In today’s sissified society that encourages parents to be soft with their children, where schools want to take away recess, gym and physical programs so they can avoid litigation from whining mothers and cram more nonsense down the kids’ throats, parents roughhousing with their children is seen as a taboo.

Well, in case someone decided to leave common sense at the door, roughhousing and horseplay is a necessary thing that children need, especially boys.

If you are curious, you can do a deeper dive into the research yourself, but there are some studies and books that detail the benefits of horsing around and getting rough with the kiddos is a good thing.

Psychology Today reported:

For decades, Peter Gray, Ph.D., research psychology professor at Boston University and one of the foremost proponents of children’s play, has been telling parents that play is essential for children’s healthy development. His research demonstrates that “Free play is the primary means by which children learn to control their lives, solve problems, get along with peers, and become emotionally resilient,” as he explains in his book, Free to Learn: Why Unleashing the Instinct to Play Will Make Our Children Happier, More Self-Reliant, and Better Students for Life.

Although Gray posits activities that are not adult-driven or supervised, there is also enormous value in parent–child play. It, too, can “unleash” many of the same benefits associated with undirected and unmonitored peer play. Children are driven to play, Gray tells us, and it’s a good bet most children will sign on to having a parent’s full attention even when the play is not fully free and unstructured.

Anthony DeBenedet, MD, and play therapist Lawrence Cohen, Ph.D., both fathers, make the point that play not only brings parents and children closer but also unlocks creativity and encourages confidence in children. In their book, Unplug and Play, The Ultimate Illustrated Guide to Roughhousing with Your Kids, they offer instructions with pictures for a wide range of activities broken down by age and type. An activity titled “Just Plain Wrestling” is recommended for children aged 2 years and older. The degree of difficulty is listed as easy, with no actual grappling skills required.

More specifically, the role fathers have to play is tantamount (duh), but mothers are just as important.

One study, Engaging Fathers in the Promotion of Healthy Lifestyle Behaviors, notes:

Parental engagement is an important component in lifestyle behavior change interventions for children as parents are uniquely positioned to establish a healthy environment and model healthy eating and physical activity habits for their children. Despite both mothers and fathers being important agents of behavioral change for their children, fathers are typically underrepresented in programming interventions. Physical activity may be an important strategy for fathers to become involved in lifestyle change with their children as, compared to mothers, fathers traditionally tend to be comfortable engaging in physical activity with their children. Parents play a critical role in the promotion of healthy lifestyle behaviors for their children through behavioral modeling and the establishment of a healthy environment with nutritious food choices and physical activity opportunities. While family involvement has been shown to be an important factor in the success of weight management interventions, fathers are often overlooked as agents of behavioral change for the family. Physical activity represents a particularly promising area of focus through which fathers can be engaged in lifestyle change behaviors.

Simply put, roughhousing and physical activity with children promotes:

Boosts resilience

Makes the kid smarter

Builds social intelligence

Teaches morality (learning boundaries)

Physical activity

Builds a bond and trust with the child

Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

I’ll tell you, though I grew up in a broken and distorted home, my father still indeed roughhoused with me all the time, and it indeed did get rough. Not physical “abuse” and fifty lashes or whatever, but I mean learning to get physical, to fight back, to fight out of unsavory positions or trapped in awkward predicament and you’re fighting to get out of it; to get tossed and tumbled around, to wrestle and so on; to do actual physical labor and help with his construction work (minimally). My point is, my dad actually interacted and did these basic things that have been lost on society and now would probably call “child abuse.”

This is what I touched upon in my marriage sermon - how that this modern society that was established post-World War II and cemented with the Baby Boomers, where it’s all work and no play, and the kids were thrown aside and became creatures of the state, fed a daily diet of social-Darwinism and social-Marxism, “situation ethics and values clarification,” “inclusivity” and passivity.

Needless to say, I am roughhousing with my kids, especially my sons should God ever grant me one.

You know, I see this nonsense and attitude amongst brethren (so-called), and there is this weird aversion to exercise and being physical, self-defense and martial arts, but then these same people then spin around and whine about how men are soft and cushy these days; “kids these days,” kind of mentality. Gee whiz, I wonder why that is: it’s a mystery, can’t figure out why?!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE