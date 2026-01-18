Courtesy: Low Budget Stories

Are you starting to feel a little slower mentally, unfocused, confused, struggling to recall information? Well, it’s not on accident: new studies reveal that overly depending on AI will make you stupid and reduce cognition.

In June 2025, a MIT study analyzing brain activity and recollection while using ChatGPT found a lack of overall brain connectivity while performing certain tasks, and recall abilities were shown to be deficient.

The researchers wrote:

“Brain connectivity systematically scaled down with the amount of external support: the Brain‑only group exhibited the strongest, widest‑ranging networks, Search Engine group showed intermediate engagement, and LLM assistance elicited the weakest overall coupling.” “Quoting accuracy was significantly different across experimental conditions. In the LLM‑assisted group, 83.3% of participants failed to provide a correct quotation, whereas only 11.1% in both the Search‑Engine and Brain‑Only groups encountered the same difficulty.”

Read more of the findings here.

A number of other similar studies have reached similar conclusions.

Futurism reported last year:

One research article, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology — and itself run through ChatGPT to make “corrections,” according to a disclaimer that we couldn’t help but notice — suggests that regular use of AI may cause our actual cognitive chops and memory capacity to atrophy. Another study, by Michael Gerlich of the Swiss Business School in the journal Societies, points to a link between “frequent AI tool usage and critical thinking abilities,” highlighting what Gerlich calls the “cognitive costs of AI tool reliance.” A broad body of research has found that brain power is a “use it or lose it” asset, so it makes sense that turning to ChatGPT for everyday challenges like writing tricky emails, doing research, or solving problems would have negative results.

Study : From tools to threats: a reflection on the impact of artificial-intelligence chatbots on cognitive health

The cognitive decline because of AI usage is now being referred to by some scientists as “AI Psychosis.”

Psychology Today wrote:

Researchers highlight three emerging themes of AI psychosis, which, again, is not a clinical diagnosis:

“Messianic missions”: People believe they have uncovered truth about the world (grandiose delusions).

“God-like AI”: People believe their AI chatbot is a sentient deity (religious or spiritual delusions).

“Romantic” or “attachment-based delusions”: People believe the chatbot’s ability to mimic conversation is genuine love (erotomanic delusions).

Source: Morrin et al. / preprint

Keith Sakata, a psychiatrist at the University of California, San Francisco, who has treated twelve patients who were hospitalized because of AI-induced psychosis, told the Wall Street Journal:

“The technology might not introduce the delusion, but the person tells the computer it’s their reality and the computer accepts it as truth and reflects it back, so it’s complicit in cycling that delusion.”

Ever since the advent of ChatGPT and other Large Language Models (LLMs), a plethora of videos and TikToks of people going into meltdowns have emerged, after technical glitches and outages have on more than one occasion rendered these AIs inoperable for a time, leaving people in a panic as they have become so dependent on them they cannot perform basic functions anymore.

Swedish coder and tech analyst Vanessa Wingårdh posted a video discussing a compilation of the actual AI psychosis

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 10:2 A wise man's heart is at his right hand; but a fool's heart at his left. [3] Yea also, when he that is a fool walketh by the way, his wisdom faileth him, and he saith to every one that he is a fool.

I saw this funny animated video the other day that perfectly describes the new world disorder we are already marching straight into headlong.

The dumbing down is deliberate. These big tech demoniacs thrust these devices onto the world, and in no time at all people’s brains leaking out of their ears. And they call it “evolution.” No, the evolutionists got it wrong: we didn’t come from the slime, but we are sending ourselves there real fast!

Such idiocrasy only reaffirms the same truisms the Bible revealed approximately two thousand years ago:

1 Corinthians 3:18 Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise. [19] For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness. [20] And again, The Lord knoweth the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain.

What the world defines as wisdom is really foolishness, and therefore you have to ‘get dumb’ in the eyes of the world to find true wisdom and knowledge. AI is touted as being god-like and the thing that we will worship, yet it is nothing more than a dumb idol that will melt your brain like candle wax.

We have become so lazy, so apathetic, so slothful, so conceited, that people have no desire to learn anything. Everything is to be done for them; no knowledge, no wisdom, no understanding, no discernment, no comprehension, no creativity, no inspiration.

Proverbs 17:16 Wherefore is there a price in the hand of a fool to get wisdom, seeing he hath no heart to it? Proverbs 18:2 A fool hath no delight in understanding, but that his heart may discover itself.

It’s how you know these devices are ultimately designed for evil. Oh sure, there might be some small, minute benefits and conveniences here or there, but overall, as we are already seeing, people are becoming vegetables. Job 32:8 - But there is a spirit in man: and the inspiration of the Almighty giveth them understanding. God gives man understanding and inspiration: Satan wants to kill that.

Don’t think, don’t question: just consume slop.

Proverbs 15:14 The heart of him that hath understanding seeketh knowledge: but the mouth of fools feedeth on foolishness.

I saw another meme that perfectly exposes the folly of AI and how it is replacing all creativity and skill with sensual slop and vanity.

Don’t practice art skills to be an artist, AI will do it. Don’t learn how to sing and play an instrument: AI will write the song. Don’t practice scribing and writing stories and putting together reports: ChatGPT will write the narrative. But when everyone becomes a pretend virtuoso, no one will be.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

