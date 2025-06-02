The WinePress News

All those Ivy league colleges began using the Bible. Calvinism began in the 1500's, and other false religious beliefs started in the 1800's and as well as all the false bibles and more and more religions. We have watched where this has all lead to: deceived masses. Seems like DEI began in all colleges.

Getting a degree does not make one a leader or give one the ability to run an organization.

Knowledge without wisdom is truly worthless, even parrots can parrot words. A person with the ability to use and do all they have learned is smarter than one who has a degree in Basket Weaving 401. All they did with Covid-19 was BETA testing of the masses to test their obedience. The 6 feet was to test their Facial recognition and be able to associate it with one's phone. This whole nation except for the Christians have kicked God to the curb and people wonder why we have so many problems, never mind they listen to those self proclaimed experts claiming we need to do or that....

No! We need to put God's Words back into education, and government. People say the Old Testament isn't for the church? Say what?! What does God say?

2 Timothy 3:16 ALL scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness

2 Timothy 3:17 That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.:

It does not say: Some Scripture, but Says ALL.

Psalms 33:12 Blessed is "the nation whose God is the LORD"; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance.

We started out that way and now we have gone in the very same direction Israel did many times and the Judgement is soon to fall on us, But Like Sodom, we The Church in Christ, like Lot, have to be removed before God commences.

Likewise read:

Deuteronomy 28:1 - 14 Blessings of Obedience

Deuteronomy 28:15 + 68 Curses of the law.

These are so glaringly obvious.

Experts that is laughable if one tells me such unless I have visible proofs of such.... that is how the devil operates he brings his experts in to deceive the masses in every way fashion and form. He is so desperate he thinks he can and will defeat The King of kings. he is so desperate for worship and those who do only do it because of what he can give them, We love The Lord for what He has done for us, He sacrificed Himself so as to give us what we could never attain on our own The Gift of Eternal Life.

The Rapture is not far off, and The Lord's Second Coming about 7 years + there after.

Be careful what you choose for your news sources as they all carry the same narratives word for word, news used to be news but now it is the NW(D)O's Propaganda Mouth Pieces.

We as Christians need to ask The Lord daily for Wisdom, Knowledge, Understanding, and Discernment and to be gentle as a dove, meek as lambs, and wise as serpents.

Time is almost UP! Sadly many are blinded, following the blinded ones, and many shall fall into the pit of hell.

As someone whose career was built pursuing a labor of love as an international humanitarian and development practitioner, I now find myself in the academic space--for better or for worse. I can definitely say, without any reservation or hesitation, that investing in my formal education has offered me a handsome return on investment, not so much in monetary terms as in the breadth and depth of opportunities that I have been able to pursue and experience. I have noticed that in my current role, not much value--monetary or otherwise--is given to those who serve to equip and educate others. Nonetheless, I do it because I believe it is a worthy cause and I want to leave a legacy behind when all is said and done. Ultimately, I seek the affirmation of God, and Him alone. I hope when my journey in life is finished, I will receive the following reception when I arrive at Heaven's gates: 'Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord’ (Matt 25:23).

