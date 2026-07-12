This morning it was announced that long-time South Carolina GOP Senator Lindsey Graham has reportedly died at 71 from a “brief and sudden illness,” as it is being reported in the press.

Most of the MSM headlines say the same thing.

His office issued a brief statement announcing his death.

President Donald Trump, a regular golfing buddy of Graham’s also gave his condolences, saying he “was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!”

Trump also gave more thoughts in some brief phone interviews with the media. Even Trump acknowledged that Graham wanted to keep funding and fighting perpetual wars.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also “heartbroken” over the news, as he articulated in several posts on social media and in interviews with American media.

“Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable,” he wrote on X. “He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also shared his condolences.

Obviously, this is a big blow to the radical Zionists, the military industrial complex, the Trump administration and the Epstein class, and it’s why you are seeing them all lament and mourn Graham’s death. This will drag on for days and weeks as Graham was their comrade and brother in arms.

So much for all that money that was spent to buy his most recent Senate seat. Now MAGA is down one of its key allies, and South Carolina will have a snap election to claim his vacant spot, the machine will have to buy another election with a Zionist sock puppet no one has heard of, lest someone else get in and upset the applecart (if such a thing is even possible in today’s political theater).

As for my thoughts on him —

Acts 13:10 And said, O full of all subtilty and all mischief, thou child of the devil, thou enemy of all righteousness, wilt thou not cease to pervert the right ways of the Lord?

This guy was an evil, evil man: there wasn’t a single war this man didn’t like or didn’t want to start and habitually keep it going. The times he has openly cheered for the death of innocents are voluminous; he help to spend ungodly amounts of money on these wars; his ardent support of Israel over everything else; his closeted sodomy, and more (and whatever else God saw him do in secret); and I have covered a number of them over the years on The WinePress (search for them here on Substack and winepressnews.com — just when you thought he couldn’t utter something more crass, depraved and bloodthirsty on television, he’d continue to outdo himself.

Just to cite a few examples:

In 2024, amidst the carnage in North and South Carolina following Hurricane Helene, Graham went on Fox News and said:

“I’ve been going all over South Carolina, like most people I haven’t slept much. But look what’s going on in Israel. We have to help our friends to keep the war over there from coming here.”

In March, at the start of the Iran War, Graham also declared on Fox: “America First now means kill as many people possible before they kill you.”

And then not much longer after that, after the Trump regime really began to face the heat and the MAGA coalition became truly strained, Graham made it clear that he doesn’t care about Americans and that his allegiance is to Israel alone.

“I’m not with you; I’m with Israel until my dying day.”

Well, he got his wish!

And these are just some of the things this wicked man would spew on a fairly regular basis.

Even before he died he was just recently making roundtrip agreements to ensure that the war in Ukraine continues in perpetuity.

This has led some to speculate that Graham was actually killed or ‘taken out’ for one reason or another.

Leave your thoughts in the comments.

I’m sure there will be all kinds of things coming out in the days and weeks to follow, as the Epstein Class mourns their fallen brother in arms.

Proverbs 24:19 Fret not thyself because of evil men, neither be thou envious at the wicked; [20] For there shall be no reward to the evil man; the candle of the wicked shall be put out. Proverbs 10:7 The memory of the just is blessed: but the name of the wicked shall rot. Luke 16:23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, […]

All in all, Graham was an evil, wicked man, whose lights God finally put out. Let him rot and be forgotten.

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE