2026 has started off with a bang as the sound of war rings in the air as President Donald Trump has abandoned any notion of true peace, endless and costly wars, regime change, nation building, and colonial conquest. The administration is now dead set on the warpath, threatening to take on the world and launch new wars and offensives on multiple fronts, while securing Western-hemispheric dominance.

This is what is called The Donroe Doctrine - a play on words from the infamous Monroe Doctrine, and is a phrase Trump used when he addressed the nation about the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Hours after Maduro was captured and extradited to the United States, an official Trump administration X account published a picture of Trump standing over North and South America, holding a bat that says “Donroe Doctrine.” This picture was then retweeted by War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Even before the takeover and by proxy control over Venezuela, Trump officials had already begun to use the phrase Donroe Doctrine last year, as noted in a Wall Street Journal report published in October, establishing Western hemispheric dominance would be the play moving forward.

The WSJ wrote: Trump is “treating the hemisphere as an extension of the U.S. homeland, where Washington will act unilaterally to root out perceived enemies. Loyalty is rewarded, and defiance can carry a price.” Hegseth offered a simpler slogan: “the Americas first” - notice the plural.

The full plans for what the Trump administration attempts to do were spelled out in an official White House November document, the “National Security Strategy of the United States of America.”

Though the Trump administration and Military Industrial Complex’s plans were hardly reported on, the document details the administration’s ambitions moving forward. Trump and cabinet officials’ recent jockeying to takeover, militarily suppress, and absorb Greenland, Canada, Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Ecuador, and many others, are expressly laid-out in the document.

Brian Berletic of New Atlas said the document reads similarly to the Wolfowitz Doctrine, a U.S. defense strategy blueprint drafted in 1992 during the presidency of George H.W. Bush, and would later form the basis for the Bush-Cheney administration and the Project for the New American Century that sprung the U.S. into the Middle East and renewed meddling in other countries to force regime changes.

Berlectic, while holding bias towards the new United Nations concept of multipolarity, still provides a thorough deep-dive into what the document says. He provides a truncated analysis and a longer breakdown:

Per Section IV, The Strategy:

President Trump’s foreign policy is pragmatic without being “pragmatist,” realistic without being “realist,” principled without being “idealistic,” muscular without being “hawkish,” and restrained without being “dovish.” It is not grounded in traditional, political ideology. It is motivated above all by what works for America—or, in two words, “America First.” President Trump has cemented his legacy as The President of Peace. Stopping regional conflicts before they spiral into global wars that drag down whole continents is worthy of the Commander-in-Chief’s attention, and a priority for this administration. A world on fire, where wars come to our shores, is bad for American interests. President Trump uses unconventional diplomacy, America’s military might, and economic leverage to surgically extinguish embers of division between nuclear-capable nations and violent wars caused by centuries-long hatred.

The White House says one of its strategies is a “Predisposition to Non-Interventionism,” but clarifies: “For a country whose interests are as numerous and diverse as ours, rigid adherence to non-interventionism is not possible. Yet this predisposition should set a high bar for what constitutes a justified intervention.” In other words, if the U.S. can use regional proxies to promote its hegemony it will, but will get directly involved if it is deemed necessary.

The document often contradicts itself as to what the U.S. hopes to achieve. For example, still in the same section, it says they want nations to seek their own sovereign interests, as long as it does not contradict America’s, and if it does, then the U.S. reserves the right to combat these contrarian views; and since the U.S. is determined to remain the world’s military and economic hegemony, by hook or by crook, the U.S. will seek to maintain that.

The United States will put our own interests first and, in our relations with other nations, encourage them to prioritize their own interests as well. We stand for the sovereign rights of nations, against the sovereignty-sapping incursions of the most intrusive transnational organizations, and for reforming those institutions so that they assist rather than hinder individual sovereignty and further American interests. The United States cannot allow any nation to become so dominant that it could threaten our interests. We will work with allies and partners to maintain global and regional balances of power to prevent the emergence of dominant adversaries.

The document then lists its approach to different regions around the world.

First and foremost is Western Hemispheric control.

After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region. We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere. This “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine is a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests. Our goals for the Western Hemisphere can be summarized as “Enlist and Expand.” We will enlist established friends in the Hemisphere to control migration, stop drug flows, and strengthen stability and security on land and sea. We will expand by cultivating and strengthening new partners while bolstering our own nation’s appeal as the Hemisphere’s economic and security partner of choice.

The second region is the Indo-Pacific (i.e. China, Taiwan).

