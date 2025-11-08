The U.S. economy (unsurprisingly) is collapsing further with the latest headlines indicating things continue to deteriorate.

Amidst this continuing government shutdown, a number of agencies have not had to report data and statistics: can’t have a collapse if it isn’t reported; and that has steadily been occurring before the shutdown.

Reuters wrote:

The U.S. Labor Department on Friday will not publish its closely watched employment report for an unprecedented second straight month as the government remains shut, and fears are mounting October’s report might not be released when full operations resume.

The longest shutdown on record, now in its second month, has led to a government data blackout, making it difficult for policymakers, investors, economists and ordinary Americans to get a clear view of the economy. Though private institutions have stepped in with alternative data sources, economists have cautioned these are more limited in scope and could never replace government-issued statistics.

While September’s employment report, which was due on October 3, is likely to be published within days of the government being reopened, economists are not sure the Labor Department would be able to produce a full report for October as no data was collected during the month.

[…] Also in danger of not being published is the consumer price report that requires the physical collection of data. Last month, the White House warned that October's consumer inflation report might not be published for the first time ever because of the shutdown.

“Anything that’s monthly, with a household survey, there’s likely to be a hole,” said Erica Groshen, a former commissioner at the BLS. “The unemployment rate that comes out of the Current Population Survey, there’s a good chance that might not be available either.”

Nevertheless, even though the government’s fudged statistics are not being published, third-party data still provides a window into what is happening within the economy.

On Wednesday, the New York Federal Reserve revealed that consumer household debt reached a new record of $18.6 trillion.

Donghoon Lee, Economic Research Advisor at the New York Fed, said: “Household debt balances are growing at a moderate pace, with delinquency rates stabilizing. The relatively low mortgage delinquency rates reflect the housing market’s resilience, driven by ample home equity and tight underwriting standards.”

Also in the Fed’s report:

Mortgage balances grew by $137 billion in the third quarter and totaled $13.07 trillion at the end of September 2025. Mortgage delinquency rate rose to 0.83% from 0.82% prior quarter

Credit card balances rose by $24 billion from the previous quarter and stood at $1.23 trillion. Delinquency rate at 12.41%, highest since 2011

Auto loan balances held steady at $1.66 trillion.

Home equity line of credit (HELOC) balances rose by $11 billion to $422 billion.

Student loan balances rose by $15 billion and stood at $1.65 trillion.

Meanwhile, according to new data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, October layoffs were the worst since 2003.

The Andy Challenger, chief revenue officer, wrote:

“October’s pace of job cutting was much higher than average for the month. Some industries are correcting after the hiring boom of the pandemic, but this comes as AI adoption, softening consumer and corporate spending, and rising costs drive belt-tightening and hiring freezes. Those laid off now are finding it harder to quickly secure new roles, which could further loosen the labor market. “This is the highest total for October in over 20 years, and the highest total for a single month in the fourth quarter since 2008. Like in 2003, a disruptive technology is changing the landscape. “Over the last decade, companies have shied away from announcing layoffs in the fourth quarter, so it’s surprising to see so many in October. With the onset of social media, and the ability for workers to share their negative experiences with their employers, the trend of announcing layoffs before the holidays fell away, a practice that seemed particularly cruel.”

Moreover, job openings for the month of October fell to the lowest since February 2021, during the days of lockdowns, social distancing, furloughs, layoffs, and more.

On top of that, corporate job layoffs in October hit another 153,000, reaching over 1 million so far this year, reaching a 20-year high.

Americans, for obvious reasons, are not confident that the economy will be getting any better, with consumer sentiment ratings hitting the second-lowest ever, worse than 2020 and 2008.

But fret not, the economy is “booming.”

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

Of course, the Federal Reserve will use this to justify further interest rate cuts even though inflation continues to rise.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

