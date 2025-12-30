Getty Images

Social media’s proliferation of fake and idiotic content has been anecdotally observed for a while, but a recent report by Kapwing reveals that platforms such as YouTube are algorithmically shoving AI-generated videos and “brainrot” into people’s feeds on a consistent basis.

To define the terms as per Kapwing:

AI Slop: Careless, low-quality content generated using automatic computer applications and distributed to farm views and subscriptions or sway political opinion.

Brainrot: Compulsive, nonsensical, low-quality video content that creates the effect of corroding the viewer’s mental or intellectual state while watching; often generated with AI.

For example, you might have heard a Gen Alpha kid refer to something called “Skibidi Toilet.” This video series marked for many the start of true brainrot, and it’s all gone down hill from there.

In the report, Kapwing found that Spain leads the world in AI Slop subscribers, with Egypt and the United States taking the podium as well.

One channel in particular called “Imperio de jesus” is a big reason for this that published incoherent and confusing depictions of Jesus, Satan, and other random characters doing random things for no logical reason.

Though Spain and Egypt have the most subscribers, South Korea has the most total views from trending channels by a wide margin. Pakistan is in second and again the United States ranks third.

Kapwing noted: Five of the other ten trending AI slop channels with the most views are based in South Korea, with others in Egypt, Brazil and Pakistan. But the channel with the most views of all is in India. Bandar Apna Dost features over 500 videos, mainly “featuring a realistic monkey in hilarious, dramatic, and heart-touching human-style situations,” Many of which are variations on identical set-ups. The channel also has around 100,000 followers on Instagram; on Facebook, the videos are attributed to a ‘digital creator’ named Surajit Karmakar.

As noted in these reports, these top AI slop and brainrot channels around the world make millions of dollars annually, highlighting that much smaller channels still have the potential to allow ‘content creators’ (in quotes) to rake in a sizeable amount of money at no cost.

“Using an average rate of revenue per 1,000 views, Bandar Apna Dost has an estimated annual revenue of $4.25 million,” Kapwing said. “The genius is going to lie whether you did it in a way that was profoundly original or creative,” YouTube CEO Neal Mohan told Wired. “Just because the content is 75 percent AI generated doesn’t make it any better or worse than a video that’s 5 percent AI generated. What’s important is that it was done by a human being.”

On top of this, Kapwing found that when creating a new YouTube account and after watching 500 videos per new account, the researchers found that “104 (21%) of the first 500 videos were AI-generated, and 165 (33%) of those 500 videos were brainrot.”

Kapwing reached some troubling conclusions:

Whether this prevalence of slop and brainrot on our test feed represents the engineering of YouTube’s algorithm or the sheer proliferation of such videos that are being uploaded is a mystery that only Google can answer. But the Guardian’s analysis of YouTube’s figures for July revealed that nearly “one in 10 of the fastest growing YouTube channels globally are showing AI-generated content only.” […] Part of the threat of AI slop and some forms of brainrot is in how they have been normalized and may come across as harmless fun. But slop and brainrot prey on the laziest areas of our mental faculties. Researchers have shown how the “illusory truth effect” makes people more likely to believe in claims or imagery the more often they encounter it. AI tools make it easy for bad-faith actors to construct a fake enemy or situation that supports their underlying political beliefs or goals. Seeing is believing, studies have shown, even when the viewer has been explicitly told that a video is fake. Meanwhile, “information of any kind, in enough quantities, becomes noise,” writes researcher and artist Eryk Salvaggio. The prevalence of AI slop is “a symptom of information exhaustion, and an increased human dependency on algorithmic filters to sort the world on our behalf.” And, as Doug Shapiro notes, as this noise drowns out the signal on the web, including social networks, the value of trust will rise — and so will corporate and political efforts to fabricate and manipulate trust.

Indeed, this is true. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has habitually promoted AI slop and AI-generated music mashups to his guests and audience. Rogan on many occasions has shared faux content on his social media pages and on his show, and even after he is told that the context is fake he will persist that it isn’t, or has even said that he chooses to believe that it is real.

Rogan has also promoted the idea that Jesus Christ could return in the form of AI. Kapwing’s report demonstrates that if people believe they are seeing and hearing Jesus, they will probably come to venerate the digital idols as such.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Dead Internet Theory is not fiction, it’s real.

Habakkuk 2:18 What profiteth the graven image that the maker thereof hath graven it; the molten image, and a teacher of lies, that the maker of his work trusteth therein, to make dumb idols?

There is no question that Google, Meta, OpenAI, Microsoft, X, and many others, are purposefully trying to make people dumb and stupid on purpose. Watching videos and staring at pictures all day to begin with is debilitating enough, but then getting pounded with content so mindless it makes you stupid on purpose - I am fully convinced that this is no comedy of errors on its own.

It started when books and novels started to include more and more pictures, taking some imagination. Then came comic books and it was pictures with some text on it. Video came along and those images were flashed on the screen in rapid succession. Remember: 30fps or 60fps means there are 30 or 60 images flashing on the screen per second. Animation followed and physical actors and techniques were replaced with all this junk on the screen. Now content is generated by a simple text prompt with no rhyme or reason, no skill, no imagination, and little to no oversight required.

Neal Mohan recently told TIME Magazine, after winning their “CEO of the Year” award, that YouTube plans to integrate some system of corralling AI content - along with so-called “misinformation” and bot scams. From the article:

“AI will create an entirely new class of creators that today can’t do it because they don’t have the skills or they don’t have the equipment,” he says. “But the same rule will apply, which is, there will be good content and bad content, and it will be up to YouTube and our investment in technology and the algorithms to bring that to the fore.” He also believes that YouTube will be able to handle the misinformation, scams, intellectual-property theft, and AI slop likely to be unleashed. “We have a track record,” he says. And he thinks AI will help. “AI will make our ability to detect and enforce on violative content better, more precise, able to cope with scale. Every week, literally, the capabilities get better.”

Translation: AI slop and brainrot will get worse, and real information and anything criticizing the narrative too much will get censored and removed, while propaganda is proliferated.

AI is going to regulate AI? No, that’s not how this works.

Mark 3:23 And he called them unto him, and said unto them in parables, How can Satan cast out Satan? [26] And if Satan rise up against himself, and be divided, he cannot stand, but hath an end.

Ironically, it was Veggie Tales that predicted this brainrot future.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