The Indo-Pacific is already the source of almost half the world’s GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP), and one third based on nominal GDP. That share is certain to grow over the 21st century. Which means that the Indo-Pacific is already and will continue to be among the next century’s key economic and geopolitical battlegrounds. To thrive at home, we must successfully compete there—and we are. President Trump signed major agreements during his October 2025 travels that further deepen our powerful ties of commerce, culture, technology, and defense, and reaffirm our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Going forward, we will rebalance America’s economic relationship with China, prioritizing reciprocity and fairness to restore American economic independence. Trade with China should be balanced and focused on non-sensitive factors. […] Importantly, this must be accompanied by a robust and ongoing focus on deterrence to prevent war in the Indo-Pacific. This combined approach can become a virtuous cycle as strong American deterrence opens up space for more disciplined economic action, while more disciplined economic action leads to greater American resources to sustain deterrence in the long term. A favorable conventional military balance remains an essential component of strategic competition. There is, rightly, much focus on Taiwan, partly because of Taiwan’s dominance of semiconductor production, but mostly because Taiwan provides direct access to the Second Island Chain and splits Northeast and Southeast Asia into two distinct theaters.

The third region is Europe.

Yet Europe remains strategically and culturally vital to the United States. […] Our goal should be to help Europe correct its current trajectory. We will need a strong Europe to help us successfully compete, and to work in concert with us to prevent any adversary from dominating Europe. It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia, as well as to enable the post-hostilities reconstruction of Ukraine to enable its survival as a viable state.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not long ago asked Trump for a 50-year peacekeeping plan (militarization), but Trump countered with 15 years instead, meanwhile U.S. and allied troops and installations would be in Ukraine for at least 15 years.

BlackRock is at the forefront of the rebuilding and astroturfing operations. CEO Larry Fink has continually been engaged in these negotiations, according to Zelensky.

The fourth region is the Middle East (i.e. Israel). Curiously, the document claims U.S. presence will “recede” there and allow for more regional proxies to carry the burden.

As this administration rescinds or eases restrictive energy policies and American energy production ramps up, America’s historic reason for focusing on the Middle East will recede. Instead, the region will increasingly become a source and destination of international investment, and in industries well beyond oil and gas—including nuclear energy, AI, and defense technologies. We can also work with Middle East partners to advance other economic interests, from securing supply chains to bolstering opportunities to develop friendly and open markets in other parts of the world such as Africa. America will always have core interests in ensuring that Gulf energy supplies do not fall into the hands of an outright enemy, that the Strait of Hormuz remain open, that the Red Sea remain navigable, that the region not be an incubator or exporter of terror against American interests or the American homeland, and that Israel remain secure. We can and must address this threat ideologically and militarily without decades of fruitless “nation-building” wars. We also have a clear interest in expanding the Abraham Accords to more nations in the region and to other countries in the Muslim world.

The last region is Africa, which was included as almost a bit of an afterthought with only threes paragraph dedicated to it - and then the document ends.

President Trump has dropped all allusions that he is for genuine peace.

Recently, Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado visited The White House and gifted Trump her award.

Even though Trump campaigned hard to get it last year, and after lauding that he somehow stopped eight wars, he was denied. But he got it anyways from one of America’s proxies going back to the Bush-Cheney administration.

But it seems that that does not matter, and now that Trump possess the award, he wants nothing to do with peace.

Trump, of course, has aggressively stated that he wants to cede Greenland for themselves, and as to how that will work is still up in the air. From threatening to take it militarily, to giving Greenlanders checks from $10,000 to $100,000 to voluntarily cede, conquering Greenland is the next direct priority from the administration in the region. Naturally, Denmark and others have vowed to never cede the land. Trump has fired back with tariffs against Denmark and those trading with them.

In text messages sent by Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Trump says he no longer feels obligated to peace.

“Dear Jonas: Since your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 8 wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be dominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States. Denmark cannot protect this land from Russia or China… The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland.”

Some believed that the message was not real, but Norway issued an official statement confirming that the text chain is legitimate.

Statement from Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre regarding communications with President Donald Trump:

“I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump. It came in response to a short text message from me to President Trump sent earlier on the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland Alexander Stubb. In our message to Trump we conveyed our opposition to his announced tariff increases against Norway, Finland and select other countries. We pointed to the need to de-escalate and proposed a telephone conversation between Trump, Stubb and myself on the same day.

The response from Trump came shortly after the message was sent. It was his decision to share his message with other NATO leaders. Norway’s position on Greenland is clear. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark on this matter. We also support that NATO in a responsible way is taking steps to strengthen security and stability in the Arctic. As regards the Nobel Peace Prize, I have clearly explained, including to president Trump what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 26:23 Burning lips and a wicked heart are like a potsherd covered with silver dross. Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

Amazing, isn’t it? Trumpy didn’t get what he wanted, so now the sociopath is finally once and for all dropping all allusions that he is for peace, and is all-in on war, at the behest of his masters, of course.

Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal says is best: when all else fails, they take you to war.

Are you not entertained?

Though I’m sure the cult will come up with some new excuse for this, assuming they even choose to acknowledge that he said this.

