beneficial as well.

Americans are passive consumers, the heavyweight kings of the world. Fasting will save you some money by skipping meals. And I think now more than ever before, as we enter a wave of global shockwaves, supply chains breaking down, famines increasing, acclimating your body and mind to get used to skipping food now I believe is very important.

