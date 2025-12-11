The United States is a circus tent embarrassment, Idiocracy at its finest. We’ve got thousands of problems to deal with, yet the Trump administration is now making a big stink out of the font that it uses. Calibri is out and Times New Roman is in.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered diplomatic correspondence to stop using the Calibri font and return to the more traditional Times New Roman effective Wednesday, reversing a Biden administration shift to the less formal typeface that he called wasteful, confusing and unbefitting the dignity of U.S. government documents. “Typography shapes how official documents are perceived in terms of cohesion, professionalism and formality,” Rubio said in a cable sent to all U.S. embassies and consulates abroad Tuesday. “To restore decorum and professionalism to the Department’s written work products and abolish yet another wasteful DEIA program, the Department is returning to Times New Roman as its standard typeface,” the cable said. “This formatting standard aligns with the President’s One Voice for America’s Foreign Relations directive, underscoring the Department’s responsibility to present a unified, professional voice in all communications,” it added. In it, he said the 2023 shift to the sans serif Calibri font emerged from misguided diversity, equity and inclusion policies pursued by his predecessor, Antony Blinken. Rubio ordered an immediate return to Times New Roman, which had been among the standard fonts mandated by previous administrations. “The switch was promised to mitigate accessibility issues for individuals with disabilities,” the cable said, asserting that it did not achieve that goal and had cost the department $145,000 but did not offer any evidence.

Proverbs 26:6 He that sendeth a message by the hand of a fool cutteth off the feet, and drinketh damage. [7] The legs of the lame are not equal: so is a parable in the mouth of fools.

Personally, I think Comic Sans is more appropriate for this administration.

I know this is more useless news for the day, but I saw this and thought we could use a laugh because that’s all we can do at this point is just laugh and shake our heads.