It is truly amazing how fast this administration dropped the narcoterrorism narrative overnight, and is all in on the oil. What is even more wonderful is how quickly the cult, almost trance-like, cheered on this regime change and lauded ‘us’ seizing Venezuela’s oil for national interests that will (somehow) benefit us all; proudly stating with one accord, 'This is what I voted for.’

Then you have these fed plants and larping, grandstanding losers cosplaying as conservatives, are out here cheering for this new imperialistic push. This guy spells it out very well:

Yet, oh how ironic was it that the chief of Exxon Mobil told Trump to his face at the big oil meeting they had last week, that Venezuela is “uninvestable.”

“If we look at the legal and commercial constructs—frameworks—in place today in Venezuela, today it’s uninvestable. And so significant changes have to be made to those commercial frameworks, the legal system, there has to be durable investment protections, and there has to be a change to the hydrocarbon laws in the country.”

Trump was not pleased, of course, as it was an embarrassing moment that was supposed to be seen as a win.

Let’s not forget that during the first administration Trump levied a number of restrictions against Venezuela so strong that it forced American business to leave, which was also thrown in Trump’s face during his oil executives meeting.

What an absolute clown show.

There’s a saying out there: paper will tolerate anything you put on it. These ambitions are, of course, incredibly lofty, and a lot of them will not be achieved.

These remarks printed by the White House are what you say when corrupt, lying, decaying churls say when the empire is at an end and you want to go out on that final grenade. World War III is here and the U.S. will not come out of it the victors.

Having said that, what Trump is doing is quickly establishing a North American Union technate.

It has LONG been the ambition of the central planners to restructure the world into power blocks and unions that are easily to control, with top-down centralized government.

The Club of Rome for decades has drafted a world map that expresses this new paradigm.

How ever this new world is reshaped, there is no question that countries will be conquered outright or must be consolidated because its economies are in the toilet. So even if this administration does not outright take under its control all of these countries that it wants, future administrations may simply pass treaties to merge with each other because our economies - U.S.A, Canada and Greenland, Mexico etc. - spiral out of control.

The same will occur in a reformed European Union, in Africa, the Middle East, the Indo and Asian Pacific, and so on.

This is why I have said for nearly four years now that the war in Ukraine, for example, is simply “killing time” to justify the creation of multipolarity and create the new cross-border, tokenized economy at the hand of central banks and other globalist institutions.

Don’t fall for all the rhetoric, the multipolarity apologists and princesses trying to sell you on how multipolarity is so great. This is what the United Nations and globalist power structures want.

Consult the words of Jeffrey Sachs, a Jewish man who is director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a SDG Advocate for UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the guy that CIA operative Tucker Carlson thinks the world of.

Straight from the UN’s website, posted on April 2025: “Sachs advocates for international taxation on aviation, shipping, and carbon to fund the UN and accelerate global progress.”

Sachs in November also promoted turning Africa into a giant union and technate modeled after China. “If you add up the 55 countries of the African Union, that’s around 1.5 billion people, same size as India🇮🇳 and China🇨🇳. The big difference is the imperial powers divided Africa…they HAVE TO unite. As 55 countries you can’t make it, but as ONE African continental economy, you can. […] Look at what China did, follow that model.”

None of what you are watching is a comedy of errors and coincidences. It has been very deliberate and methodical movement by central banks, by these globalist powers, working in the shadows to slowly destroy the nations or elevate those in deep poverty, to get those in the position we are in now so that we can be controlled more easily, while placing more power and money at the top.

The not-so distant future is simple. Globalist power structures will be at the center of world government, finance, health, truth, etc.; followed by a handful of kings to lord over these new unions; governors to reign over the individual nations and states; and then some mayors and other small powers at the bottom, while most things at the ground level will be governed by AI systems and pre-crime surveillance. That’s the play.

After all, when it is all said and done, the Bible prophesized that ten kings would make league with the coming antichrist and Mystery Babylon (the Vatican).

Revelation 17:12 And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. [13] These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast. [14] These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful. [15] And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues. [16] And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire. [17] For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled. [18] And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.

People oh so easily forget that the whole world was in collaboration and followed in lockstep with The Covid War in 2020. It was the clearest example of subordination over fears of the sniffles, and yet it wrecked world economies, by design, got populations to accept the kill shot; and now they all of a sudden hate each other and are going to go to war?

ALL WARS ARE BANKER WARS.

Trump is playing his part with the fast and loud approach; and while the world marvels and scorns (and rightfully so), Trump is only working to establish to the North American Union; mitigate the damage control and oversee the implosion, and allow resources and liquidity to flow out to other countries; while creating this multipolar system by design. And he certainly is not going to rescind anything in the Middle East: whatever Israel wants, they shall have it.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE