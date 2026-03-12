The WinePress News

Unlearn
7hEdited

Lol. Thank you for sharing your experience! I appreciate your transparency. It was both funny and painstakingly sad/ serious.

Too many of us bought the phony govt pyramid, their awful suggestions for good health, and gave no second thought to ingest all the literal garbage they sell.

I'll add caffeine free diet coke to your beverage of choice, and Doritos (nacho flavor?) to your snacks for just two of my awful addictions of the past! 😄

Intermittent fasting has become a part of my lifestyle. It's good to give the body a rest!

Thanks!

nymusicdaily
5hEdited

speaking as someone who just finished a 10-day fast, i endorse this idea 1000%!

i think the key scripture is Mat 17:20-21 where Jesus tells the disciples that "If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you. Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting."

there's also another important scripture that evades me at the moment (If you know it please leave it in the comments), the gist of it is that when you fast, don't do it grudgingly, do it joyously in anticipation of how much deeper your relationship with the Lord will be. and if it gets tough you can always ask the Holy Spirit to keep you on the path (it works, i tried it).

someone dear to me got me to start drinking mineral water at around day 7 and that was a great help also.

